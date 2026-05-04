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May 4, 2026 10:09 AM 49 min read

Tyson Foods Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reported second-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/759959591

Summary

Tyson Foods reported second quarter sales of $13.7 billion and an adjusted operating income of $497 million, indicating strategic success and momentum in their diversified protein-centric approach.

The company highlighted strong performance in its chicken segment with a 12.2% margin, driven by operational excellence and strategic customer partnerships, while genetics improvements are expected to further enhance future performance.

Prepared Foods saw a 4.8% sales increase with a 14% margin, gaining market share across several categories and benefiting from disciplined execution and innovation.

Beef segment faced challenges due to cattle cycle volatility but is expected to improve with footprint optimizations, while pork benefited from stable operations and balanced supply-demand dynamics.

The company raised its AOI guidance for the year, indicating confidence in continued robust demand for high-quality protein and operational improvements, despite external market pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Cottle (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Devin Cole (Chief Operating Officer)

Curt Callaway (Chief Financial Officer)

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ben Thur (Equity Analyst)

Good morning Donnie, Devin, and Curt. First of all congrats on very strong results and a strong first half. So particularly on chicken. Can you maybe elaborate how sustainable the performance here is? What role genetics played in most recent months and if you've had any one time gains that we should be aware of?

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Thur (Equity Analyst)

me just the genetics piece. You said you were going to give us a little more detail.

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Thur (Equity Analyst)

And given the time, I'll pass it on to Javiers. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Peter Galbo with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)

Curt Callaway (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks very much. I'll pass it on. Thanks. The next question comes from Leah Jordan with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Leah Jordan

Thank you. Good morning and congrats on a great quarter. And thanks for all the color so far today. Just sticking with prepared foods here. I mean, you continue to gain market share across a number of the categories you operate in. Just seeming to provide more color on why you think that is. You know what you're doing differently than the peers out there. And then what are you seeing across the competitive landscape right now?

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Leah Jordan

No, that, that's very helpful color and the results speak for themselves for sure. Maybe just switching over to pork here. You talked about a balanced market supporting that. But any more color on the confidence within that reiterated guidance range? I guess what gets you to the upper end here? It looks like you need a pretty notable acceleration or Increase in the back half.

Devin Cole (Chief Operating Officer)

Leah Jordan

Thank you, that's very helpful.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Tom Palmer with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for the questions. Maybe to kick off just an update on the beef plant closure and kind of your views on how that ultimately impacts profitability for this year given both the higher utilization rates. But also I think there's some costs maybe to consider just in terms of moving product a bit farther. Thanks.

Devin Cole (Chief Operating Officer)

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Devin Cole (Chief Operating Officer)

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Good to hear. Thanks for the details.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Andrew Streslik with bmo. Please go ahead.

Andrew Streslik (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. First one, a clarification. Donnie, you closed your prepared remarks by saying you were encouraged by the momentum in the business and that you see opportunities to raise the performance. So do you mean that there's more room for earnings upside or can you just clarify exactly what you meant by that?

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Streslik (Equity Analyst)

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Streslik (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Heather Jones with Heather Jones Research. Please go ahead.

Heather Jones (Research Analyst)

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Heather Jones (Research Analyst)

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Curt Callaway (Chief Financial Officer)

Heather, just add, obviously, in the guidance range that we provided for chicken, by taking it up, you know, got us to about a, you know, could be a 52, 48% front half, back half, or 48, 52. So it's a balanced year. Obviously, we don't give quarterly guidance, but

Heather Jones (Research Analyst)

Okay. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Donnie King for any closing remarks.

Donnie King (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for your time and continued interest in Tyson Foods. We look forward to sharing our progress with you next quarter.

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