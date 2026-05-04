Krystal Biotech Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today we released our financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The press release is available on our website at www.krystalbio.com. we also filed our earnings 8K and 10Q with the SEC earlier today. Joining me today will be Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development Duran Gooks, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Europe Christine Wilson, Senior Vice President and head of U.S. commercial and Kate Romano, Chief Accounting Officer. This conference call will and our responses to questions may contain forward looking statements. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, using the information available as of the date of this call and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. A description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our SEC filings. With that, I will turn the call over to Krish.

Good morning. It's now been 10 years since we founded Crystal and in that time we have worked to change the lives of DEB patients globally for the better, while building a durable, fully integrated company with the financial strength to continue delivering value for both patients and shareholders. We have done this with discipline. We've not accessed the capital market since 2022. 2022 is six years from when the company was founded. We maintain a strong balance sheet and we continue to generate meaningful operating leverage. Yet more importantly, somewhat ironically, we believe the next 12 to 24 months represent one of the most exciting periods in Crystal's history. We are positioned for two registrational readouts this year and two more next year. I sincerely want to thank our employees for the dedication and execution that have brought us to this point. Now turning to Vyjuvec, we delivered another quarter of global revenue growth with net revenue of $116.4 million in the queue. This brings cumulative net Vyjuvec revenue since launch to more than $846 million. We are particularly pleased with this performance which represents a 9% sequential growth versus 4Q 2025 despite a higher than usual level of insurance changes, which happens, by the way, not just to us but many biotech commercial companies. In one queue. Gross margin was 95% and we delivered our 11th consecutive quarter of positive EPS outside the U.S. we're still early in the Vyjuvec launch in Europe and Japan and I'm pleased with the progress overseas. We're also working to add two additional major European markets, Italy and Spain, later this year. Laurent and Christine will provide more detail on Vysuvec Commercial Dynamics and the opportunity ahead in a moment. FDA has now granted Platform Technology Designations to both KB 407 for CF and KB 111 for Haley Haley. This is in addition to receiving the same designation for Our NK program, KB801 last year. These designations have a profound implications for Crystal at the program level. These designations allow us to streamline our interactions with the agency and our development plans. We've already seen the benefits with KB801 as the designation allowed us to rapidly advance KB801 into a registrational study. The platform implications are also powerful. These designations bring a compounding advantage. Each developmental milestone on our pipeline strengthens our collective regulatory data set and reduces development risk, cost and time for the next program we bring to the clinic. This advantage is presently unique to Crystal and one we intend to leverage to its full potential. You'll hear more about our development plans from Sooma. I'll now turn it over to the team to provide details on the commercial launch and the clinical pipeline.

Laurent thank you Krish. We are very encouraged by the progress we are seeing outside the United States, where Vyjuvec is beginning to establish itself as an important new treatment option for DEB patients in key international markets. When we think about the international launch, the story is not just one of geographic expansion. It is a story of building trust across cultures with physicians, with treatment centers, with payers, and ultimately with the entire EB community who have been waiting for new options. There are nuances in every country we launch, and sometimes within a country by region. That said, across Europe and Japan we are seeing strong word of mouth and increasing engagement from key centers, that is Raising awareness of Vyjuvec and helping translate physician interest into real patient demand. Importantly, our prescriber base continues to broaden. This gives more patients the opportunity to start treatment closer to home while also creating a more durable and resilient foundation for the launch. We estimate that more than 140 DEB patients have been prescribed Vyjuvec across Germany, Japan and France. We believe this reflects both strong execution by our international team and growing physician confidence in Vaijuvec in the early launch market. This early momentum is also beginning to Show Financials European market plus Japan contributed to $28.9 million in net revenue, demonstrating the meaningful role these regions can play in the growth of Vyjuvec over time. Looking ahead, our focus is clear. We are working to deepen penetration in our current launch market, secure positive access and reimbursement outcomes, and expand it to additional major European markets. In Germany and France, pricing negotiations remain ongoing. We continue to expect a decision in Germany in the second half of 2026. In France, we continue to expect a decision in 2027 which would further support broader access and reimbursement stability. We are also advancing discussions with reimbursement authorities in Italy and are actively preparing for potential launch in the second half of 2026 pending the outcome of those negotiations. And in Spain, I'm pleased to report that our discussions with authorities have accelerated. Based on our latest interactions, we now see a potential opportunity to launch in Spain in the second half of the year, again pending the outcome of negotiations. In the interim, we are also responding to opportunities to start patients on Vyjuvec through early reimbursement access pathways. Overall, we are very encouraged by the early tractions we are seeing internationally. The launch is progressing market by market, physician by physician and patient by patient. We remain focused on disciplined execution of our global commercialization strategy and on bringing Vyjuvec to more BEB patients around the world. I will now hand the call off to Christine to share updates on Vijuvec launch in the U.S. christine, thank you Laurent.

