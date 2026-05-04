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May 4, 2026 5:02 PM 45 min read

Terex Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Terex (NYSE:TEX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/276324265

Summary

Terex Corp reported an 11% increase in sales on a pro forma basis for Q1 2026, with significant contributions from the newly integrated specialty vehicle segment.

The company maintained a backlog of $7.1 billion, providing strong visibility for future sales, particularly in materials processing and utilities.

Terex Corp reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting a 5% growth in sales and an EBITDA margin expansion to 12.4% at the midpoint.

Operational highlights include successful integration of the REV group, with synergies projected to hit $28 million in 2026, and strategic investments to enhance production capacity in key areas.

Management emphasized the resilience of its portfolio, with 80% of revenue generated in North America, insulating it from global macroeconomic and trade uncertainties.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Derek Everett (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Angel Castillo (Equity Analyst)

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Angel Castillo (Equity Analyst)

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Very helpful. Thank you. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Kyle Mendes with Citigroup. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kyle Mendes (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you. I was hoping if you could just talk about any changes to how you're thinking about margins across the segments for the year and tariff impacts. I think you said in the press release fairly negligible, but are tariffs at least somewhat of a incremental headwinds weighing on the guide?

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kyle Mendes (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And I'm just curious, your confidence level in Ariel's being price cost favorable for the rest of the year with maybe some incremental tariff impacts. Curious if there's any ability to get additional price or getting some help perhaps from a higher mix of independents. Would just love to hear that.

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So to put forward visibility on price, cost and mix, that basically is what giving us confidence of the step up in margin Aerials.

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Helpful. Thank you guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Mig Dobre

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Mig Dobre

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mig Dobre

Appreciate it, thank you. Thanks Mike. Good luck with the construction.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Thien with Raymond James. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Tim Thien

Excellent. Thank you. Good morning. Yeah, just the first question on the specialty vehicle segment. With just a bit more time accrued under your belt owning rev, I'm just wondering if there have been any notable takeaways or findings that you know, inform you about the. Just the outlook for the business and kind of the prospect for synergies as you look out. So maybe just kind of an update on Rev to start.

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Thien

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And Tim, this is Jen, if I could just add on, we account for that at the cost perspective. So the valuation that you talk about is not recorded.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of David Razzo with Evercore isi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Razzo

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it's probably. You're not far off on that number. It's probably going to step up a little bit in Q2, Q3, but then it's going to come down in Q4 because we have less working days in Q4, but you're not far off.

David Razzo

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Razzo

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, no, I said step up from Q2 to Q1. So sorry. Q1 to Q2 will be a step up and then Q3 and then Q4 will be a step down because of working days. So the units built per day is going to continue to step up over the course of the year.

David Razzo

Yeah. So David, this is Jen. If I could just add on your earlier comments. Jen, that's why. Okay, thank you. The earlier comment was revenue and margins 2Q and 3Q similar to 1. And I just wanted to get clarification on that.

OPERATOR

All right.

Jamie Cook

All right, thank you so much. I appreciate it. All right, thanks. David,

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook with Truest Securities. Your line is open.

Jamie Cook

Jennifer Kong (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Tammy Zakaria

Your next question comes from the line of Tammy Zakaria with JP Morgan Chase. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tammy Zakaria

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Understood, thank you.

Jerry Revitch

Your next question comes from the line of Jerry Revitch with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes. Hi. Good morning everyone. Good morning, Simon. Hi Simon. I'm wondering if we, we could just get your latest thoughts on capital deployment. If you do complete the Ariel's divestiture, what are you seeing in terms of the M and A landscape? How likely is it that we'll be looking at stock buyback versus additional opportunities to expand the portfolio? Can you just give us your updated views?

Jerry Revitch

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

And then separately on specialty, really good operating performance in the quarter. As you shared in the pro forma financials. I want to ask from a booking standpoint, can you just talk about what kind of book to bill we should be expecting for in two Q. And we Q What's the cadence based on the awards pipeline that the team is working towards in that line of business?

Jerry Revitch

And you said specialty, didn't you Jerry?

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, Simon.

OPERATOR

Simon Meester (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

A

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Simon Meester for closing remarks.

C

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