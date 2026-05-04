If You Invested $100 In First Solar Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.95%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion.

Buying $100 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $100 of FSLR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $407.98 today based on a price of $206.44 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.