Our team has been making great progress in recent months, building on our leadership position and delivering transformational outcomes for patients across the United States. Strong salesforce execution is expanding our community reach and allowing us to meet patients wherever they seek care, whether that is at the center of Excellence with a pediatric dermatologist or in a family practice office in the community. By bridging this gap, we have now been able to secure over 695 reimbursement approvals for DEB patients nationwide. Even as access teams were navigating a higher volume of insurance switchovers, upstream demand metrics are even better, with over 60 new prescribers in the first quarter and over 570 unique prescribers since launch, underpinning a strong patient approval outlook for the rest of the year. Net Vyjuvec revenues for the United States were $87.5 million for the quarter. Revenues were impacted by insurance switchovers in the quarter, which are now behind us as well as the start stop treatment cadence characteristics of a patient population shifting towards maintenance treatment regimen. With Vyjuvec now on the market in the United States for nearly three years, a growing number of patients have been able to achieve dramatic and transformational wound closure outcomes. Patients have been able to take control of their disease and their lives, opening up new opportunities and autonomy never before possible. These quality of life gains made possible by the robust efficacy and safety profile of Vyjavac are deeply motivating and the foundation for the long term trust based relationships we are building with the DEB patient community. These improvements are also a natural and anticipated evolution of the launch as patient motivations and support needs shift to reflect their newfound autonomy. This is where the flexibility of Vyjuvec administration and last year's label updates are especially valuable, providing patients with the option to self administer or receive nurse support where and when they want it. To this end, we have launched patient support initiatives to communicate and educate around recent Vyvac legal updates which provide greater administration flexibility and help DEB patients and their families conveniently integrate Vyjuvec into lifelong wound healing routines as part of their standard of care. Our goal is to establish long term relationships with Vyvac patients, ensuring ongoing connectivity and ease of use throughout throughout their lifelong treatment journey, skin cells do turn over and wounds eventually reopen, particularly as patients get more active. As patients transition into these start and stop phases, we are focused on enabling timely access to Vyjorvec whenever it is needed. This focus is driving continued assessment of our infrastructure to better support patients where they are in their journey and to further enhance the ease of delivering Vyjavec across the United States. At the recent American Academy of Dermatology Conference, key opinion leaders underscored their appreciation for Vyjavec and the positive outcomes achieved by their treated patients in a patient population where prior to Vyjavec's approval there were no treatment options beyond palliative wound care, Vyjuvec represents a meaningful advancement and fueling an increased focus on the long term clinical and quality of life benefits that that might come with long term Vyjuvec therapy. As we progress in our launch, we are excited about the opportunity ahead. There are still hundreds of known diagnosed patients we hope to bring to therapy and many more not yet identified that we believe could benefit from Vyjuvec. By driving new patient starts and maximizing convenience for patients already on therapy, we see an opportunity to deliver significant growth in the years ahead. With that, I'll Turn the call over to Suma to share the latest on our development pipeline.

