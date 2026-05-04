CubeSmart Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you, Paige Good morning everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart's first quarter 2026 earnings call. Participants on today's call include Chris Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q and A session. In addition to our earnings release which was issued yesterday evening, Supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of The company's [email protected]. The company's remarks will include certain forward looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements. The risks and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward looking statements are provided in documents the Company furnishes to or files with the securities and Exchange Commission, Specifically the Form 8K we filed this morning together with our earnings release filed with the form 8K and the risk Factors section of the Company's Annual report on Form 10K. In addition, the Company's remarks include reference to non GAAP measures. A reconciliation between GAAP and non GAAP measures can be found in the first quarter financial supplement posted on The company's website at www.cubesmart.com. I will now turn the call over to Chris. Thank you Josh, Good morning. First quarter showed a continuation of trends from late last year with results that were in line with our expectations. We are encouraged to finally see the inflection in same store revenue growth this quarter as the stabilization and operating trends we experienced in late 2025 is flowing through the financial metrics. We expect continued gradual improvement throughout 2026, albeit without a projected catalyst coming from the macro environment. Positive move in rates and same store revenues were supported by steady demand trends and lessening headwinds from new supply. We are encouraged that the wave of new stores from the last couple of years continues to lease up while the forward pipeline remains lighter. This environment continues to showcase the strength of of our quality focused strategy with primary markets outperforming and showcasing their lower beta characteristics. Steady demand when combined with fewer vacates resulted in a 240% increase in net rentals for the quarter helping to narrow the year over year occupancy gap to now 20 basis points by the end of April and putting us in a good position entering the spring summer busy season. Our more stable urban markets in the Northeast and Midwest continue to outperform while our more transient supply impacted. Markets across the Sun Belt and the west coast are beginning to see green shoots in the form of second derivative improvement. We're also encouraged by pricing trends. Last year we began seasonally pushing rates a little earlier which for us created a tougher March comp but move in rates have improved throughout the month. They ended the quarter up 2% and that plus 2% spread held through the month of April. Across all markets, our existing customer metrics remain strong with no change to attrition rates or credit. Our pricing and operating strategies when combined with our best in class portfolio are attracting a high quality customer who is remaining in the portfolio longer. Looking at performance across markets, 21 of our top 25 MSAs saw a sequential improvement in same store revenue growth during the quarter. The Acelic corridor continues its outperformance led by New York, Boston and Washington DC. MSAs Midwest markets led by Chicago maintained their steady pace of improvement. Major Sun Belt markets showed encouraging signs with Miami swinging to positive same store revenue growth and Phoenix and Atlanta making meaningful progress in their recovery from the influx of new supply. We are proud of the work our operations team has done to have us well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented as we transition into our busiest time of the year. We remain committed to our strategy of building the highest quality portfolio in the storage sector through cycles. Our target markets and their strong demographics produce the best long term risk adjusted returns. The strength of our portfolio demographics and density of populations around our stores ensures stability of demand and insulates our portfolio from some of the cyclicality based by more transient and supply impacted markets. We are confident that our focus on building the highest quality portfolio in the self storage sector by acquiring high quality assets in top markets will create meaningful value for our shareholders over the long term. Thank you and I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin for his comments.

