Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cigna Group Stock In The Last 20 Years

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.63%. Currently, Cigna Group has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In CI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,157.43 today based on a price of $282.06 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.