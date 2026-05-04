Full Transcript: ADC Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
ADC Therapeutics SA reported first quarter 2026 net product revenues of $20 million, reflecting a 15% increase from the previous year, primarily due to quarter-to-quarter variability in customer ordering.
The company is focused on advancing its strategic initiatives, particularly around its drug Zenlonta, with multiple clinical trials expected to yield data within 2026 and 2027, potentially expanding its market reach into earlier lines of therapy.
ADC Therapeutics SA reduced operating expenses by 13% compared to Q1 2025, maintaining a healthy cash balance of $231 million, which supports a cash runway into 2028.
The company anticipates significant revenue growth starting in 2027, contingent upon positive clinical trial outcomes and subsequent regulatory approvals and compendium listings.
Management expressed confidence in Zenlonta's potential to reach peak annual revenues of $600 million to $1 billion in the US, assuming successful trial outcomes and regulatory milestones.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Nicole Riley (Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Taken together with the upcoming data expected from Lotus 7 and the indolent lymphoma studies, we expect to accelerate our revenue growth trajectory starting in 2027. Now I would like to turn the call over to Pepe Carmona, our cfo, who will discuss financial results for the first quarter. Pepe thank you Amit on the financial
Pepe Carmona (Chief Financial Officer)
Pepe Carmona (Chief Financial Officer)
Pepe Carmona (Chief Financial Officer)
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Pepe. To close, I am pleased with our start to 2026. We have achieved solid commercial performance while maintaining our strict capital discipline as we look forward to multiple anticipated value-creating catalysts beginning with the expected Lotus 5 readout. We are excited about delivering on our strategy and confident we can drive significant potential long term growth starting in 2027. We can now open the line for questions. operator,
OPERATOR
Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking My question, you mentioned on the call that you remain blinded to the data. Can you clarify if the database is locked at this point and when you reach the 262 events? And from a process standpoint, can you say what's happening currently and what are the drivers that will allow you to unblind the data?
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Okay, understood. Maybe one other quick question. Just following the site-level interventions you implemented to address the early dropout in censoring, do you have any perspective potentially from the IDMC to provide any indication that censoring rates improved after those changes? I guess any any more color on that could be helpful.
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
I can't comment further. What I can tell you is the last IDMC look, which was from a safety standpoint was last fall. And again that recommendation was to proceed as is. There's been any other looks from the IDMC at the data.
Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you so much, Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Michael Schmidt with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.
Michael Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Eric Schmidt with Kantor. Your line is now open.
Eric Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for a very efficient call. A couple of questions for me Also on Lotus 5. First with regard to procedures, do I take Pepe's comments to mean that you're now entering the quiet period? Is that starting after today?
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
We started actually at quiet period. We have to do earnings of course, but we haven't been engaging with analysts or investors since April 1st for the whole quarter until we disclosed the data.
Eric Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Pepe Carmona (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Yeah. Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, should you have a question, please press star one. Your next question comes from Sudan, Logan Thanh with Stevens. Your line is now open.
Sudan Logan Thanh
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Sudan Logan Thanh
Great. I appreciate the details and looking forward to the readout.
OPERATOR
No further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Amit Milik for closing remarks.
Amit Malik (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all for joining the call today and for your continued support. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and look forward to speaking soon. So, Operator, you may now end the call. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.
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