Full Transcript: Superior Gr of Cos Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Superior Gr of Cos reported a 3% increase in first-quarter revenue, with a gross margin improvement of 30 basis points and EBITDA rising to $4.8 million from $3.5 million last year.
Branded Products, the largest segment, saw a 5% revenue growth driven by volume gains, while Healthcare Apparel also grew 5%, aided by a new leadership strategy.
Contact Centers experienced an 8% revenue decline due to prior client attrition, but sequential improvement was noted, and the opportunity pipeline remains strong.
The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $23 million in cash and expects further growth across all segments, projecting 2026 net sales of $572 million to $585 million and EPS of $0.54 to $0.66.
Management expressed confidence in navigating uncertain environments, with a focus on execution, AI implementation, and potential M&A opportunities in Contact Centers.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Benstock (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Kempel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)
Jake Himmelstein (President of the Company's Branded Products segment)
Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, and on the contact center, it's good to see that sequential quarterly improvement there. Are we kind of like now kind of now that the pipeline is looking like it's improved now, are we likely to see further sequential quarterly improvement out of the contact centers?
Mike Kempel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)
Gotcha. And the last question. I know. Let others ask questions. I know in the past you had mentioned that you felt like contact centers looked like there were opportunities to make some acquisitions there. I was just wondering if you could just talk a little bit about the M and A environment. If there are other opportunities, you know, that have opened up to make, you know, acquisitions in other areas. Are you still focused on the contact centers at this point?
Michael Benstock (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)
Great. That looks great. Thanks guys and good luck for the rest of the year.
Michael Benstock (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Michael.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Jim Sidoti from Sidoti and Company. Please go ahead.
Jim Sidoti
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. So I just wanted to talk a little about healthcare apparel. I think you said you have a new leader for that division. You know, you saw good top line growth there. Has there been a change in the strategy or some of the initiatives there?
Mike Kempel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Hi, Jim. This is, this is Mike. There will be some shift in the strategy. Chris just joined us about late March. So as you can imagine, he's very early in terms of getting up to speed with the business. So Chris is evaluating the business and again, we would expect some changes in strategy as we move forward and we'll certainly share more about that as he gets deeper into the business.
Jim Sidoti
And branded products really kind of led the charge growth. 5% 200 basis points expansion in gross margin. Is this the start of a trend?
Jake Himmelstein (President of the Company's Branded Products segment)
Jim Sidoti
And then the last one for me on the tariffs, you know, some other companies have reported they started to file for refunds. Is that something you're doing and is that, you know, material for you?
Mike Kempel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Sidoti
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Keegan Cox with DA Davidson. Please go ahead.
Keegan Cox
Hey, guys, thanks for the question. Excuse me. I just wanted to ask kind of where EPS came in versus your expectations, and I'm wondering if we can get any help on how we should expect it to flow through for the rest of the year.
Mike Kempel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Keegan Cox
And my follow up goes back to what Michael was talking about. With the uncertainty you've seen the past
Michael Benstock (Chief Executive Officer)
Keegan Cox
Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Michael Benstock for any closing remarks.
Michael Benstock (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for joining our call. As usual, we appreciate your interest in superior group companies. We'll keep you updated as we move through the year. Please don't hesitate to reach out with any additional questions and we look forward to seeing many of you during the upcoming conference circuit.
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