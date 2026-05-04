Pinnacle West Capital Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Pinnacle West Capital Corp reported a strong start to 2026 with first quarter earnings of $0.27 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the previous year, driven by higher transmission revenue, favorable weather, and higher sales.
The company is focused on supporting Arizona's rapid economic growth, particularly in the semiconductor sector, and is advancing infrastructure projects like the Red Hawk expansion and Desert Sun project to enhance grid reliability and resilience.
Management reaffirmed its financial guidance, maintaining sales growth guidance of 4-6% for the year, and highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce regulatory lag and manage operational costs effectively.
Operationally, Pinnacle West Capital Corp is investing in automation and advanced analytics to improve grid management and customer service, while also progressing on its rate case and subscription model for large load customers.
Management expressed confidence in maintaining credit ratings and announced completion of all equity funding needs for 2026, with plans to continue exploring future financing opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Amanda Hobby (Moderator)
Ted Geisler (Chairman, President and CEO)
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Julian demoulin Smith from Jefferies. Your line is live.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian demoulin Smith
Got it. All right. This year indeed. Excellent.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian demoulin Smith
Awesome. All right. Well, I'll leave it there. Thank you guys very much.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
All the best. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Richard Sunderland from Truist Securities. Your line is live.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for the time today. Thank you.
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
You know, picking up some of the subscription model commentary. Just curious if you can frame, you know, I know you said I think early stage around those conversations, but, you know, has the interest shifted at all relative to your expectations, you know, three, six months ago? You know, curious. Just any flavor you can give around those conversations given, you know, limited insight from the outside.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
Great. Appreciate the commentary there. And then switching gears, I think it was about a month ago that the governor's energy task force delivered a report. I know there was a lot in there, new nuclear and other things. I'm just curious what you have an eye to out of that report. Anything you'd highlight on either the nuclear front or more broadly, anything that's advanced the conversation out of that report. Thank you.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Paul Patterson from Glen Rock Associates. Your line is live.
Paul Patterson (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Morning, Paul. So just a couple of questions already been answered, but just on the prepared remarks you mentioned, you know, how much you've taken care of in terms of equity. But you also mentioned looking for additional opportunities. I believe if you could just, I apologize if I missed it. If you could just elaborate a little bit on what your thinking is on that.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Ryan Levine from Citi. Your line is live.
Ryan Levine (Equity Analyst)
Good morning or good afternoon. In light of some of Commissioner Meyer's testimony in D.C. recently, what is the thought process around converting retired coal to gas generation and potential for federal permitting reform to impact the company?
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Levine (Equity Analyst)
And then in light of the comments you just made around the ongoing investigation study around converting to a gas plant, is there any timeline that you're looking at when you when that study will conclude and would that be concurrent with the subscription negotiations that you have underway that are targeting the end of this year?
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
I'd say probably the best opportunity to continue to look at that is as we conclude our analysis leading up to this IRP filing that will include a wholesale look at our generation mix as it relates to serving growth. And as a part of that is continued renewed analysis on any potential for gas conversion or new gas generation at the Cholla site. Thanks for the time. Thanks Ryan.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho. Your line is live.
Anthony Crowdell (Equity Analyst)
Hey. Hey. Good morning team. Just quickly slide 18. You guys give a nice slide of I guess committed load and then the uncommitted load 20 gigawatts it's uncommitted. Curious on the factors or you know, timing of when we can maybe move that 20 gigawatts into the four and a half. And do you see a conversion through 2028 or timing of conversion? And I have a follow up.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Crowdell (Equity Analyst)
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Crowdell (Equity Analyst)
other customers and have they had a bias for it against it. Agnostic. Any color you could provide on that?
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Crowdell (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Steve d' Ambrizzi from rbc. Your line is live.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks very much for taking my question and congratulations on the strong start to the year.
Steve d' Ambrizzi
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Travis Miller from Morningstar. Your line is live.
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
Hello everyone. Thank you. Hey Travis. Question on the transmission side, the revenue and earnings contribution for this quarter and thinking about for the year and even future years, was there anything in the quarter that made this uniquely large or is this type of trajectory that we should see again this year and then following along the upward sloping line of transmission investment?
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
Okay, yeah, that's great. And then on those, just real quick on those transmission earnings, how weather sensitive are those? Are those completely decoupled through the formula rate? You just have to remind me about the rate making structure in there.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it's trued up and you know, we, you know, are intended to earn our return on those investments. Yeah, yeah.
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
And keep in mind that it's got a balancing account and there's a meaningful amount of that transmission revenue that's also paid back by wholesale customers, which offsets cost to retail customers. So it's got an annual true up as a part of this. The transmission driver is really more a reflection of our growing capital investments within the transmission system to be able to support reliability and growth than it is whether any other factor.
Andrew Cooper (Chief Financial Officer)
What you're seeing right now is the impact of the rates we put into effect the middle of last year. And of course then there'll be new rates that go into effect in the middle of 2026, but for this quarter they're consistent with the full year guidance that we gave for the year for the transmission segment.
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. That completes our Q and A session everyone. This concludes today's event. You may disconnect at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.
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