Summa thank you Christine and good morning everyone. I am excited to share that we are faced with two registrational study readouts expected later this year and two more in 2027. With respect to the ophthalmology registrational readouts this year, we are excited to announce the completed enrollment in our registrational study evaluating KB803 for the treatment and prevention of corneal abrasions in DEB patients. A total of 16 patients were enrolled in the study. IOLITE study is randomized intra patient double blind decentralized placebo controlled study with crossover design in which patients are randomized one to one to receive KB803 three times weekly for 12 weeks followed by placebo three times weekly for 12 weeks or vice versa. The primary efficacy endpoint, the change from baseline in the average number of days per month with symptoms will be assessed at 24 weeks, putting us on a path for a readout in the fourth quarter of this year. This is an exciting milestone for our team and the many dead patients suffering from ocular complications of this terrible disease. Our second registration study evaluating KB801 for the treatment of neurotropic keratitis is also progressing well. Our focus here is operational, supporting our trial sites, expanding our network and driving enrollment. This is an eight week study. We expect to enroll 60 patients and are on track for a data readout later this year. We are moving quickly on our broader pipeline as well, including the initiation of two open label studies evaluating repeat dose KB407 and KB111 which we expect to read out later this year based on FDA interactions. We are initiating an open label single arm study to evaluate safety of repeat dose KB407 for 24 weeks in 5 patients with CF who are ineligible for, do not tolerate or do not benefit from modular therapy dosing is expected to start later this month with strong backing from the Cystic Fibrosis foundation, the cff. We expect to complete enrollment in the study later this quarter and report data by end of the year. Concurrently, we are working closely with the FDA and the CFF on an innovative registration study design and statistical analysis plan that may include prospectively collected natural history data from the CFF to supplement placebo controlled data for evaluation of KB407 treatment effect. We will share the design and associated statistical analysis plan of the registration study. Following alignment with the FDA, which we expect in second half of 2026, we expect the registration study to commence in first half of 20. 20. Strong patient and KOL engagement is also helping us move quickly on our KB111 program for the treatment of Hailey-Hailey Disease. We are making steady progress on our HHD severity scale and expect to complete both the development and validation in the first half of this year. We also plan to initiate an Open Label Safety Halite One study to evaluate KB1111 for 12 weeks in seven patients with HHD. We expect to dose the first patient in the Halite One study later this month and submit our registrational study design to FDA in the second half of the year. Based on the current timelines, we expect the registrational study to start in 2027 and then we have our KB408 program for AATD lung disease and our KB707 program for non small cell lung cancer. Both are advancing steadily in the clinic and on track for data updates later this year, including in the case of KB707 a data update at ASCO next month. Altogether, this sets up for six potential readouts before year end, including two registrational study readouts. With that, I'll hand the call over to Kate.

Thank you Summa and good morning everyone. I'll now provide some highlights from our Q1 financial results reported in our press release and 10Q filing earlier today. Net revenue from global sales of Vyjuvec was $116.4 million for the first quarter, which included sales from our commercial launches in Europe and Japan. This marked growth as compared to the prior quarter of 9% and was a 32% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. Cost of goods sold for the quarter was $6.3 million compared to $5 million in the prior year's first quarter. Gross margin for the quarter was 95%, slightly up from 94% in 1Q 2025. We are seeing the benefits of manufacturing process improvements related to our US Approved product and are actively working to achieve similar efficiencies for our other markets. R&D expenses for the quarter were $15.3 million compared to $14.3 million in the prior year's first quarter. This was driven mainly by payroll, materials and support costs for production runs across several product candidates. G&A expenses were $41 million compared to $32.6 million in the prior year. This $8.4 million increase was primarily due to increased headcount and related compensation expense as well as higher legal consulting and launch support costs for Vyjavec globally. Operating expenses for the quarter included non cash stock based compensation of $13.6 million compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of last year. The guidance we previously issued relating to non GAAP operating expenses remains unchanged. We anticipate approximately 175 to $195 million in non GAAP R&D and SGA expenses for the full year of 2026. Net income for the quarter was $55.9 million, which represented $1.91 per basic and $1.83 per diluted share. We are pleased to report growth as compared to the prior year's first quarter's net income of $35.7 million and EPS of of $1.24 per basic and $1.20 per diluted share. And finally, we continue to build on our strong cash position, now exceeding $1 billion in combined cash and investments, which positions us well to support our pipeline and global commercial efforts. And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Krish.

