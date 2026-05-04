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May 4, 2026 9:36 AM 39 min read

Krystal Biotech Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported first-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/53916.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc reported Q1 2026 net revenue of $116.4 million, marking a 9% sequential growth and a 32% year-over-year increase, driven by strong sales of Vyjuvec, particularly in Europe and Japan.

The company maintained a gross margin of 95% and recorded its 11th consecutive quarter of positive EPS, with net income of $55.9 million.

Krystal Biotech Inc highlighted the progress of its pipeline, including two upcoming registrational study readouts expected in 2026 and additional pipeline advancements, particularly in CF and Haley-Haley disease.

The company is actively expanding Vyjuvec's market presence, planning launches in Italy and Spain in the latter half of 2026, with ongoing pricing negotiations in Germany and France.

Management expressed confidence in their strategic positioning and financial health, supported by a robust cash position exceeding $1 billion, enabling continued pipeline development and market expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Krystal Biotech Inc first quarter 2026 conference call. this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentations, there will be a question and answer session. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Stephane Paquette, Vice President of Corporate Development. Please begin.

Stephane Paquette (Vice President of Corporate Development)

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Laurent

Christine Wilson (Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial)

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

Kate Romano (Chief Accounting Officer)

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posing your question, you please pick up your handset if listening on speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. Please hold while we poll for questions. Your first question comes from Roger Song with Jefferies.

Roger Song

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Christine Wilson (Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial)

Yeah Krish. And if I may add, we're continuing to launch support programs that really educate them on the label updates that will help these patients continue to integrate this into their daily Life as we look to establish lifelong partnerships with these patients and support their ongoing trajectory with Vyjuvec as they start and stop through natural wound healing.

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

The clinical. I can take the CF question. I can briefly have a question. No, I know, I got it.

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Roger Song

Got it. Thank you so much. Congrats again.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Alec Stranahan with Bank of America.

Matthew

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Joe Pantgenius with H.C. wainwright.

Joe Pantgenius

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for the questions and the updates. So Krish, at the end of your

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Pantgenius

Thank you, Chris. Very helpful.

OPERATOR

Your next question for today is from Ritu Baral with TD Cowan.

Ritu Baral

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ritu Baral

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

Ritu Baral

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Yigal Natrumovitz with Citi.

Yigal Natrumovitz

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey Laurent, do you want to start?

Laurent

Yeah, yeah. So maybe to start with the second question. On the pricing model in Italy and Spain, what we expect is definitive reimbursement in those countries. So it will not be advanced. You know, like the one in France or Germany currently. And with regard to the Germany situation. Yes, we've entered, we've within the second six months of the launch. So that's the first semester where we start accruing for future potential price.

Yigal Natrumovitz

Okay, thank you. And then on 803, I'm just curious if you could comment on the natural history run in data if those are tracking with expectations and if you have any comments on the diary, the blinded symptom diaries, in terms of compliance with logging that during the trial.

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

OPERATOR

Your next question for today is from Bill Mohan with Clear Street.

Bill Mohan

Good morning and thanks. So you mentioned in the press Release that your 803 trial is powered to detect at least a 25% reduction in symptom days. How conservative would you describe that bar as being? And might we see something, you know, meaningfully, a meaningfully larger separation and I guess how much does that, does that delta matter in terms of supporting commercialization down the road?

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

Bill Mohan

And then with a large cash balance and growing, I guess. How are you looking at capital allocation right now?

Krish Krishnan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Mohan

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Gavin Clark Gartner with Evercore isi.

Gavin Clark Gartner

Suma Krishnan (President of Research and Development)

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Joshua Soto with William Blair.

Joshua Soto

Christine Wilson (Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial)

Laurent

Joshua Soto

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session and today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.

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