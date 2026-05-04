$100 Invested In Datadog 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.22%. Currently, Datadog has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion.

Buying $100 In DDOG: If an investor had bought $100 of DDOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.49 today based on a price of $143.78 for DDOG at the time of writing.

Datadog's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.