Thanks Kate. I want to circle back and underscore our excitement in the global Wiser we launch trajectory. While there are nuances to a launch in every country, for example prescription renewal frequency in Japan in the first year, mandatory first physician visit and ongoing pricing negotiations in Europe or the Start Stop paradigm in the US that we're now starting to see three years into launch. But taken as a whole, all these geographies build resilience in our launch, dramatically increase the number of patients able to benefit from Vyjuvec, and strengthens our conviction in the long term growth outlook. Country level fluctuations quarter to quarter are inevitable, but mitigated by the diversification that geographic expansion brings. I am pleased that bijoubac continues to work well for patients living with deb, which as you all know is a devastating and a debilitating disease. We're hearing meaningful stories from patients and families globally whose lives have improved, including patients who are now able to participate in activities they have never imagined before. Many are also able to pause weekly administration and return to treatment when wounds recur. We're deeply humbled to play a role in helping these patients and their families as they navigate a lifelong journey with this disease. And on the pipeline we have multiple data readouts coming later this year, including two registrational readouts in the eye initial repeat dose data from KB407 in CF and KB111 in Haley Haley disease, along with data updates for KB707 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and KB408 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). So it's turning out to be a really busy clinical and a commercial year for Crystal Biotech. Overall, we're set up for an exciting 2026. Thank you and may the 4th be with you. Operator.

Great Congrats for the quarter. Thank you for taking our question. Maybe just two questions. One related to the commercial and then pipeline for the commercial looking at the 10Q. So you have a US 87.5 and Europe 20.7. Japan 8.1 seems very strong launch ex-U.S. how should we think about the growth trajectory in the US for the rest of the 2026 and then how this strong trend in ex-U.S., Europe Japan will continue for the rest of the year? I know long term I totally hear you for the outlook. But how about the 2026 and then just quickly on the pipeline on the CF this 24 week data, what would be the endpoint for that data readout and then what will be the go no go decision? Before you start a pivotal thank you.

Hey Roger, thanks for your question. Both super relevant here on the commercial in the US as you can see from the reimbursement approvals, the top line demand continues to grow very nicely. I know we've previously said there's maybe about 1200 identified patients and we're steadily marching towards that and even hope to get to that 720 number by next quarter. Right. So we're at 60% market share and so the top line is growing. Well, what's a bit difficult to predict is the start stop paradigm on a Q by Q basis. But the point I made in the call in my script was look, people are pretty patients are really happy with that experience. On Visor vaccine, we've seen many instances of patients stopping and coming back on drugs, which is what we had always wanted this to be. That's the tail on the drug. But on a Q by Q basis it's clearly tough to predict the ups and downs. So you could have a down 1Q up the second cue. But overall we expect the trend to be pointed in the positive direction.

Yeah. So as you guys are aware, we finished the single dose study in these patients and clearly we were able to establish molecular correction. And as we discussed in our last call, we are obviously working collaboratively with the CFF foundation and the fda. We met with the agency, I mean the agency is convinced with our expression data and they seem to agree that we do see nice positive expression. The only feedback that we got from the agency is obviously we don't have safety regarding repeat dose administration. That was not established. So in order to satisfy that requirement, we set up this interim five patient study to establish safety in repeat dose administration, safety in these patient populations. Obviously in the interim we are in discussion, actively in discussion with the agency and the CFF foundation on the design of the registration trial. I mean obviously we are proposing some sort of innovative trial design and I think we have, working with the CFF we have really come up with a very good, you know, we feel confident in our study design and we hope to sit with the agency and you know, basically get their concurrence on this design so we can start the registrational trial early next year.

Hey and Roger, I was looking at the question, you had a comment about Global Trajectory. That's the point I wanted to emphasize. We feel really good about the direction of the global trajectory launch and the individual ones especially mature markets like the US are tough to predict up and down. It's also difficult on a quarterly basis to think about is Japan up versus France versus Germany. But really we feel really good about the overall global trajectory launch in 2026.

Hey guys, this is Matthew on for Alec. Appreciate you taking our questions. First on KV803 assuming positive data in the fourth quarter of this year, can you maybe speak to how we should think about the potential launch trajectory, Vyjuvec in terms of overlap with existing prescribers, patients reimbursement or site of care Dynamics and then maybe one on Haley. Haley. I guess in terms of the data that we should expect later this year and sort of why the registration was pushed out to 2027, just any commentary on that would be helpful. Thanks.

