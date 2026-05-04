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May 4, 2026 11:53 AM 25 min read

Transcript: Chevron Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740948&tp_key=b288c096d9

Summary

Chevron Corp reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $2.2 billion or $1.11 per share, with adjusted earnings of $2.8 billion or $1.41 per share, despite a $360 million charge related to legal reserves.

The company emphasized its disciplined execution despite geopolitical tensions, maintaining strong production and refining operations, with US production over 2 million barrels per day and significant integration benefits across its value chain.

Chevron maintains its 2026 guidance unchanged, expecting 7-10% production growth and consistent capital spending, while continuing to execute strategic projects in Venezuela and optimizing global supply chains.

Share repurchases were consistent with guidance at $2.5 billion, and the company anticipates improvements in working capital in the second half of the year, driven by commodity prices.

Management reiterated the importance of maintaining capital discipline, strong cash flow, and consistent shareholder returns, with a focus on long-term resilience and strategic growth opportunities, particularly in the Permian and Venezuela.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Janine Wei

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

Eimear Bonner

Janine Wei

Okay, that concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you, Mike Emer As a reminder, additional guidance can be found in the appendix of the presentation as well as in the slides and other information that's posted on chevron.com we're now ready to take your questions. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and we'll do our best to get all of your questions answered. Katie, please open the lines.

OPERATOR

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Arun Jayram with JP Morgan.

Arun Jayram (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Yeah, good morning and thanks for taking my question. Mike and Emer. It feels like one of the key themes from the print is the opportunity for Chevron to optimize margins from the refining system as well as your increased exposure to waterborne crudes post the Hess merger. And I'm looking at slide 4. I was wondering if you could help us think about the value capture opportunities

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Devin McDermott with Morgan Stanley.

Eimear Bonner

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Doug Luggett with Wolff Research.

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Steve Richardson with Evercore.

Steve Richardson

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Bharaj Burkhattarya with Royal bank of Canada.

Bharaj Burkhattarya (Equity Analyst at Royal Bank of Canada)

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Sam Margolin with Wells Fargo.

Sam Margolin (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Mike Wirth (Chairman and CEO)

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