Thanks Chris. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking a few minutes out of your day to spend it with us. First quarter results were encouraging coming in at the high end of our expectations giving us a nice positive start to the year. Same store revenue growth was 0.6% over last year and as Chris mentioned, nice to see top line growth flip to positive for the first time since mid 2024 move in rates remain positive year over year while the occupancy gap further narrowed to down 30 basis points from down 70 basis points at year end. The early months of 2026 were a continuation of trends from last year with generally stable overall levels of demand. Demand does vary across markets and sub markets and with a continued bifurcation in performance between the outperforming core urban markets in the Northeast and Midwest and the more volatile performance across the more supply impacted markets throughout the Sun Belt and Southwest. However, we have seen second derivative improvement across most markets. Same store operating expenses grew 5.8% over last year in line with our expectations after four straight years leading the industry in expense control. Our expectation is for more inflationary type growth this year with some particularly tough comps early in the year leading to outsized growth in the quarter. We knew snow removal costs were going to be elevated over the prior year and those elevated costs accounted for about 120 basis points of our overall quarterly same store expense growth. We entered the year with attractive return opportunities across our primary marketing channels and a plan to front load some of our spending to take advantage when combined with a tough comparison as we had historically low spending in the first quarter of 2025, the year over year growth was robust. We expect that for the full year marketing as a percentage of revenues will align with historical trends. Personnel expense growth reflects our continued focus on delivering the experience our customers tell us they desire. Two thirds of our customers tell us they want some level of in person service. As we continue to fine tune staffing based on our data driven prediction models as well as our first person customer feedback. We expect personnel expense to grow at current levels throughout the first half of the year, tapering a bit in the back half as year over year comparisons ease. Revenue growth of 0.6% combined with 5.8% expense growth yielded negative 1.5% same store NOI growth for the quarter. We reported FFO per share as adjusted of $0.63 for the quarter, which was at the high end of our guidance entering the quarter on the external growth front, we continue to execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy, looking for creative avenues to attractive risk adjusted returns. In this environment where the disconnect between public and private market valuations valuations persisted. We again repurchased shares in the quarter as the relative value of our portfolio made it our most attractive investment option. We own the highest quality portfolio of self storage assets and at the low valuation levels during the quarter, the best risk adjusted return we had was investing in our existing high quality portfolio rather than the relatively higher private market valuations for what were ultimately inferior assets. Year to date, this has been our most attractive avenue for capital deployment. We also closed on the first store in our recently announced new joint venture with CBRE IM with a $250 million mandate to invest in high growth markets, allowing us to continue to grow the portfolio. With enhanced returns in the current environment and our current cost of capital, joint ventures such as the CBRE venture are a good investment option for us to pursue. On the third party management front. We added 33 stores to the platform in the first quarter and ended the quarter with 854 third party stores under management. Our balance sheet remains well positioned with conservative leverage and access to a wide range of capital sources to fund potential growth. We have a bond maturity late in the year that we will address with existing capacity or through accessing the debt markets opportunistically in the coming quarters. Details of our 2026 earnings guidance and related assumptions were included in our release last night as I opened with Performance in the first quarter was encouraging and in line with our expectations, resulting in no change in our guidance range and underlying assumptions with the small exception of a slightly lower share count resulting from our share repurchase activity. Thanks again for joining us on the call this morning. At this time, Paige, why don't we open up the call for some questions?

All right. We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you would like to ask a question, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star1 again. Please pick up your handset when asking a question. If you're muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Samir Kanal with Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Should we expect a bit of a ramp up in 2Q and maybe you can unpack that for us. Thanks. Thanks for the question. So as Tim touched on, there was a lot of variables that went into the marketing growth in Q1, obviously starting with relatively by historical standards, low spend in the first quarter of 2025. So a very difficult comp we knew we had, we were experiencing late last year and going into the beginning of this year, good ROI on the spend across all of our channels. Continue to see some good opportunities through not only paid search, but Also as the large language models continue to evolve, some interesting opportunities there as well as in social and those channels. The spend, in terms of a translation, it's always going to be that balance between occupancy and rate. So certainly as we think about the ROI on that spend, it's a combination of those two. Are we getting more customers into the top of the funnel? That answer is yes. Are we able to convert those customers at better rates? That answer is yes. And then ultimately, as you've seen in the trends in asking rates and as I mentioned, that continued to be in positive territory, up about 2% in April. That occupancy gap, as I said, continued to contract was 20 basis points at the end of April. So we're starting to see it fairly quickly in both rate and occupancy and would expect that trend to continue. Again, that being said, this is a weekly decision as we think about how to allocate capital to our marketing line item and so it will continue to ebb and flow. But as we sit here today, as Tim mentioned, for the full year, our expectation is as a percent of revenue marketing will be in line with what we would have seen from historical trends. Thanks. Thank you for that. And I guess just my second question is on New York certainly holding up well. Maybe talk about kind of the demand trends you're seeing in New York and certainly anything on supply would be great as well. Thanks. Yeah, I think New York continues to be a star performer for us. It's why we love the market. Incredibly resilient through cycles. What we're seeing is, you know, almost a complete absence of new supply in the outer boroughs. Certainly that competes well overall and then for stores that compete with, with an existing. So that sharp decline in supply that we've seen now over the last couple of years is being very helpful as we think about the performance of our same stores. We have a very challenging rental housing market in terms of cost in New York. So you are seeing folks looking for solutions to that issue and certainly we are, we are one of those solutions that, that folks, that folks are finding so continue to be to be productive. Manhattan, where we have, you know, one owned and a few managed, they're getting some supply and you are seeing some of those stores, particularly those that may have overweighted the unit next to the really small blocker sized units are a little bit softer there but the outer boroughs continue to perform really really well. Thank you. Thanks.

Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my questions. Chris, in your prepared remarks you noted a 240% increase in net rentals in the quarter. Maybe you can break that number down a bit. Both the steady demand and fewer vacates and what that could mean for trends going forward. Yeah, I think the trend in the quarter is pretty consistent with what we had, what we had seen historically over the last bit. We disclosed it on page 16 of the of the supplemental package. So rentals in the first quarter were down 1.8% here in April we actually had rentals that were up about 1% year over year. So good top funnel demand in April at good prices. So very encouraging trend. To start off the second quarter. Vacates were down 3.9% in the quarter. Again that's just what I think we're seeing a little bit across the industry. The existing customer base is is particularly sticky staying longer than than certainly pre Covid historical trends. Thanks for that. And my follow up question relates to the guidance reaffirmation, you know, regarding that. Is that just a function of it's early in the year and your the peak leasing season is really going to determine the trajectory of the annual results or is there just a level of, is there a level of conservatism? Just trying to get an understanding of the thought process behind reiterating the guidance. Thanks Tim. Thanks.

Thanks Michael. So we just provided the annual guidance not all that long ago. And the first quarter played out as we mentioned, very consistently with our expectations on both revenue and expenses. And overall from an FFO standpoint just you know, ending up at the high end of our guidance for the quarter. So nothing has really changed. Nothing happened in the first quarter that would cause us to reevaluate the impact for the full year. And as we sit here getting ready for our primary leasing season, we're in the same place as we were 60 days ago, ready to go and looking to capitalize on all the opportunities that will present themselves. But nothing has happened in the last 60 days that is that has had an impact or a change on our overall view for the year. Thank you very much. Good luck in the second quarter. Appreciate it. Thanks.

thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask about your thoughts about broader regulation and maybe price moratoriums that may be in New York and maybe a couple other markets. Have you, have you had discussions regarding any sort of pricing restrictions or policy shift or moratorium that you could be anticipating from the current administration here in New York? Morning. We have not engaged directly in those conversations. You know, as we've seen across a variety of different real estate product types as well as other industries, certain municipalities have been focused in, on, on varying factors affecting the consumers. And you know, we believe that we offer a valuable solution to our customers who are experiencing a need to put their valuable possessions in a, in a, in a self storage facility for a period of time that they define. And we think we provide a good value for that service. So from our perspective, you know, we continue to, to be keenly focused on that customer service element and providing a good value and a solution for their need. As you know, varying things governmentally ebb and flow will continue to, will continue to be involved as appropriate. Thank you. That's really helpful. I wanted to ask also about the fee income realized in the quarter. It was elevated this quarter, also elevated last quarter. What's driving that? Thank you.

Yeah, so on the, on the other property income line item we have there are a variety of things that are in that line item. They include merchandise sales, locks, boxes, fees, as you mentioned, truck rental income. We're always looking at ways to enhance and grow our cash flows in those areas. We, and we've had some success in that in that line item. If you think about the level of growth in that line item in the first quarter, we would expect the first quarter to be a little bit higher than where we would land for the full year as it relates to growth on that line item. But you know, we continue, we always continue to look for ways to provide many services to our customers and some of them show up in that line item.

Thanks. I'm trying to understand understand your question. Certainly our guidance implies that there is within the range there is an opportunity for top line to, to grow throughout the year. And that's going to be the result of all the trends that Chris touched on, a narrowing gap in occupancy, some better rates to new customers. And so looking at top line growth that could accelerate a little bit. We talked about the expense, somewhat of an anomaly of some really difficult comps, the snow being part of it, marketing expense year over year. And so the first quarter had expense growth that's higher than the range. So you're looking at accelerating NOI growth then throughout the year would be the expectation that's embedded in the guidance. Was there something, was there another portion of your question that I missed?

