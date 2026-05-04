Full Transcript: ThredUp Q1 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Tiffany and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the ThredUp first quarter 2026 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, simply press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the call over to Lauren Frosch from Investor Relations. Lauren, please go ahead.

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ThredUp's financial results. With me are James Reinhart, ThredUp CEO and co Founder, and Sean Soper, CFO. We posted our press release and supplemental financial information on our investor relations website at ir.thredup.com this call is being webcast on our IR website and a replay of this call will be available on the site shortly. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will make forward looking statements during the course of this call. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release, the Supplemental Financial Information and our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for more information on these expectations, assumptions and related risk factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward looking statements. During this call we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release and the Supplemental Financial Information which are distributed and available to the public through our investor relations website located at ir.thredup.com Now I'd like to turn the call over to James. James

Good afternoon everyone. I'm James Reinhart, CEO and co Founder of ThredUp. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2026 earnings call. Today I'll review our Q1 results, discuss what drove performance in the quarter and share how we're focused for the balance of the year. I'll then hand it over to Sean Sobers, our Chief Financial Officer, to walk through the financials in more detail and provide our outlook for Q2 and the full year. As always, we'll close with a question and answer session. First to the Results. In the first quarter, revenue grew 14.6% year over year to 81.7 million, while gross margin was 79.2% and adjusted EBITDA was 3.4%. Of revenue, we grew our cash balance by 1.3 million. Active buyers on a trailing 12 month basis grew 25% year over year and new buyer acquisition remained strong. March was the best month in our history. All of these metrics exceeded our expectations. However, as we move through Q2, we think it's worth acknowledging that the macro environment remains uncertain relative to prior quarters. We do see an incrementally discerning consumer as gas prices remain high and inflation proves to be sticky. We've observed this mainly through average selling prices and conversion rates being slightly lower since early March. Prices are off roughly 3% and conversion rates for existing customers lower by about 5%. Nevertheless, overall demand has remained resilient year to date with continued growth in new buyers and strong sell through driven by existing buyers. That demand, combined with improved marketing efficiency has supported strong unit economics and has given us confidence in our growth plan for 2026 and how our business leverages and expands margins over time. As we move through 2026, our priorities are focused in three areas continuing to grow and retain high value buyers, developing AI technology that helps customers discover and shop across our vast marketplace and scaling high quality supply from a diverse group of sellers. In Q1, we continue to improve how customers discover, shop and sell across ThredUp with millions of unique items. Helping customers find the right item quickly is critical to conversion and retention. On that note, I'm excited to share that we now have our first agent-based product experience live for a segment of customers. We start by assigning an agent or team of agents to each customer. The agents consume event feeds across all platforms, web, mobile, web native and channels, email, push, SMS and use reinforcement learning to enable personalized browsing at the individual customer level. No two customer journeys are the same. Ultimately, we're working towards a customer experience that will dynamically change everything you see on ThredUp based on your clickstream data in real time. This is the true promise of agent-based commerce. Second, we are now aggregating exact match items into an improved customer experience starting with our highest volume category dresses. Let me explain. This means a customer who is shopping for a dress might now see options on that product page to buy this dress in a different color or a different size or a different quality standard, all without having to navigate to another product page. While this is standard in e commerce, no scaled resale company has been able to replicate this experience across thousands of brands and category skus. We think this is a foundational improvement in the resale shopping journey and ThredUp is uniquely able to do this. Given our data and vast catalog of photography, this experience is particularly relevant for newer customers and amplifies our broader acquisition strategy as we bring more and more first time secondhand shoppers to our site. We plan to slowly roll this out to more customers and more categories in the coming quarters. Third, with the ongoing success of our AI product development cycles and elevated conversion rates, we are unlocking scale in new channels. Our spend on Meta is up 100% year over year in Q1, delivering some of the highest LTV to CAC ratios we've seen. Pinterest is similarly up 94%. This is reduced spend on Google, where we tend to see acquisition costs be lower and churn higher. This evolution is consistent with our goal of increasing early customer retention and expanding LTVs over time, and exemplifies how ThredUp benefits from advanced in generative AI technology. Turning to Supply each year our annual resale report has become the industry's go to resource for understanding where the secondhand market is headed, and this year's edition, which we published last month, identified supply as the defining constraint for the next phase of growth. With US online resale already growing more than three times faster than the broader retail environment, we believe the key to unlocking the next phase of market value isn't demand, it's aggregating more high quality supply online. Let me anchor that in what we're actually seeing on the supply side of our own marketplace. Our seven day sell through rate, which we view as the best proxy for overall demand, is up more than 15% year over year alongside continued strong growth in listings. Listings are up 17% year over year in Q1. The net of these performance indicators is that we need more sellers and more supply to satisfy the growing awareness and demand from buyers on our marketplace. We are moving swiftly to do so. In Q1, we made a deliberate investment in new seller acquisition. Of our total kit requests in the quarter, 48% came from sellers who were new to ThredUp. New seller kit requests grew 90% year over year. Overall, this was one of the largest surges in new sellers in ThredUp's history, driven by TikTok Shop activation, on site promotion and targeted seller campaigns. With so many new supplier initiatives in motion, we've renewed our focus on onboarding, seller education and segmentation, with particular attention to TikTok Shop, where we just recently launched premium bags. In addition, we're increasing inbound processing faster than planned to capitalize on this influx of new sellers and build on the momentum we saw in Q1. The long term picture is clear. A larger seller base, improved supply quality and more aggressive processing should create a faster, growing, more liquid, more profitable marketplace. Now let me turn to other areas of opportunity in our business. Our direct listings data remains promising as we've maintained our goal of growing 10% week over week while continuing to launch new features that deliver the highest quality buyer and seller experience. First, using our vast data set, we're launching a suite of improved seller pricing tools to help items sell more quickly. Second, leveraging the customer data we have accumulated over the years, we're finalizing the rollout of a relisting tool that allows our core marketplace buyer to resell their previously purchased items with one click or make their entire purchased closet shoppable. This relisting feature is a powerful and unique asset given we've sold over 100 million items that ostensibly could be made available to others with one click. We think about this as lean back selling and is more consistent with our approach to serving casual sellers. First, professionals looking to run a small business. Finally, we are improving seller verification and training that we reduce potential for fraud, eliminate subpar listings, and build more trust in our marketplace over time. On the resale as a service or ras front, we've landed several new apparel brand partners that will be launching resale experiences with us in the coming quarters. We've also deepened engagement with existing clients. A standout example was Reformation's In Store trading event in New York City, which went viral on TikTok a playback we're now replicating across the entire partner base. Earth Month was a particularly strong activation period with Lands End, Madewell and Abercrombie all running RAS campaigns that drove meaningful engagement. As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth plan amidst an ever changing consumer environment. Our priority is building a marketplace that delivers clear value to buyers and compelling monetization and convenience for sellers. We are confident our focus on conversion, retention and supply quality on top of our strong unit economics will position us to deliver durable compounding performance over time. With that, I'll turn it over to Sean to walk through the financials in more detail and provide our outlook for Q2 and the full year.

