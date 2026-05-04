Transcript: Hess Midstream Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Hess Midstream reported solid operational performance and achieved its guidance despite severe winter weather impacting the first quarter of 2026.
The company completed a $60 million share and unit repurchase and increased its distribution by 2% for Class A shares.
Throughput volumes were lower due to winter weather but are expected to grow for the rest of the year, with a minor impact from planned maintenance in Q2.
Capital expenditures were reduced by a third to approximately $100 million for 2026, with adjusted free cash flow guidance increased to $910-$960 million.
Net income for Q1 2026 was $158 million, with adjusted EBITDA at $300 million, slightly down from Q4 2025 due to weather-related lower revenues.
The company remains focused on safe, reliable operations and leveraging infrastructure for significant free cash flow, supporting shareholder returns and debt reduction.
Hess Midstream expects to maintain its financial strategy with conservative leverage targets and a focus on incremental shareholder returns and debt repayment.
The company reported a strong performance in terminaling revenues due to tariff adjustments, expecting stability for the remainder of the year.
Management emphasized ongoing operational collaboration with Chevron and a strategic focus on optimizing efficiencies and productivity in the Bakken.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jennifer Gordon (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Chadwick (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We will pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Jeremy Tonette with JPMorgan Securities. Your line is open.
Francina
Good morning everyone, this is Francina on for Jeremy. Thank you so much for taking questions. Just wanted to zoom in a bit more on the change to capex here and what this means for well connect turn in line activity for the year and whether there are any read throughs or changes to growth expectations for year end or into 2027 that we can derive from this. Thank you.
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Francina
Thank you, that's helpful and would just like to touch a bit on kind of the third party outlook here and whether you've had any changes to that since the Middle east conflict has been ensuing. Thank you. Sure.
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Francina
That's super helpful. Thank you again.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Java K. The Goldman Sachs line is open.
John
Hey team, thank you for the time. Last call. You guys spent some time talking about a little bit of evolution on the balance sheet side thinking about lower leverage over time. I'm just wondering, we're a quarter later now if you've had some time to refine that and if you have a longer term leverage target you want to put out there relative to the distribution growth and maybe some buyback cadence you've talked about.
Mike Chadwick (Chief Financial Officer)
John
All right, I appreciate that. Second one, apologize. It's a little bit in the weeds, but terminals revenue was really strong in the quarter. Just wondering if there's any kind of one off in there or this new kind of implied rate is the go forward we should think of.
Mike Chadwick (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think you're reading that right. There is an element of implied rate in there in the terminals and that's as you recall, it's a cost of service rate that gets adjusted every year for our expectation of opex, capex and any volumes that drives a targeted return on that. So that's part of the reason why you're seeing better, stronger performance. There is just a tariff adjustment.
John
Do you mind just reminding us the structure of that contract going forward?
Mike Chadwick (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
All right, thank you very much. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Doug Irwin with Citi. Your line is open.
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for the question. I just wanted to pick up on the second quarter guidance you gave here. I think my math, just looking at the full year midpoint implies something around 8% growth in the second half of the year. Can you maybe just talk about some of the drivers you see contributing to that growth in the second half and where there might be some risk to the upside or downside from here.
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Chadwick (Chief Financial Officer)
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for the Time.
Praneet Satish (Equity Analyst)
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Praneet Satish (Equity Analyst)
Seems like a win win here. Maybe just a clarifying question on terminals. So you mentioned it's a cost of service contract. It stepped up this, this quarter. It was quite a large step up I guess when we kind of translate that to EBITDA. And so just to be clear, is this kind of the Q1 run rate, is that something that we can assume for the balance of the year kind of going forward?
Mike Chadwick (Chief Financial Officer)
Jonathan Stein (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah look the other thing I would just say on terminaling also is as Mike explained the rates no need to repeat that but you know you do see more third parties terminaling one off can have some variation quarter to quarter because that's a place where people can just come up and do you know short term terminaling kind of walk up so to speak or short term arrangements. Got you. Thank you.
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