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May 4, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Comparing Amazon.com With Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Through a thorough examination of Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

  • Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

  • This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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