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May 4, 2026 4:51 PM 39 min read

NAPCO Security Techs Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Yr185qlxvQE

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc reported a 12% year-over-year increase in total sales for fiscal Q3 2026, with recurring service revenue growing by over 15% and making up 51% of total sales.

The company's recurring service revenue now has an annualized run rate of over $100 million, with gross margins exceeding 90%, contributing significantly to its profitability and financial predictability.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc settled a $16 million litigation charge, which management views as a positive step to remove uncertainty, and the company maintains a strong cash position of $125 million with no debt.

Management highlighted strong performance in the hardware business, especially in locking products, with equipment revenue up 8% year-over-year and gross margins improving due to disciplined pricing and favorable product mix.

Future strategic priorities include further growth in recurring service revenue, enhanced product margins, and maintaining strong cash generation and profitability, with a focus on long-term shareholder value.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Francis Okinesky

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Kevin Buchel

Their commitment to execution, innovation and customer service is what enables us to achieve strong financial results and continue building momentum. I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Andy Vono to review the financial details.

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

Andy Vono

OPERATOR

Matt Somerville

Kevin Buchel

Matt Somerville

Got it. And And, can you talk about whether or not you're starting to see any traction, discernible traction in revenue and recurring from MVP and how we should be thinking about kind of uses of cash ma wise over the next six months.

Kevin Buchel

Matt Somerville

Thanks, Kevin.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Jim Ricudi of Needham. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jim Ricudi

Thank you. Good morning. Curious on the door locking side of the business, what kind of activity are you seeing? Both from the standpoint of school security and then the efforts you've been talking about each quarter now about potentially larger project, architectural, engineering related parts of the business. How are we thinking about that area of the business?

Kevin Buchel

Jim Ricudi

Kevin Buchel

Jim Ricudi

Kevin Buchel

Thanks, Jeff.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Jason Smith. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jason Smith

Kevin Buchel

Thanks, Jason.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Jeremy Hamblin of Craig Hallam Capital Group. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeremy Hamblin

Kevin Buchel

Jeremy Hamblin

Kevin Buchel

So I will refer to my tariff experts.

Jeremy Hamblin

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from Lance Vitanza of TD Cowan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lance Vitanza

Thank you. Let me start just to go back to the equipment revenue and the discounting. And I understand that the discounting is great not just for the margin but for gross profit dollars. But is it going to create a drag on recurring service revenues in either Q4 or next year? I feel like we've kind of been talking around this question, but I just want to ask you real direct.

Kevin Buchel

No, it won't. The discounting, whatever discounting we've done or haven't done. It's never around radios. Radios is what gives us the recurring.

Lance Vitanza

Kevin Buchel

Andy, you want to take that one?

Lance Vitanza

Yeah, I'm not sure I'm following that. It's not growing at a rate you were expecting, Lance? I'm not sure what the question. That's correct. Right. So the working capital has been relatively flat. It's really not been consuming much cash. And so my question is, do you expect there to be a big bump up in the amount of working capital such that your cash flow is going to be negatively impacted in the fourth quarter or next year?

Kevin Buchel

No, because I think we have done a much better job in the last 12, 18 months of managing inventory. So, you know, we're trying to manage the levels of inventory. We've worked down our inventory substantially from going back its heights probably two years ago. So from a use of cash perspective, you know, I would expect us to, you know, not eat into our cash and continue to grow.

Lance Vitanza

Kevin Buchel

cash, so we could afford this. We don't love it. Who loves it? In the end, it's good to get rid of it, but we could afford it.

Lance Vitanza

Kevin Buchel

We don't like to mess with the

Lance Vitanza

float, but as you know, we've done it before. Depending upon where the stock is, we could do it again. We have authorization, we have the money, but we don't need to do it if the stock is performing well. And I don't want to force anything. I like where our float is at and so do a lot of our investors. Thank you.

Kevin Buchel

Thanks, Lance.

OPERATOR

Thank you again. Should you have a question, please press star followed by the number one. On your touchstone phone, you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Thank you and there are no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Kevin Bouchel, President and Chief Operating Officer, for closing comments.

Kevin Buchel

Thank you, Matt. Thank you everybody for participating in today's conference call. As always, should you have any further questions, feel free to call Dick, Andy, Fran or myself for further information. We thank you for your interest and support and we look forward to speaking to you all again in a few months to Discuss Napco's fiscal Q4 and full year results. Thanks again,

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