Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Viavi Solutions Stock In The Last 10 Years

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.94%. Currently, Viavi Solutions has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion.

Buying $100 In VIAV: If an investor had bought $100 of VIAV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $861.98 today based on a price of $55.38 for VIAV at the time of writing.

Viavi Solutions's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.