Thanks, James. I'll begin with an overview of our results and follow up with guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2026. I will discuss non GAAP results throughout my remarks. We are extremely proud of our Q1 results in which we exceeded our internal expectations for revenue, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026. Revenue totaled $81.7 million, an increase of 14.6% year over year. Our performance was driven by investments into new buyer acquisition, continued LTV to CAC efficiencies and inbound processing that drove our marketplace flywheel. These drivers resulted in another strong quarter for new buyer acquisition including a record month in March. We finished the quarter with a record 1.7 million active buyers for the trailing 12 months, up 25% over last year. While we had 1.6 million orders in the first quarter, up 19.3% for the first quarter of 2026, gross margin was 79.2%, a 10 basis point increase versus the same quarter last year as a result of higher ASPss. For the first quarter of 2026, GAAP net loss was $6.5 million compared to GAAP net loss of $5.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million or 4% of revenue for the first quarter of 2026. Out forming our internal expectations, our Q1 result represented 190 basis point decline over last year. This year, with more confidence in our growth trajectory, we invested in our drivers earlier in the quarter resulting in better top line results and more moderate EBITDA this year. From here we expect to methodically expand EBITDA year over year in 2026. Turning to the balance sheet, we began the quarter with $53.1 million in cash and securities and ended the quarter with 54.4 million. We invested $4.1 million in capital expenditures and generated $1.3 million in cash in Q1. We continue to expect similar levels of capital expenditures in 2026 as last year. Now I'd like to turn to guidance. As James mentioned earlier, we are seeing indications of a more selective consumer. As a result, we are maintaining our revenue and EBITDA margin expectations for the balance of the year while flowing through our Q1 outperformance. Nevertheless, we remain confident in driving strong performance in the things within our control. In the second quarter we expect revenue in the range of 89 million to $91 million representing 16% year over year growth at the midpoint. Gross margin in the range of 78.5 to 79.5%. Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 5.2% of revenue and basic weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 130 million shares. For the full year of 26, we expect revenue in the range of 351.2 to $356.2 million reflecting 14% year over year growth at the midpoint, raising Our gross margin expectation in the range of 78.5 to 79.5%. Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 6.1% of revenue representing approximately 170 basis point expansion versus last year and basic weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 131 million shares. As we emphasized on our last call, we continue to plan to flow any incremental dollars above our guide back into growth driving opportunities in processing and marketing this year. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our marketplace flywheel and operational consistency and our strategy as we pursue predictable growth, expanding profits and accelerating cash flow. James and I are now ready for your questions. Operator, please open the line