It's a little bit analogous to, you know, to our customers and their length of stay. We are, we continue to add stores to the third party management platform. Again, 33 more this quarter. We have a great pipeline that looks pretty similar to what it would look like this time of year over the past few years. And so our team in the business development side is focused on finding owners or expanding our relationship with existing owners. And what we can control is having an attractive offering and providing great services to our third party owners and adding stores to the platform. What we can't control is when they decide to transact and sell their assets. There are times where, where we are the acquirer of those assets. We have, we've bought over $2 billion worth of assets from stores that we had previously managed. But in an environment where, you know, where we are today, we oftentimes are not the buyer. And so the majority of the stores that leave our platform are because of, because of a transaction and they sell to somebody who self manages or they choose to, they have an existing other relationship that they use to manage their stores for. So very difficult to predict. But it ultimately when stores leave, leave our platform, in large part it means that we've, you know, job well done because we've, we've managed a store for somebody helped to create that value to put them in a position to be able to seek liquidity and they tend to do pretty well as we create a lot of value for them.

Yeah, hi. Thanks. First, I just wanted to follow up on April. I think Chris, you said april rentals were up 1% year over year. How did that look on a net rental, net rentable square foot basis? And can you discuss occupancy through April April and sort of, you know, quantify the move in rents that you discussed a little bit. You said that rentals were at good prices. Can you just elaborate on that a little bit? Yes. Thanks Todd. So you know, through the month we were, we continued to see nice demand in April and the rentals or the move ins were up just a little bit shy of 1% throughout the month. You combine that with the continued trend in lower vacates and occupancy from March to April. So not to confuse these two 20 basis points. Occupancy from March through April grew sequentially about 20 basis points. And that occupancy gap then at the end of April to April of last year was also had also shrunk to about negative 0.2 negative 20 deaths. The rent through April as I mentioned early on, at the end of March that last few days of the month we saw average rent rate on rentals right around 2% for those last couple of days of the week or the last week of March. Those trends continued throughout April and the average rent rate on rentals in April was plus 2%. Okay, that's great, that's helpful. And then I just wanted to see if you could speak a little bit more around the improvement that you're seeing in some of the Sunbelt market, some of the more challenged or supply challenged markets I guess that you've discussed. You know, do you see that trend improving and continuing as you move through the year or does it you know, remain sort of choppy in the near term in your view? I think, I think as it relates to Miami does feel as if so the wave of supply has, has been reasonably absorbed. You're still seeing albeit the velocity is less than what certainly we saw coming out of of 21, 22, 23. The velocity of inbound folks into the greater Miami is, is reduced a bit but still pretty healthy. So feeling, feeling pretty good about about that MSA Phoenix and Atlanta, you think about, you know where they're heading. This is really one of the first quarters where we saw some good positive momentum in those two markets in terms of starting to chew into the negative same store revenue results that we've seen over the last year or so. But cautious cautious on those two would like to see another quarter or so of that momentum continuing before you would you would feel. We feel much more calm about those two. Okay, so it doesn't sound like you would continue to expect the Accela Carter to be outperforming at year end or do you see potential for there to be sort of a handoff during the year or late in the year as we start to think about 27? Yeah, maybe a little premature given, you know, as we're starting to get here into the, into the busier season. Certainly would not be surprised if the Acela corridor from an overall growth for the year is at the top of the pack.

Thanks. It's Nick Japir with Eric. So we continue to see consolidation within the storage sector. So just curious if you think there are benefits to being kind of larger or at a certain point does it kind of diminish and you know, once you're large enough, there's not incremental benefits to getting even bigger. I think from our perspective and how we think about portfolio construct, there is, there is value to having scale in market. So I think having a portfolio that has brand awareness and scalable opportunities on both the pricing and the expense side within markets and sub markets, I think has proven to be, has proven to be a good strategy. I think when you think about scale on a national level, I think those benefits diminish relative to what you can get within market with within scale and market. Thank you. And then just on the buybacks, you know, as you think about funding continued buybacks, where are you willing to take leverage assuming your stock stays at these levels?

