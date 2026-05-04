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May 4, 2026 9:11 AM 37 min read

Twist Bioscience Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/epdbxrqp/

Summary

Twist Bioscience reported a 19% year-over-year revenue growth for Q2 2026, reaching $110.7 million, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth.

The company highlighted its semiconductor-based DNA synthesis platform as a key competitive advantage, enabling cost-effective synthesis and rapid product innovation.

Twist Bioscience announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services for AI-powered drug discovery, showcasing its DNA synthesis and protein solutions capabilities.

The company is on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q4 2026, with a focus on expanding gross margins and disciplined investment in growth opportunities.

Management noted strong growth in DNA synthesis and protein solutions, particularly driven by AI-enabled drug discovery, while NGS applications grew 12% year over year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Angela Bidding (SVP of Corporate Affairs)

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

Paddy

Adam Luponis (CFO)

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to move yourself in the queue, please press star 11 again. We also ask that you please limit yourselves to One question. Our first question comes from Mac ETOC with Stevens. Your line is open.

Mac ETOC

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Maybe just to start, could you just discuss how AI driven workflows performed in the quarter relative to your internal expectations and how the change in the outlook for both of the segments is really contributing to the change in the updated fiscal guidance from here. Thanks.

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vijay Kumar with Evercore. Isi, your line is open.

Vijay Kumar

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Schenkel with Wolff Research. Your line is open.

Doug Schenkel

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

Adam Luponis (CFO)

Absolutely. Welcome everyone.

OPERATOR

Luke Surgott

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sabu Nambi with Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Sabu Nambi

Hey guys, thank you for taking my questions. You increased your full year revenue guidance by more than the magnitude of the Q2 beat. Any specific area or areas which drove the increase, essentially you're masking for the bridge. Thank you.

Adam Luponis (CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt LaRue with William Blair. Your line is open.

Matt LaRue

Paddy

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kathryn Schultz with Baird. Your line is open.

Kathryn Schultz

Hey everyone, thanks for the question. Maybe on the margin side, still on target to hit adjusted ebitda break even in the fourth quarter. You've been very prescriptive about gross margin incrementals. I guess as you hit that milestone, how should we think about leverage beyond that point and maybe EBITDA margin incrementals going forward?

Adam Luponis (CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Puneet Sudha with Lyrink Partners. Your line is open.

Michael

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brendan Smith with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Brendan Smith

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

Tom DeBorcey

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tom DeBorcey with Nephron Research. Your line is open.

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Emily Larche for closing remarks

Emily La Proust (CEO and Co-Founder)

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