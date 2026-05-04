$100 Invested In Louisiana-Pacific 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.73%. Currently, Louisiana-Pacific has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion.

Buying $100 In LPX: If an investor had bought $100 of LPX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $792.31 today based on a price of $69.01 for LPX at the time of writing.

Louisiana-Pacific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.