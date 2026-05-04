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May 4, 2026 11:02 AM 34 min read

The Marzetti Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

The Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) reported third-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7f8qyxz/

Summary

The Marzetti successfully completed the acquisition of Bachan's, a growing Japanese American barbecue sauce brand, enhancing their portfolio and growth potential.

Consolidated net sales declined 1% to $453 million, while adjusted net sales decreased 0.91%. However, the company achieved a record third-quarter gross profit of $107.2 million.

The Foodservice segment saw a 1.8% growth in adjusted net sales, driven by strong demand from national chain restaurant customers.

The company anticipates future growth from new product introductions and continued expansion in both retail and foodservice segments.

Management remains optimistic about the integration of Bachan's and the potential for further acquisitions in the authentic flavors space.

Full Transcript

Dede (Conference Call Facilitator)

Dale Ganobc (Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations)

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Tom Pigott (Chief Financial Officer)

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Operator

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone keypad. One moment. And our first question comes from Jim Solera of Stevens. Your line is open.

Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking our question.

Tom Pigott (Chief Financial Officer)

Hi, Jim. Good morning, Jim.

Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)

Great thoughts. I'll hop back in the queue, of course.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alton Stump of Luke Capital. Your line is open.

Alton Stump (Equity Analyst)

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Alton Stump (Equity Analyst)

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Tom Pigott (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Alton, I would say we're probably a little conservative in what we put out there and we'll see as we progress deeper into it. Got it.

Alton Stump (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for all the color. I appreciate it. Dave and Tom, I'll hop back in the queue.

Tom Pigott (Chief Financial Officer)

Our pleasure.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from Todd Brooks of Benchmark Stonex. Your line is open.

Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks. Good morning and congrats on getting the Bosch on deal across the finish line. Good to hear two questions. Morning. Talk about some friction in the Club Channel. Can you walk through details behind that and is that related to maybe the new SKU introductions on the Olive Garden side around Zestier? Can you just walk us through maybe some of that friction you saw and how you work that out and restore the momentum in the Club Channel?

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Todd Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks Dave. And then we talked through just within the concept of frozen bread, how we should be thinking about Easter shift impacts with the two week earlier Easter that we had this year versus prior. Just think about so that we can really fine tune the modeling that segment of the business as we're looking at the upcoming quarter.

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Tom Pigott (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, on the retail segment we benefited only about 30 basis points, really driven by sisters in terms of the revenue impact, maybe slightly less than what we had anticipated when we talked to you at the prior quarter. And then on Roadhouse, just to kind of finish up the frozen side, you talked about the performance of really actually very strong performance of Walmart in the retail distribution the way that you wanted to get it.

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Operator

Thank you.

Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And our next question comes from Scott Marks of Jeffries. Your line is open.

Tom Pigott (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking our question. Morning. Good morning.

Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)

First thing I wanted to ask about, I don't think we've really touched as much on the food service side of things. So wondering if you can help us understand some of the puts and takes there, maybe how the businesses are doing, you know, within The Chick Fil A operator as well as some. Some of the other bigger customers you have and help us understand how we should be thinking about that going forward.

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)

Operator

Thank you. As a reminder, if you have a question, please press star 11. And if there are no further questions, we will now turn the call back to Mr. Szczynski for his closing comments.

Dave Szeczynski (President and CEO)

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

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