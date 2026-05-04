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May 4, 2026 5:24 PM 24 min read

Piper Sandler Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758455&tp_key=29e65159f3

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies reported a strong first quarter 2026 with adjusted net revenues of $470 million, marking a 10th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth and a 20% operating margin.

Corporate investment banking set a record with $324 million in revenues, up 30% year-over-year, driven by robust corporate financing and advisory services, particularly in healthcare and financial services.

The company anticipates that second quarter advisory revenues will be similar to the first quarter, but expects a decline in corporate financing revenues from Q1's strong performance.

The equity underwriting market showed resilience with a 122% increase in corporate financing revenues year-over-year, largely due to healthcare sector activities.

The company completed a 4-for-1 stock split and announced a 14% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, reflecting strong cash generation and shareholder returns.

Management highlighted a strategic focus on expanding platform capabilities and maintaining strong margins, despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Full Transcript

Kate Winslow

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Deb Schoeneman (President)

Kate Klune (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you are dialed in via the telephone and would like to ask a question, please Signal by pressing STAR1 on your telephone keypad. If you're using a speakerphone, please make sure mute function is turned off to allow your signal to reach our equipment. And again press Star one to ask a question. We will now take our first question from James Yarrow with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

James Yarrow (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. Chad. I'd love to just get an update for you on whether the upward sloping trend of activity in Bank MA has slowed at all in your opinion, or continues. And then maybe to the degree, you could also comment on the recent rate volume in the forward curve in particular, and whether that should have an impact on the bank hedging business in fixed income.

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Deb Schoeneman (President)

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

James Yarrow (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Super clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we'll next go to Stephen Chuback with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

Stephen Chuback (Equity Analyst)

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Stephen Chuback (Equity Analyst)

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Stephen Chuback (Equity Analyst)

Really interesting color. Thanks so much for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Devin Ryan (Equity Analyst)

We'll next go to Devin Ryan with Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Deb Schoeneman (President)

Devin Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Kate Klune (Chief Financial Officer)

Devin Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. I will leave it there, but thanks guys.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, it is Star One. For a question, we'll next go to Mike Grindal with Northland Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Grindal (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys. Thank you, Chad. If we think about your advisory pipeline, there's probably traditionally some activity as you go from winter to spring, some inflows, a little bit of outflows. Can you comment at all how winter to spring activity happened this year? Did it kind of stop recently with the war? I'm just trying to get a sense of how different the activity was this year versus, you know, more normal years.

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grindal (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then what do you think the markets need to see to kind of get, you know, back on an upward slope? Is it the Iran war? Is it lower oil prices? Is there, you know, if you had to call out two or three things, what do you think it is?

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grindal (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. And best of luck this summer.

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And at this time, we have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Chad Abraham for closing remarks.

Chad Abraham (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, Margo. And thanks to everyone that joined us this morning. We look forward to updating you on our second quarter results this summer.

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