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Two from me. The first one is, I mean so the Q1 very strong, understand maintaining expectations, Q2 to Q4. But James, can maybe you or Sean, elaborate. You mentioned the consumer being more selective but demand resilient. I mean there's been a lot of things that have occurred. Gas, you know, the macro. Can you kind of square those two dynamics? How are you thinking about the rest of the year? Maybe when did you start to see, see the consumer behavior start to change? Did it coincide with the geopolitical events or gas prices going up? Just. Just to elaborate more on that would probably be helpful.

Yeah, sure. Hey, I guess, James. Yeah, I mean look, the businesses remain strong. I mean I think Q1 was, was a good quarter, exceeded expectations, top bottom line, gross margins expanded. So I think we're feeling very good about the business. April has been good quarter to date. So I think everything generally is going in the right direction. I think we wanted to give folks the building blocks of what we saw on ASPs and what we saw in conversion rates because it does track, I think the war in Ukraine and elevated oil prices and gas prices, which we just think on the margin is making the consumer a little bit more picky, a little bit more discerning and we're seeing it in ASPs and conversion rates. Now, having said that, we flowed those dynamics through the PNL through the rest of the year and I think the business remains strong even with those dynamics at play in April. But I Think there's just enough out there ike that we want to be thoughtful about what the rest of the year guide looks like. But yeah, I mean, we're feeling great about where we sit. Sean, anything that I'm. No, I think it is key to understand that we did flow through that ASP and, and conversion items that we saw in April through the full guidance outlook.

Yeah, right now I think it's off about 3%, consistent with beginning of March, sort of when we started to see this. Yeah, that's in the guide for the rest of the year. But I think depending on how things materialize with oil prices, with inflation, I could see a scenario where it bounces back. Timing of that a little unclear, but I still think that the unit margins, the contribution margins, top line, EBITDA are all strong, even with ASP being off a little bit. Yeah. And our assumption isn't there isn't a recovery in the guidance numbers. Thanks, guys. Thanks.

Yeah, Matt. Hey, it's James. Yeah, I mean, April has been strong and I think the guide reflects 16% growth in Q2 and we flowed through the Q1 beat into the full year at 14%. So again, I think business remains strong and resilient, but we have to acknowledge that ASPs are a little less than we anticipated, I think had ASPs not come down a little bit and conversion rate not come down a little bit. And again, we attribute this to the macro. My guess, the numbers would be coming up for both the quarter and the year. But I think at this point it's better to be a little bit more cautious and see how the quarter unfolds. But again, I think both those dynamics are at play. A slightly more discerning consumer at the same time, us really operating and executing the business at a high level. Both those things can be true. Matt, I guess, is the answer.

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks, James. And then I guess maybe on the supply front, just wanted to hear a bit more. It sounds like the signal is the macro disruption we're seeing might even be driving more supply to your marketplace. Just wanted to hear a little bit about the incremental supply that you're seeing turn on and maybe in the context also, if you have any of the third party initiative that you have going on. Yeah, I mean, we saw a huge surge in new sellers coming onto the platform in Q1. It was, you know, almost 1,000 basis points improvement year over year, Matt, around new sellers. So it was a conscious effort to really invest in getting the supply engine going. And I think we're seeing the success of that. I think anytime you're onboarding that many new people, there's. It definitely adds more work to the team around how do we improve the messaging, how do we improve the education onboarding of all these new sellers? So we're spending a little bit more time on that than we were 90 days ago. But to me, I think it speaks to the strength of the marketplace model in any economic climate. And I think we feel very good about how these suppliers from a cohort basis become repeat suppliers over time and really fuel the business back half of 26 and into 27. Okay, very encouraging. Thank you.

