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May 4, 2026 5:15 PM 38 min read

Full Transcript: ThredUp Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Monday, ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/357902014

Summary

ThredUp reported a 14.6% year-over-year revenue increase to $81.7 million in Q1 2026, with a gross margin of 79.2% and adjusted EBITDA of 3.4%.

The company experienced a 25% increase in active buyers year-over-year, with March being the best month in its history for buyer acquisition.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties like high gas prices and inflation, demand remains resilient, with a focus on expanding buyer retention and leveraging AI for personalized shopping experiences.

ThredUp is enhancing its supply strategy, noting a significant surge in new seller acquisition, driven by efforts on platforms like TikTok.

Future guidance remains cautious due to consumer selectivity, but the company expects revenue growth of 16% year-over-year for Q2 and 14% for the full year 2026, with plans to maintain similar CapEx levels as last year.

Full Transcript

Tiffany (Conference Operator)

Lauren Frosch (Investor Relations)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Sean Sobers

OPERATOR

at this time. If you would like to ask a question provider, please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, we kindly ask that you limit your questions to 1 and 1. Follow up for today's call, we will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Ike Beruchoff with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Ike Beruchoff (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Ike Beruchoff (Equity Analyst)

And then I guess just to follow up on the ASP, I think you said coordinated with like down low singles. Is that kind of the expectation the rest of the year that your ASP or AOV, however you would define it, should remain under pressure? Are you expecting a bounce back in the back half?

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Koranda with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Koranda (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, I guess maybe just following up on that line of questioning, just wanted to hear you unpack sort of the trend that you're seeing in the business in April and how you kind of built the guide for the second quarter. I guess you said reduced conversion and ASP pressure in April, but the guide for second-quarter sales is an acceleration relative to the first quarter.

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

So just maybe square those for us if you could help out.

Matt Koranda (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Dylan Carden with William Blair. Please go ahead. Appreciate it. Is this the first time that you spent to acquire sellers? Just. Can you start there?

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dana Telsey with Chelsea Advisory Group. Please go ahead.

Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. As you think about the. The prices being lost in conversion were a little bit lower. Was it consistent throughout the quarter, or is that just the end of the quarter in the month of March? And then with the uptick in new customers, what are their demographic? Is there any regional age, income level? What are you seeing there? Thank you.

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Absolutely appreciate that call and then just wanted to hear a little bit more of an update on how that supply channel through the TikTok shop ended up looking because I know it was like a hundred thousand bags in one month and then you kind of had to go through that. So I was just curious of like any insights of like was that high quality supply? And it seems like that's a channel you're looking to tap a little bit more going forward. Just more there.

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Oliver Chin with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Oliver Chin (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Sean Sobers

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Oliver Chin (Equity Analyst)

on the virtual circle. Lastly, James, as you really see, these TAMs kind of innovate or get bigger. Does that. Do you. Do you anticipate needing different capabilities or supply chain or kind of. You'll test as it goes because you're broadening in relevance. I'm not sure if that means something different for how you handle or authenticate over a longer term.

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Bernie McTernan (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Bernie McTernan with Needham and Company. Please go ahead. Great.

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Thanks for taking the question. Want to touch on supply or keep that thread going? James, what metrics do you track internally to make sure you have enough supply on the platform? And just where are those metrics now versus where you want them to be? And I have a follow up.

Bernie McTernan (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Yep. That makes a lot of sense. And then wanted to ask on the ASP headwind, is this just consumers trading down, or is it any specific action that you guys are taking on pricing to cause this headwind?

Bernie McTernan (Equity Analyst)

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Great. Thanks, James.

OPERATOR

That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to James Reinhart for closing remarks.

James Reinhart (CEO and Co-Founder)

Well, thank you all for joining us today. Especially grateful to the Thredup team for your continued hard work and just the relentless pursuit of solutions to make the lives of Of all of our buyers and all of our sellers happy. So thank you all. Look forward to seeing you on our next call. Cheers.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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