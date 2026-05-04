Cogent Comms Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/397060227
Summary
Cogent Comms Hldgs is actively working on monetizing 24 acquired Sprint data centers, with a non-binding LOI for the sale of 10 centers expected to close by early summer.
The company is in discussions to refinance its $750 million unsecured notes due in 2027, with plans to increase its ability to incur additional secured debt.
Wavelength revenues increased 90.8% year-over-year, with a focus on capturing 25% of the North American long-haul market, currently holding 3% market share.
EBITDA for the quarter decreased sequentially by $6.6 million to $70.2 million, with a year-over-year margin increase of 150 basis points.
Future guidance suggests long-term revenue growth of 6-8% and EBITDA margin expansion of 200 basis points annually.
Recent price increases from equipment vendors due to supply chain constraints have impacted CapEx, but the company expects capital intensity to moderate.
Sales force productivity is a focus, with efforts to manage out underperforming reps and stabilize headcount.
Corporate on-net revenues are growing, but off-net revenues, especially from acquired Sprint customers, are declining.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tad Weed (Chief Financial Officer)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tad Weed (Chief Financial Officer)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, your first question comes from the line of Greg Williams from TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Greg Williams (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Greg Williams (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thank you.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey thanks Greg.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Sebastiano Petty from JP Morgan. Your line is open
Sebastiano Petty (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Sebastiano Petty (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thanks, David.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Chris Scholl from ubs. Your line is open.
Chris Scholl (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Scholl (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thanks, David.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Anna Goshko from Bank of America. Your line is open.
Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Okay, so just to put that maybe in kind of simpler terms. So are you saying a portion of the proceeds will go to pay down debt, but not all of them?
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
So we have committed to a group of bondholders that the vast majority of the proceeds will go to buy back debt. But we did not commit to a number that equals the purchase price. We just committed to a number that is a significant percentage of what the final purchase price would be since we did not disclose that information to the bondholders as it is non public at this time.
Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Okay, and then just another follow up on this. So you had said that you plan to refi the unsecured with the new secured the full 750 million after the call price drop in June 15th. So have you thought about if these proceeds are going to be coming in so soon, why do you need to do the full 750? Could you do a smaller deal and then just use the proceeds to pay down a portion of the bonds that are due in 2017, the unsecureds?
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
So the answer is we can do that, but with our current $600 million secured debt trading at a discount to par, we want to try to capture some of that discontinuity and buy back the current 600 million secures until they trade closer to par. And then at that point point the additional capital that we have could be used to result in a smaller new issuance. But today the current secured debt is trading at a material discount.
Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Okay, great. Thank you so much.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks. Ama.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Alina. Frank Lowthen from Raymond James. Your line is open.
Frank Lowthen (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. On the wavelengths, what's the average size wave that you're selling now currently? And then were there any dark fiber or IP4 address sales that helped contribute to revenue or EBITDA this quarter. Thanks.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Frank Lowthen (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that's kind of how I was thinking about it. So 75% or 100 gig ways, what was that last quarter? And of that 25% are they substantially four 400 gig waves? Is that the way to think about it? How much is that 400 gig wave growing as a percentage of your new sales?
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, so the 100 gig percentage has remained relatively constant. I think it was 78% the quarter before. And of the remaining 25%, there definitely has been a shift away from 10 gig sales and a shift towards 400 gig sales. With today over 10% of sales being 400 gig sales.
Frank Lowthen (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, thanks Frank.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Walter Pisek from LightShed Partners. Your line is open.
Walter Pisek
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Walter Pisek
Thanks. And do you anticipate, if all goes well, you sell the data centers ahead? As you told Anna, take down secured refi, the 750. What type of rate do you anticipate? REL. I think you're paying 7 on that now. Same rate. Lower? Higher.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Walter Pisek
My guess is operational performance like sequential revenue growth and wavelength growth will probably have a bigger impact on where they're secured. Debt, you know, trades relative to some asset sales relative to a much larger debt loan. But I guess what would be helpful is understanding why would unsecured trade if parity was secured.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Well today the unsecured actually trade at a discount to secured. Our current unsecured trade at roughly 7.1 and our secures trade at about 8.1.
Walter Pisek
Why do you think that is?
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
I think it's primarily duration.
Walter Pisek
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Walt, so our capex on a Q1 25 to Q1 26 dropped by about $13 million. So dropped from roughly 59 million to 46 million.
Walter Pisek
What up sequentially?
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Walter Pisek
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
That may be the case, Walt. That's why I said we will look to capture this continuity while the current secures are trading at a discount.
Walter Pisek
Great. Thank you, Dave.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, thanks, Walt.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Tim Horan from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.
Tim Horan (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Thanks, Dave. On the data center sale, the binding sale agreement, does that have to occur like a month before the final close or can you give us some color around that? And can you talk about a little bit more color where you are with selling the other data centers, roughly, will it be the same price and when do you think you'll be able to kind of have a letter of intent? Thanks.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Horan (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Dave, on the wavelength side, can you give us your best guess then on when you think you can hit 25% share and can you just talk about the dynamics of where you are winning share? Is this new builds? Is it when contracts expire, Is it, you know, moves or is it because they're increasing from 10 meg to 100? You know, any more color would be great.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Horan (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Nick Deldeo from Moffitt Nathanson. Your line is open.
Nick Deldeo (Equity Analyst at Moffett Nathanson)
Hey, morning Dave. Turning to back to Capex, just to be clear, was all the increase this quarter versus what you've guided to attributable to higher prices or were there more units of equipment you purchased or inventory build, anything like that going on?
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Deldeo (Equity Analyst at Moffett Nathanson)
Okay, that's helpful. Thanks for sharing that. And then separately on the corporate front, you know, we see from various data providers that, you know, leasing in certain metro areas in the US is, has ticked up quite noticeably. Vacancy rates are coming down and whatnot. You know, I'm wondering if you're seeing improving corporate sales trends in those markets and you know, if so, what that might suggest about corporate growth prospectively.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Dave Schaefer for closing remarks.
Dave Schaefer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, thank you all very much. We appreciate everyone taking the interest in Cogent and we look forward to seeing you at some conferences soon. Take care all. We'll talk soon. Thanks. Bye bye.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.