Yeah, Dylan, we are spending some dollars testing kind of the methods in the way that we acquire sellers. You know, the work we did on TikTok as an example, we were working with some creators and some influencers on an affiliate basis. And so yes, we're sort of kicking off a real methodical approach there. And I think what we've learned actually is that there is, there is room to really grow sellers through some basic paid marketing. And we were sort of embarking on that journey now. And the effects of that, Dylan, are that not only are you able to really expand the seller base, but those sellers that you acquire actually convert at pretty good rates into buyers. And also the quality of the sellers that you bring on the platform, their goods actually help drive improvements in buyer conversion rates and buyer LTVs. And so there's actually a nice recipe in there to spend some money acquiring sellers that makes both sides of the marketplace spin faster. So, sorry, long answer to Your question, But I think there's real opportunity here for us to do this in a methodical way.

No, that's perfect. And that was kind of the root of the question. I mean, because you levered marketing, albeit, you know, modestly, but still, I mean, it's part of the idea. You sort of walk through some of the efficiencies that you're seeing, which you've spoken to before is part of this sort of reallocation, because you're seeing some of these greater efficiencies. And inquiring either buyers or sellers. Is that one way to think about it?

Yeah. Yeah. And, you know, for the last couple of years, I've said, you know, when we do want to start turning on or turning some of our attention to acquiring sellers, we have very effective ways to do that. Right. Evolving some of the messaging across these platforms, changing the incentive mix. And so everything that I've said over the last few years around how we would do this is exactly what we're doing today. And I think it's playing out very similar to how we thought, which is there are very compelling ways to acquire sellers beyond just the organic reach that we have today. And those methods can be very accretive to the business, both by expanding the overall seller base and also converting those sellers into buyers. We do really see it as an acceleration of the flywheel.

Yeah. Hey, Dana. Yeah. You know, interestingly, the pricing piece, we really did start to see some of the conversion headwind and some of the price decrease, you know, start to happen beginning of March, which is very consistent with, you know, the war in Ukraine. And so, you know, it's hard to say it's perfectly correlated, but we did start to see it then. But what I would say is it really did normalize. So we're now operating in that environment for the past 60 days. And so we've been able to correct, where necessary around the types of goods that we're putting on promotion, how we're thinking about sell through and marketing and curation. And so I would just sort of emphasize we've sort of digested these Things, both the pricing and the conversion rate and have changed the way that we're operating the business to meet the customer where they are. But yes, it does point to some correlation with elevated oil prices and consumer sentiment. And then your second question around customers. Yeah, the buyer mix, I think I mentioned it in the prepared remarks, Dana, but the buyer, we're trying to spend more dollars on Meta, more dollars on Pinterest, fewer dollars on Google, primarily because of the mix of customers that we're able to acquire. The Meta and Pinterest customer, they have better LTVs, their caps are slightly elevated, but the LTVs more than offset them. And so as we start to have more and more of our customer, new customer flow come from those channels, we actually see the predictive LTVs be higher. And I think that speaks to the ability for us to compound these cohorts over time. So I actually think we're feeling pretty good about the customer acquisition mix and strategy and feeling good about the ability to digest the pricing and conversion piece we've seen since the beginning of March. Got it. And just one last thing, you talked about the inbound processing being faster than planned. How much faster was it and where do you go from here? Thank you. Yeah, I mean I think with all of the growth in buyers, you know, active buyers being up new buyer acquisition, what we're seeing in the dynamics is that the, you know, all of our data suggests that the buyers that we have could buy more and eat up more supply. And so I think our approach now is to turn on all the afterburner jets to process as much as possible, getting the cohort sizes, the purchase behavior. So I actually think it's a wonderful moment in time, Dana, where we can point to if we process more goods, the business flywheel should go faster given the pent up demand from this large buyer cohort. So I think it's a nice, it's a nice place to be in where we're able to fly our customers efficiently. The ltds are good and really we just need more supply online and that's what we're doing. Thank you.

Hey, good afternoon, team. Thank you for taking my question. So I just wanted to start on. You started to see those headwinds in the pricing conversion in March, but at the same time you had the best month in your history of buyer acquisition, which seems really impressive. So. But also like if I was hearing something was having pricing conversion headwinds of the month I wouldn't think they would have the best, you know, best month acquiring customers in the history. So I just wanted to hear a little bit more on that dynamic and what you, you know what, what do you think you guys did to drive that great performance?