Great. On KB803 look, you should expect a really positive launch Trajectory because now that we have identified these patients, we have a good sense of who these patients are. The whole supply chain mechanism of getting the drug to a patient's home when needed, self administration versus needing a nurse to administer. Like all the kinks in the launch have been ironed out with kb, with bijoubac. And so should the drug get approved and should the label have a really strong profile? We expect the launch to be really positive. It's tough for me to quantify to what extent it affects about 50% of the RDP population according to publications, and maybe 10 to 15% of the dominant population. And there are evidences of many more patients having lesions in the eye, but it is positioned as somewhat like a prophylactic. And so we expect the launch to be really good to the drug get approved.

I can take Haley Hay. Yeah, Hailey-Hailey. Again, this is a disease that nobody has ever embarked upon. So there was a little bit of learning and understanding. And this is where we have, you know, we talked to the agency, we came to an agreement on a Patient-Reported Outcome scale. So the agency wanted us to basically validate the scale. So we are in the process of validating the scale, which should be done shortly. But in the process of validating the scale we were able to really reach out and we have a lot of patients that technically reached out to participate in this scale. So now we have a repository of these patients where we are actually like our mini natural history sort of database. We collect the data on these patients as we are validating the scale and, and we have a lot of interest from these patients to participate in the trials. But again, since we don't have any clinical data, I think the best approach for us was to do a small phase one study where we have five to six patients. I mean we already the patients in our system, the scales are being validated and to just collect both safety dosing regimen and also some sort of the scale validation to really validate. Because before we want to go into the registration trial, we want to be really comfortable with our skills, really understand the disease. So we position ourselves for success. So that's the goal. So I think this phase one study in this handful of patients will allow us to really evaluate this patient population, the timing of the evaluation and the robustness of the scale. So I think all of this will be completely established by end of the year and then we expect to get into the registration trial early. And I think the study should go pretty quickly because we have the patient population, as I said, with the validation of the scale establishing these patients, we've been genetically testing them. So I think once we have this, the registration style should be pretty fast because again, this is a decentralized study. The Patient-Reported Outcome, the drug is shipped to the patient's house. So because of the decentralized nature and the PRO outcome of the endpoint, we expect once the registrational trial that this trial could pretty much be fully enrolled pretty rapidly.

prepared comments, you started to highlight some of the key factors or differences with regard to launch of Vijebec. I was hoping to get a little more color on that. So do you see any key education factors, steps that are needed for ex US doctors vs US? What are some of the key negotiation points besides say pricing or any other factors you'd like to highlight that might be different from the US launch? Thanks a lot. Thanks Joe. Look, given that Europe launched after the US a lot of physicians in Europe, especially like Germany, France, the countries who are going after Italy, Spain, are aware of the significant benefit that Bijavec has been affording to patients in the US So in terms of bringing them up to speed, teaching them about the disease, the benefits of biovac and how it works and the application, it's been a lot easier relative to the US in terms of physician education and getting them up to speed. And that's true in Japan too. So that part, like we feel really good about what the physicians think about Vasovac. So much so it's kind of helped us accelerate launches in both Spain and Italy, given the voice of the physicians in these countries with respect to negotiations. Look, that's a tough question that beyond the nature of the drug itself, which is very powerful, the clinical benefits are great. There are also political factors that come into negotiations in these countries. They have budgets for rare diseases. But today the negotiations have been progressing well. We've been able to make a good compelling benefit. We'll obviously know the outcome first in Germany second half of this year, followed by maybe Italy ahead of that. So we'll have a couple European benchmarks which will probably dictate the direction of the French in UK and subsequent Spanish pricing. But all in all, given what we were able to do in Japan, given the benefits of the drug, we feel really good about making a compelling value proposition. The question always is what are the macroeconomic factors in these countries that could potentially influence the pricing Outcome.

