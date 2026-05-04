Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 4, 2026 5:14 PM 22 min read

Transcript: InspireMD Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s9vpxjhq/

Summary

InspireMD reported Q1 2026 revenue of $3.4 million, a growth of over 120% compared to the previous year, driven by the CGuard implant's demand.

The company announced a pause in the commercialization of the SeaGuard Prime 135 delivery system in the US due to technical performance issues, unrelated to the implant's safety.

InspireMD plans to pursue FDA approval for its original CGuard delivery system and expects approval in Q3 2026.

The company withdrew its full-year 2026 revenue guidance due to the US market pause but remains positive about long-term growth.

International sales remain strong, with a 48% increase in revenue for Q1 2026 compared to the previous year.

Management emphasized a commitment to clinical excellence and plans to reenter the US market with a proven product.

Operating expenses increased by $2.9 million YoY, primarily due to higher staffing and marketing for the US launch.

The company is preparing for the CGuard Prime 80 system's FDA approval for TCAR procedures, potentially doubling the US addressable market.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Marvin Slossman

Mike Lawless (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Frank Takenken

Marvin Slossman

Frank Takenken

Got it. Very helpful. And then with the legacy delivery system working through the approval process, how quickly can you relaunch the new delivery system in relation to maybe back committee's scaling up manufacturing capacity? Once you do get that approval in hand, how quickly could we start to see that revenue come back?

Marvin Slossman

Frank Takenken

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just one last one. And I appreciate all the time as you work through this transition period, how should we think about operating expenses trending through this time? And then as it relates to operating expenses, just maybe talk about retaining key talent through this transit period.

Mike Lawless (Chief Financial Officer)

Frank Takenken

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Adam Mater of Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Adam Mater

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking the questions. I actually wanted to pick up on one of the questions that Frank just asked around value analysis committees (VAC). So I just wanted to confirm the existing customer base, the users of SeaGuard Prime. Those centers should be grandfathered in with the SeaGuard original delivery system, so you can hit the ground running immediately upon FDA clearance. Did I hear that correctly, Marvin?

Shane Gleason (Chief Commercial Officer)

Adam Mater

Okay. Appreciate the color, Shane. Thanks for all that. And I guess it's a related question, but as you think about, you know, any potential impacts to prospective customers, you know, while you don't have a delivery system, while you're not selling into the US Market, are you allowed, Are you. Are you able to advance those conversations with prospective accounts, or does this also kind of put a temporary moratorium on the. On that process?

Shane Gleason (Chief Commercial Officer)

Marvin Slossman

Adam Mater

Okay, perfect. I will leave it there and I'll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Marvin Slossman

Thanks, Adam.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. One moment for the next question. And our next question. Is coming from the line of Anthony Venditti of Maximum Group. Your line is open.

Anthony Venditti

Marvin Slossman

Anthony Venditti

Marvin Slossman

Anthony Venditti

Okay, great. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. I'll hop back in the. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no more questions in the queue. I would like to go ahead and turn the call back over to management for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Marvin Slossman

Thank you very much. I'd like to thank everyone for joining today's call and the continued support in our mission to lead and transform the carotid interventional market and stroke prevention. We look forward to a lot of success over the next couple of quarters. Thanks very much.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved