Sportradar Gr Director Makes $99K Stock Purchase

A significant insider buy by George Fleet, Director at Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD), was executed on May 4, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Fleet purchased 7,850 shares of Sportradar Gr. The total transaction amounted to $99,930.

In the Monday's morning session, Sportradar Gr's shares are currently trading at $13.73, experiencing a up of 3.54%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sportradar Gr

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sportradar Gr

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sportradar Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.34% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 52.78% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sportradar Gr's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.02.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Sportradar Gr's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.