Hi guys, thanks for taking the question. I've got one on Vyjavec and then a couple on cf. Krish, we have been hearing just of sort of insurance friction around the stop start drug holidays that insurance companies are sort of coming down on patients whose wounds are closing. And we wonder if there might be friction on restarts, whether it's requirements for documentation of reopened wounds or things like that and how insurance companies are sort of monitoring whether wounds are closed or not. So if you could elaborate just on insurance dynamics around stop and start and you know, reauthorization of, reauthorization of coverage and then I've got a couple on cf.

Yeah, thanks Ritu. I mean we have had, I mean from since the launch we've had no issues with access today, whether that's in terms of reimbursement, reauthorization, start and stop effect. The start and stop decisions are obviously made by the patient in consultation with their physician. But once they're ready to start, we've had no delays with respect to getting them back on drug at all. So it's been really smooth. Fingers crossed. It's great.

Okay, thanks. And then on CF you mentioned that the patients, the patients include those that do not tolerate modulators or do not benefit from modulators. Are there sort of prescribed definitions around either liver enzyme elevations or sweat chloride changes? Either changes or absolute levels that define this to sort of population subpopulation of CF patients. And then we noted that on your Q2 call you said that you already enrolled four patients in Cohort 3 of Coral One and this was like the four weekly doses. Why do you need the repeat dose data on top of it? Is it just sort of earlier? I'm sorry, is it just longer retreatment periods that the FDA wanted? If so, why? And would it be possible to get functional data from these 24 week patients ahead of Pipel?

I'll answer that question. Yes, we are enrolling patients that are null and that are modulated intolerant with regards to sweat chloride. I mean, I don't think there is any marker because we are nebulizing the drug into directly goes into the lung and that's where the action is. So we don't have systemic levels of measurements. But yes, we are. I mean we have a lot of null patients ready to go on this trial in our, you know, this study that where we are evaluating repeat dose. So we are evaluating patients who are Ineligible for modulatum. Either they don't tolerate it or you know, they cannot take these drugs. So with regarding to your second question, ritu, we never did a repeat dose administration. Ours was a single dose. When you see four dose of applications, this is something that we discussed with the agency because when we made the first batch, our titers, I mean the dose was not enough to deliver all of it in one sitting. I mean obviously now we have manufacturing and we have doses that can be done as a single administration. So we discussed with the agency and the agency recommended that we divide the dose over four days. So it was not, it was immediately, it was day one, day two, day three, day four, but was still considered as a single dose. And the entire dose now was between four days. But if you look at the study that we are proposing, it's the same dose as a single. Single administration, as a single dose, but as a repeat administration. So now we are going. So this has never been done. So we're going to do it weekly, the same dose, but once a day, weekly over the entire six month period. And we will evaluate, obviously safety is going to be the primary endpoint of this study. We will also evaluate, obviously we will be measuring FEV1. We will look at patient reported out pro scales to see the benefits. So we are going to look at all of that in exploratory fashion because more data that will help us, the better for us as we embark upon our phase three registration trial. Got it.

Hi, great. Thank you very much for taking the questions, just a few on Europe, could you just comment as to whether you've entered the second six months of the accrual phase in Germany? And then with regard to Spain and Italy, could you clarify whether this is going to be a pricing first model where there's no accrual or will it be an accrual model where you'll launch and then negotiate similar to Germany and France? And then I have one Other1 on KB803.

I mean, as you know, we do have a natural. It's the same diary, I mean the same information or data that we are collecting in the natural history study once they qualify to be in the, in the main study. At that point we have a database where every. It's blinded, randomized. The patient, I mean the drug is randomized and the patients are assigned to either placebo or drug and they have. So then they start a new diary which is, I mean a complete different database. All is blinded. So the patient is blinded, the physician is blinded, we are blinded except the pharmacy that ships the drug to the patient where they do the randomization and the blinding. So it's a completely blinded system which is completely maintained. And then the patient just fills the diary on a weekly basis just like the natural history. So they have their practice and experience. Obviously the clinical operations team will help them answer or address any questions they have or the external CRO that is managing the diary. If there is a patient that's missing information, then we can prompt them to say, make sure you fill. So the data can be, you know, there's nothing, no missing information. So it's a completely blinded system.