Yeah. Hey Bobby, it's James. Yeah, I mean again, I think both these things can be true. I think it shows actually like the underlying strength of the business, which is even in a world where conversion rates might be a little bit softer, the fundamental conversion rate in the business remains strong. If you kind of go back to last year, remember we spent multiple quarters driving conversion rates way up. And so right now we're seeing a little bit of a pullback we think because of the macro environment in there, but they're still very strong. And that conversion rate, Bobby, is translating into the new buyer growth. Just to give you an example, I think new buyers in Q1 were up 27% year over year and CACs were down more than double digit percentage. And so again we're executing at a high level and I think had we not had this ASP headwind, have we not had this conversion rate headwind, I'm guessing numbers would be going up know. And so we just wanted to acknowledge that, that those, those headwinds have, have are real but we're, we're navigating through them.

Yeah. On TikTok, I would say that the TikTok shop bags that have come in that we've been able to process so far, they're very similar to other new suppliers, basic suppliers that are coming in. Which is to say that new suppliers, Bobby, they're always a little worse than existing suppliers because you need to get up the learning curve on Thredup. And so I think it's a huge opportunity for us to lean into TikTok to scale again. I think we need to improve onboarding and some of the education to get all of these sellers to perform the way our large cohort of existing buyers have performed. But I actually feel great about the channel. In fact, we just launched on TikTok in the last couple weeks our premium kits for sale, which is again a new opportunity for us to scale premium bags further. So again, I feel great about the channel and we just need to keep educating new sellers as to come on the platform and but this cohort, it looks to be promising.

That's really helpful. And then just last one for me, it was great to see again, like on the buyer acquisition, just maybe a little bit more on what incentives you guys you feel you're doing that's driving that really good acquisition. Is it just the better, you know, better marketing channels going, leaning more into Meta and Pinterest and kind of leading away from Google or is it kind of a lot of tailwinds from the rebrand or last year just wanted to dive a little bit more of what levers you think are really working and pushing those new buyers?

Yeah, I think the channel mix is a big piece of it. You know, we really kicked off work to improve how we advertised on Meta and how we advertise on Pinterest in a real material way about a year ago and we've just been methodically growing those channels and now we're seeing historically low tax rust on Meta, so we're able to put more dollars to work there. And so the combination of just a better product experience on the site as well as better targeting and efficiency I think has put together a pretty good recipe. And so we're trying to lean more into those channels, Pinterest and Meta in particular, going forward. But I think and if we can continue to do that, continue to scale, spend, move dollars away from Google, pmax, I think you'll start to really see those cohorts hum even better than they are today. Really appreciate the caller. Thanks for the time and congrats on the strong quarter. Thanks.

Hi James and Sean. As we look ahead, order frequency relative to all the momentum and active buyer, what what should we know there in terms of what you're seeing? And second, as you articulated regarding ASP and conversion rates, do you expect that to be pretty noisy and or get worse or what's incorporated in your guidance, which is usually conservative. And thirdly, on reinforcement learning which you you featured early, a lot of those models are based on the action reward models in terms of how you're defining that, what's happening in the reinforcement learning in terms of the agent versus the reward and how does that optimize in terms of being adaptive and what should we pay attention to in the Models, as you continue to invest in that experience, which sounds like you're scaling personalization in a new way. Thank you.

Yeah. Hey, Oliver, why don't I handle the reinforcement learning piece and then I'll kick it back to Sean on kind of the guidance piece. Yeah. I mean, I think this is pretty exciting times for us to have this first product experience, you know, in market with. With an agent-based engine. And yet every time the agent is going out and an agent or team of agents. Right, because I think you think about this as multiple clients going out there, we're getting better data around how the customer is browsing, what they're adding to cart, what they're removing to cart, what they're clicking on time on these individual items. The model is then taking that data and flowing through what is most likely to predict an actual conversion rate. At the end of all of this flow, it is actually working in real time to pull this information. If you look at the underlying fundamentals of this, it's. It's pretty exciting stuff because typically those models have a real lag in them. You're going back and you're doing this more in email marketing or push marketing. In this experience, it's actually changing what the customer is seeing as they're navigating the site. And for a traditional retailer, this is actually not as hard to do because you have a limited catalog, you have SKU depth for. For secondhand. When you've got hundreds of thousands of new items coming online every week, you actually need a much more robust dynamic engine to be able to do this. And I think that's where the team has built something I think that's really pretty special. And so we're seeing conversion rates from that be strong, and we're looking forward to rolling it out to more customers and more categories over time. We started with dresses. That's our biggest category, but lots of wood to chop. Yeah.

