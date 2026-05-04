Full Transcript: Hamilton Insurance Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/576265946
Summary
Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd reported a strong first quarter 2026 with net income of $134 million and an annualized return on equity of 19%.
The company emphasized its disciplined approach to underwriting despite competitive market pricing, focusing on profitability rather than growth for growth's sake.
Gross premiums written increased by 11% to $940 million, with notable growth in casualty reinsurance and specialty lines.
The company launched a new casualty reinsurance sidecar to support targeted growth and provide additional fee income.
Management highlighted their strategy to maintain strong underwriting performance amidst global geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures.
Investment income totaled $94 million, driven by a 4.3% return from the Two Sigma Hamilton Fund.
Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd declared a $200 million special dividend and repurchased $20 million of shares, reflecting effective capital management.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Daryan Niferatos (Head of Investor Relations)
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Christian Getsov (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. My first question is on the PYD. Pina, you laid out the Iran conflict exposure and it sounds like it's manageable, but did you guys seek any development in the quarter itself or either through the CAT line or PYD?
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Craig, why don't you talk about the pyd and then I can cover Iran or kick off on Iran.
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Christian Getsov (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thank you. And then for my second question, could you maybe elaborate on your appetite for Florida renewals? It sounds like pricing is going to be down mid double digits kind of similar to 1:1 but that there has been a lot of like tort reform which is probably providing a benefit on loss trends. So how are you guys thinking about growth there? Just given like the expected price dynamics currently?
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Christian Getsov (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Cohen with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Daniel Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Hey morning. My first question is maybe just on an update on Hamilton select. You know, 17% still a really strong, you know, result there. Just wondering, is it really the only weak spot you're seeing and in your book is just professional lines and then maybe Also just checking in on, you know, if there's an update to the smaller to midsize ENS property rollout that you're all looking into. Thank you.
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And then maybe just a follow up on reserves. Is there anything with the review process that's changed there? Just given I know you've always had the property casualty specialty by quarter, but last one Q, there was some favorability and now it sounds like maybe nothing moved ex Baltimore. So has anything changed there or am I just misinterpreting something? Thank you.
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Cohen (Equity Analyst)
And then was there anything in the prior year quarter that that was unusual? I guess just when we look at, you know, the favorability last year.
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel. Yeah, sorry. Daniel. The only thing I would say is, you know, we are quick to react to information, new information that we see. So if something happens in it within a quarter, that' outside of our reserve studies, we would be quick to react to that, but that would have to be new and additional information to react.
Daniel Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that makes sense. And then maybe just on the third party fee income in Bermuda, you know, is there an update on what the quarterly run rate should be following the sidecar, or is that still kind of the same expectation?
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Marshall with Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Patrick Marshall (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. First question, how worried should we be about the knock on effects of the accelerating property rate declines with regard to property premium RE estimates and mid year renewal pricing?
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you. I'll take that. It's a quick answer. We don't expect to see any material adjustments from that. It's still a very profitable line for us.
Patrick Marshall (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then are there any material MGA relationships that would potentially impact volume if rate trends persist?
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Marshall (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Thank you. One last one, if I could sneak it in. Would the rapid deterioration in fundamentals in certain markets potentially make inorganic growth more difficult to contemplate at this time,
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Marshall (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, my question was more oriented towards. Sorry, maybe I didn't say clearly. Inorganic growth.
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Inorganic growth, sorry. Yes. So again, I think while we are still. Are you asking about our inorganic growth ambitions or others? Just to clarify, I'd say.
Patrick Marshall (Equity Analyst)
I'd say yours. But I'd be interested if you had a broader thought on, on broader industry or inorganic growth. I'd welcome that as well.
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Marshall (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Tommy McJoint with KBW. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Tommy McJoint (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. The increased mix of the casualty business has driven the acquisition cost ratio higher on a year over year basis. Is the level that we're at in the first quarter a good run rate to use going forward or could there be a further uptick in that acquisition cost ratio to the extent that casualty continues to grow faster than property?
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Tommy McJoint (Equity Analyst)
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
Tommy McJoint (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question or rejoin the queue, please press star1 to raise your hand. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Carletti with Citizens. Your line is open.
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning. Most of my questions asked and answered. I just have a numbers follow up. Pina, I think you said in Bermuda property growth would have basically been flat X reinstatement. So I just want to make sure. I'm kind of lining it up right in the, in the supplement is that
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
about $30 million is what we're talking about in terms of what the reinstatements were in the year ago period. You want to, you want to. If property re was flat this quarter. Quarter. Craig, do you want to.
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
I can give, I can give you those numbers, Matt. The reinstatement premium, the reinstatement premium for Bermuda, and it's, it's essentially property anyway, was $26 million. So the, the growth in Bermuda x reinstatement premiums would have been 11% instead of 5%, but property growth x reinstatement premiums would have been minus 2%.
Matt Carletti (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's exactly what I was looking for. Super helpful. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Christian Getsov with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Christian Getsov (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you for taking my follow up. I just had a two stigma question. Can you just remind us the reporting cadence of that? Is it live as in like whatever the Q2 results are is what the return is? Just, I'm just thinking about the equity drawdown in the Q1, if there's ramifications for the two sigma returns in the second half or in the Q2.
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Christian Getsov (Equity Analyst)
And then just one more, I guess on the so it sounds like Property Cat like there's going to be maybe lower growth opportunities just given the pricing dynamics. So how should we kind of think about buybacks as we kind of get to the second half as your is, your shares continue to trade on attractive valuation, could we see a more elevated level or how should we think about maybe even the use of another special dividend later on in the year?
Craig Howey (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Christian Getsov (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions and we have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Pina Albo for closing remarks.
Pina Albo (Group Chief Executive Officer)
So maybe just to wrap up here, we are very pleased with our performance this quarter and remain confident in our strategy, in the talent we have, and in our positioning going forward. We want to thank you all for your continued interest and support of the company and look forward to speaking to you again soon.
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