I mean again, I think any improvement in these patients because I mean it's such a debilitating disease and once they have one of these abrasions or symptoms, it can be pretty rough on these patients because they can't open the eyes. They can be decommissioned for three days in addition to all of the other comorbidities that they have to experience. So I think from any improvement, I think is a benefit to these patients. The good thing is we have this natural history study that we have been collecting over a year. So we have a ton of data that. So as we embark upon this study, we'll have some flexibility to even use some of this natural history as we do the analysis. So again, I think any improvement, the prospectively collected natural history, I mean a lot of the reasons that you see the agencies have issues with external controls of using them as controls is because many of that data is not prospectively collected. In our case, we have over 100 patients in this natural history very prospectively collected, which simulates exactly what they're going to do in the clinical. So I think we can leverage that data to in the analysis as we move forward.

regular question for me. I'll say a couple things. Right now we are in a growth mode, both in terms of commercial growth in the world and in terms of our pipeline. We're not planning on licensing or buying and I've said that before in different forms. So once we have visibility into the future of our pipeline, especially on the drugs that address large markets, KB408, the oncology, the aesthetics, and then when we have some visibility into the launch of our next drug, that would be a great timing to think about. Share about that.

Hey, good morning, Krish. I didn't know you were a Star wars fan. Anyways, on KB803, I just wanted to double click on the powering a little bit. So for the 16 patients that you enrolled in this study from the natural history run, in what was the average symptom days at baseline? And what was the standard deviation that you saw in the natural history polarization portion? And then on the powering side, you noted the study is 90% powered for a 25% reduction in symptom days. At what point does the study become 50% powered? Like what's the minimum detectable benefit you think you could tease out in this trial? Thank you.

I mean, obviously we looked at our natural histories data extensively and we know the pattern, right? I mean, we know there are patients that have the severity of the disease. I mean, you can see from our natural history there are a subset of patients that these abrasions are pretty frequent, right. And pretty over one year period. So the benefit we had is because of this natural hipostasia, we could select those patients. So we can see a difference from a drug effect. I mean, so that was very important to us. If you look at the patients we have, the patients that are enrolled into the 16 patients that we have meet that criteria. So hopefully because of that, the drug effect should become evident. And I think based on that, that's how we powered it. We were able to see, okay, 25% difference. What is the least amount of difference? We need to see statistical significance. What is the sample size? And again with the crossover design where patients, you know, the same patient gets either drug or placebo, that also, you know, improves our sample size and increases the chances. So all of that was taken into account to calculate the sample size and the powering for the study.

Good morning team. Congrats on the quarter. This is Josh on from first time in Lachlan. I have questions on value pack. The first is ever since the company gained at home administrations in the US at the end of Q3. I was wondering what has been the impact of that on either if that has been the driver in the decrease of in star sub dynamic or in the U.S. second question was on the ex U.S. lounge. I was wondering if pricing in Spain is going to be similar compared to other European territories and how many patients does the company estimate can address the territory tank? Thank you for the question.

In terms of the label updates in the home administration, it's been received incredibly well both by patients and physicians as it really offers the opportunity for patients to integrate this differently. So we have seen a subset of patients who maybe didn't initiate therapy early on because they weren't comfortable with a nurse coming to their home and now they have that flexibility and that choice. We've also seen a subset of patients that have transitioned from home nursing into self administration. And if you think about our goal of being able to create a scenario where this fits comfortably into their daily routines, the label updates have allowed that flexibility and we've seen some really positive impact of that, both from patients receptivity to Vagabec and you know, supporting their stop and start on therapy, but also the way physicians are thinking about initiating therapy for their patients.

Hey Laurent, do you want to talk on the international question? So if I understood well the question, it was related to Spain specifically and the first one was about the pricing. In Spain we do have a pricing corridor reflecting the value of Viduvec. And so we do expect Spain to be within this pricing corridor. But of course negotiations are ongoing, so difficult to speculate at this stage. And the number of patients in Spain we would think and we would look at it as an equivalent prevalence to the other European countries. So there are no difference in prevalence versus the other European countries.