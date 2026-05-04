Apple Background

Upon closer analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.