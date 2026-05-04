If You Invested $100 In Cardinal Health Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.64%. Currently, Cardinal Health has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion.

Buying $100 In CAH: If an investor had bought $100 of CAH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $348.53 today based on a price of $197.06 for CAH at the time of writing.

Cardinal Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.