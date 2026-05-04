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May 4, 2026 5:22 PM 27 min read

Matson Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Matson (NYSE:MATX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/za98p3hy/

Summary

Matson's first quarter 2026 Ocean Transportation Operating income exceeded expectations due to higher freight demand in its China service, despite lower year-over-year volumes in Hawaii and Alaska.

The company raised its full-year outlook for consolidated operating income, expecting to modestly exceed 2025 levels due to strengthening freight demand in its China service.

Logistics segment operating income decreased due to lower contributions from supply chain management, but the company expects full-year operating income to approach 2025 levels.

Fuel price volatility, attributed to the Iran conflict, has impacted costs, but Matson expects to recover these costs by the end of the year.

The company continues to focus on maximizing yield in its China service and expects container volumes to be higher in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior year.

Matson's share repurchase program continues, with 400,000 shares repurchased in the first quarter for $54.4 million, and an additional 3 million shares added to the authorization.

Total debt was reduced by $10.1 million from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and cash flow from operations exceeded maintenance CapEx, dividends, and share repurchases by $61.4 million.

Full Transcript

Matt

Joel

Matt

Operator

And our first question for today comes from the line of Jacob Lacks from Wolf Research. Your question please.

Jacob Lacks (Equity Analyst)

Hey Matt. Hey Joel. Thanks for your time. Sure, Jake. So you mentioned that you expect demand strength to continue through peak season. You know, last year was a little bit unique with max. With the max service below 100% utilization during peak. Do you think you can get back towards more full ships this year as we move into 3Q.

Matt

Jacob Lacks (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. And when I look at sort of air freight versus ocean freight, air tends to be a lot more fuel intensive. Are you seeing more shippers look to convert freight to your service? Just the longer this high fuel price environment persists. And to the extent we start seeing some jet fuel shortages in Asia, did that accelerate volume growth from some of the non China geographies?

Matt

Jacob Lacks (Equity Analyst)

Matt

Joel

Yeah, so if it's fuel related items that we'll put in the recovery basket, Jake. So for instance, if we for a scrubber, which we haven't done recently, but we did many, many years ago, that's a fuel related item that allows us to really purchase fuel at lower cost. It's part of the overall equation. So if something like that is very specific to our fuel, it's related to fuel, then yes, that goes into our overall recovery basket.

Jacob Lacks (Equity Analyst)

Got it, Got it. Thanks for your time. I appreciate it.

Joel

Okay, thank you, Jake.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Joe Enderlick from Stevens Inc. Your question please.

Joe Enderlick (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. You previously disclosed transshipment mix around 20% of CLX and max. Was there any change in that figure in 1Q and then any regions in particular made you more optimistic on near term growth?

Matt

Joe Enderlick (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's helpful. And then just as a follow up, I guess kind of a broader question on the China service. It was a really volatile year last year. A lot of changes in trade. How would you just describe overall hesitancy on China trade as we move through the year among customers?

Matt

Joe Enderlick (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And just one more on the competitive backdrop. We touched on expedited air but then within expedited ocean, how do you shape up the competitive backdrop there? Have you seen any increase in blank sailings or has there been any capacity losses as competitors had less confidence on the trade backdrop with China?

Matt

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes in line of Tomo Sano from JPMorgan. Your question please.

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)

Hello everyone. Hi Thomas. Hi Thomas. Thank you. So your Q2 ocean transportation operating income guidance is $20 million last year. Which services or customer segments are driving

Matt

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And if you could share some more color on Hawaii and Alaska demand and economic conditions, especially regarding tourism and constructions energies. And again like what risk do you see for 2026?

Matt

Joel

Operator

Thank you very much. Okay. Thank you. Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Matt for any further remarks.

Matt

Okay. Thanks for listening in today. We look forward to catching up with everyone on our second quarter call. Thanks very much. Aloha.

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