If You Invested $1000 In Hims & Hers Health Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.35%. Currently, Hims & Hers Health has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIMS: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIMS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,541.47 today based on a price of $27.22 for HIMS at the time of writing.

Hims & Hers Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.