Oliver. And on the ASPs and conversion from a plan perspective or a guidance perspective, we looked at what we were seeing at the end of March and all the way through April that James talked about on the prepared remarks and really bake that into the guidance as we go forward. So you see that in the 2026 full Q2 and full year outlook, and then that last piece on frequency, we are seeing actually incremental frequency. Oliver. So one of the things we. We talked about on the last call was making some product decisions around the free shipping threshold and how customers engage and really focusing on frequency over just having average order value be the anchor And I will tell you that we are seeing frequency go up. If you look at the data on a trailing twelve month basis, you can see revenue per order being slightly lower, but you can actually see orders per buyer actually going up. I think you're going to continue to see that trend through the rest of 2026. And I think if you roll that Trend forward into 27, that order frequency number is a much bigger driver of revenue growth than revenue per order, given how much customers are shopping on Thredup. So we think those dynamics are really positive. I think the team's done a great job calibrating revenue per order and frequency. Okay.

And as you've done this for decades, supply has always been very important, but feels like your machinery has heightened that importance given your success with buyers. But what, what's different now? Because supply has always been critical, but has there been a step change? And lastly on the mix, you know, your customer experience has gotten better through AI too, and premiumization has been a factor. Like how is that interplaying with perhaps reinforcement learning or what we should understand about the cx? Yeah, I mean, I think on supply, I think we've always adopted the point of view that the supply that we're getting could satisfy sort of buyers and demand on the marketplace. I think what we've seen over the last probably 15 months through the launch of our premium service and then just recently the launch of direct selling, we're seeing that incremental innovation in the supply channels really can drive outsized growth among both sellers and buyers. That there are fundamentally pockets of sellers and pockets of the market that we were not addressing. And I would say premium and even just above premium were areas that I don't think Thredup was really known for. But I think we're slowly becoming much more relevant to customers that have that premium mix of goods. And I think similarly with direct selling customers, Thredup really didn't have an option for that customer who wanted to sell their own item and recover as much as possible. That is changing. I think our point of view is seller innovation can drive expansion of the addressable market and make the business grow faster. And I think that's why we're, why we're innovating. As for reinforcement learning with respect to supply, like it's sort of a tbd, we're not using agents yet to do much on the supply side, so there's no sort of RL to comment on

Yeah, I don't see any material, no pun intended, kind of change in how we do supply handling. But I think what we've done, Oliver, so far is we've built real defensibility, unique assets to price and scale, you know, items that are 25, 26, $27. And we're leveraging that entire supply chain and innovation to do more. And again, our thesis all along was that we could build competitive advantage in supply chain in data with our marketplace and then from there, you know, continue to incrementally expand how we serve buyers and sellers. And I think we're just showing that we can do that. We can still really drive growth among our core basic everyday sellers, but also attract different segments, whether that's through premium or direct selling. And I think it just speaks to the power of the business model to really compound year after year. Thank you very much.

Yeah, Bernie, we track actually two things. One is items per buyer. So, you know, from a broad selection perspective, how many items are listed, you know, and what's the availability as we look at the distribution of buyers and distribution of items? I think that metric flipped in Q1 where it said, oh, you've got so much incremental buyer demand, you actually don't have quite as many items per buyer as you would need. And so I think that speaks to the improvements in the platform and the amount of buyer growth. All of a sudden the warning light went on of like, hey, you actually could benefit from more and more supply to meet the demands of these buyers. That's one. It's items per buyer. The second burn is we actually look at like the quality of the item. We think about it internally as a hanger score, but it's actually like the quality and score of items per buyer. And what we saw was you could still drive more and more high quality hanger score items, you know, primarily through the mix of premium to delight that segment of buyers. You know, that led to us launching premium bags on TikTok as an example. And so both of those indicators would suggest that the relationship between supply and buyers is healthy, but that the marketplace today is currently slightly underserved relative to where it was six months ago. And I think to Dana's question, that's why we're more aggressively investing in ramping supply.

Yeah, Bernie, I think that is the question. Right? I mean, I think, you know, from the face of it, it looks like the consumer is being a little bit more discerning. And so I think what we're trying to figure out over the next 60 days, 90 days, is is there something we can be doing to have that flip back more quickly? Is there something we can do about how we promote or curate or merchandise? But we think today it's mostly the consumer being a little bit more discerning, and that's why we float it through the rest of the year. I think if ASPs were back up, as I said earlier, back up 3, 3.5%, my guess is that the numbers would be higher for Q2 and for the year. And so I think we just have to digest this and keep operating at a high level, and I think we'll be in great shape.