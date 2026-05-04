Biodesix Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oneby893/
Summary
Biodesix reported a strong start to 2026 with Q1 revenue of $25.6 million, marking a 42% year-over-year increase, driven by growth in diagnostic testing and development services.
The company's strategic focus for 2026 includes driving top-line growth, improving operational efficiency, and advancing their pipeline, with significant progress made in Q1.
Revenue from diagnostic testing increased 37%, supported by a 29% rise in test volumes and better average selling prices, with primary care contributing 15% of total test volumes.
The development services segment saw a 99% year-over-year revenue increase, reflecting successful execution on contracted programs and new agreements.
Gross margin improved to 84% due to scale, pricing, and workflow optimization, and the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $108-114 million, indicating 25% growth over 2025.
Net loss for the quarter was $7.8 million, a 30% improvement from the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA loss improving by 35%.
Biodesix strengthened its balance sheet with $25.6 million in cash, aided by $16.8 million in market proceeds.
The company plans to expand its sales team, improve sales productivity, and continue investing in R&D to support lung diagnostic tests and pipeline growth.
Full Transcript
Tina (Conference Operator)
Chris Brinze (Investor Relations)
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Robin Harper (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad and our first question is from the line of Andrew Brechman with William Blair. Please go ahead.
Andrew Brechman (Equity Analyst)
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Brechman (Equity Analyst)
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Brechman (Equity Analyst)
Great. I'll keep it too. Thanks, guys.
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Andrew.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Thomas Flatten with Lake Street. Please go ahead.
Thomas Flatten (Equity Analyst)
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Thomas Flatten (Equity Analyst)
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Thomas Flatten (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that. Thanks guys.
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Thomas.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of John Wilkin with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.
John Wilkin (Equity Analyst)
Hi guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Just a couple questions. On the guide, wondering if you can break out a little bit just in terms of how much is baked into the guidance for development services versus testing revenue? I know Q1 came in really strong and just trying to get a sense of what you're expecting with that business for the remainder of the year.
Robin Harper (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, absolutely. We're anticipating that the development services revenues for the full year remains consistent with where we had expected it to be. We had a little bit of a pull forward in the quarter, so we're able to recognize more revenue earlier in the year. So we expect expect the services business to remain consistent with those expectations and the majority of the increase is included in the lung diagnostics revenues.
John Wilkin (Equity Analyst)
Perfect, that's super helpful. And then on the lung side, how much if any, additional ASP expansion are you guys factoring in for the remainder of the year and is that something that we should expect to see continued progress on or is growth at least embedded in the guide more skewed towards the volume side?
Robin Harper (Chief Financial Officer)
John Wilkin (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. That's all for me. Thanks so much.
Robin Harper (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks John.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Kyle Mixon with Canaccord Ingenuity.
Kyle Mixon (Equity Analyst)
You guys, thanks for the question. Congrats on the quarter. It looked like the. I think that you did better on the pharma front this quarter. Could you maybe talk about the pipeline funnel there and yeah, I wanted to start there maybe like physically what's, you know, like what's most attractive with your portfolio relative to maybe prior years that's helping you succeed on that front?
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Kyle Mixon (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. And then you had a great top line beat and gross margin has been really solid the past few quarters. Did you specify how you're going to reinvest those dollars? Salesforce, new products, new markets, just how do you get to think about that? And then with respect to the EBITDA positivity going forward, how does that affect that kind of pathway?
Robin Harper (Chief Financial Officer)
Kyle Mixon (Equity Analyst)
And then on that note, anything additional to like pipeline investment, just give because I feel like Salesforce is kind of an obvious one and you're going to be consistent with the, you know, I guess several reps or almost double digit reps per quarter. But anything on the pipeline maybe going forward or maybe partnerships perhaps that you can kind of accelerate with this extra.
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Kyle Mixon (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks guys. Congrats again.
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Kyle.
OPERATOR
And once again, to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Brennan with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.
Pradeep Ambrose
Hi, Pradeep Ambrose. On behalf of Dan Brennan, can you quantify how much Quarter one revenue is impacted by weather versus typical seasonality?
Scott Hutton (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's a great question. Like everybody else, particularly those in the areas of the country that were impacted by the series of storms. We were as well. It was a pretty significant impact to us in the late January, early February time frame as the FedEx hubs across the country were impacted. But we were very pleased with how the team responded and clearly finished the quarter strong to end with a nice strong beat for the quarter.
Pradeep Ambrose
Awesome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And with no further questions in queue, this does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.