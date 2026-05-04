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May 4, 2026 9:21 AM 24 min read

L.B. Foster Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zt5gytqb/

Summary

L.B. Foster reported robust Q1 2026 financial performance with a 23.9% increase in net sales, primarily driven by a 38.4% growth in the rail segment.

The company achieved a significant improvement in profitability, with EBITDA up 183% and gross margins improving by 60 basis points to 21.2%.

Strategic focus remains on organic growth within the precast concrete business, with capital investments targeted to support this area.

Despite a seasonal increase in total debt by $16.9 million, the company reduced its overall debt by $22.8 million compared to last year, improving its leverage ratio to 1.2 times.

Management reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance, expressing optimism for continued growth, supported by a strong order intake in April and a robust bidding environment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lisa Durante (Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations)

Jon Castle (President and CEO)

Bill Tallman (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Tallman (Chief Financial Officer)

Don

Don will cover some additional backlog details and developments in his closing remarks.

Bill Tallman (Chief Financial Officer)

I'll wrap up here by saying we're very pleased with the start of 2026 and remain optimistic about the prospects for further progress this year. Thanks for the time this morning I'll

Jon Castle (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Certainly, as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster and our first question will be coming from Liam Burke of B. Riley Securities. Liam, your line is open.

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning, John Good morning, Bill. Morning Liam. John, how. I mean, in your prepared comments you talked about friction management, which is a great driver of growth and margin. How difficult is it to take the North American model and move it over to European markets?

Jon Castle (President and CEO)

Liam Burke (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question will be coming from Julio Romero of Sidoti and company. Your line is open.

Julio Romero

Bill Tallman (Chief Financial Officer)

Julio Romero

Okay, very helpful there. You highlighted you're seeing some early signs that the actions taken in the UK rail business are translating into improvements. Is that business becoming less of a drag? Was it less of a drag to your pre tax profit here in the first quarter than it was in the fourth quarter? And what kind of sequential improvement in that business is kind of embedded in the 2026 outlook?

Jon Castle (President and CEO)

Julio Romero

excellent. And Then last one for me would just be if you could touch on the inorganic growth pipeline for Precast products and any other market penetration initiatives you currently have underway within Precast products.

Jon Castle (President and CEO)

Julio Romero

Excellent. Thanks very much, guys.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Julio and I would now like to turn the call back to Jon Castle for closing remarks.

Jon Castle (President and CEO)

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