Hey, good morning. So you know what we talked about when we executed on the share repurchases last quarter for the first time is that we generate roughly $100 million in free cash flow. And kind of the first level analysis for us when thinking about the share repurchases is has the valuation been disconnected enough for long enough? And when we got to the fourth quarter, the, you know, both of those boxes were checked and so we started to execute on the share repurchases. And so a little bit more than 30 million of those purchases in the fourth quarter, another a little bit more than 30 million in the first quarter. And so you kind of think about that tracking towards utilizing that free cash flow that we generate to repurchase the shares, plus or minus. And so to this point we've been repurchasing shares effectively with no impact on leverage. If you were then thinking about how you would execute on share repurchases, above and beyond that hundred million ish for us on an annual basis, then you're getting into your question, which is how much leverage would you be willing to use? And I think for us then that goes up another level. Not only would the disconnect between public and private market valuations have to be big enough for long enough, you're then also then taking a view on, on for how long do you think going into the future. Because our equity capital is precious to us, we need to raise equity capital to support our growth over time. And so we don't take executing on our share repurchases lightly from that perspective. So we talked last quarter about how could we then continue to navigate through an environment where there's this disconnect and that's where we started looking at, and continue to look at opportunities where perhaps we take some assets that, you know, that we could contribute to a co ownership vehicle and take some of the proceeds from that to support additional share repurchases above and beyond kind of that $100 million level. And that would be a way to, for us to continue to navigate and create shareholder value consistent with our long term strategic, strategic objectives of having the highest quality portfolio. So we could improve the quality of our portfolio through contributing some of those assets and take advantage of the arbitrage then between public and private market valuations. It's not super appealing for us to

Great, thanks. It seems like existing customer trends continue to be strong. But Chris, I'm curious if you can either quantify or give us some color on the rate increases that are going out now versus maybe this time last year. Are you getting more aggressive trying to push on those ecris and have you seen any customer pushback when it comes to getting those rate increases or are they still generally pretty willing to swallow them? Morning. The magnitude and the pace of increases to the existing customers is generally unchanged from what we would have seen first quarter of 25 and here into April on a, on a year over year basis. So really no fundamental change. And then from a, from an overall customer behavior. And this, you know, starts with broadly credit and how we think about, you know, units falling into arrears, receivables, units going to auction, etc. Have not seen any measurable change in consumer behavior. We certainly watch all of those metrics quite carefully, particularly given some of the macro impacts we're seeing on, on the consumer. Thanks, Chris. Appreciate the color there. And then on the transaction market, I realized that just given where deals are trading right now, maybe relative to your cost of capital on balance sheet acquisitions might not make sense right now. But can you give us a sense of the deal volume, how investors are receptive to self storage product out in the market? And is there any way for you to compete on wholly owned acquisitions or JB deals? Probably the more opportune avenue to go down at this juncture.

Yeah. Thanks, Michael. So the transaction market hasn't really changed all that much. There are still, there's still a pretty healthy number of assets that are out there and brokers are representing a lot of potential sellers. I would say the environment has been very similar now for several quarters in that many of the assets that are on the market will trade if they get to the seller's targeted price. Many of them don't. So I would say the hit rate on transactions closing remains lighter than certainly historical levels. Our cost of capital. Just back to the share repurchase conversation. When you think about choices for us and different items on our capital allocation venue year to date here, share repurchases have been more attractive given the quality of our portfolio versus the quality of an opportunity that we see out there. Our team, our investments team continues to be very active and very busy underwriting a ton of opportunities. It's just the, you know, the clearing price on where things are trading or where a seller desires them to trade versus evaluation that makes sense for us to acquire that in a creative way. Both short, medium and long term. Just doesn't work right now. On the joint venture side, what I was alluding to is we can make our dollar go a lot further in this market by being a piece of a joint venture. And then from our standpoint, we can get some enhanced returns given the fee structures and management fees and the like in our invested dollar and a joint venture investment. So I would say that the result of what you've seen for us for the past many quarters is that there are assets that are trading. There is a strong desire for many, many pockets of capital to be in the storage space. Just not evaluations that are attractive to sellers at the moment.

today, either a timeline or tenure you're targeting. So we have a nice, we have a nice gap in our maturity schedule 7 years out and then anything 10 years or longer is wide open on our maturity schedule. So you know, likely paths for us are to evaluate from a tenor perspective, likely either a seven or a ten year bond. We do have amounts drawn on our line. As we started the year I think we saw a possibility that maybe we would go twice this year and we still could and perhaps do a chunk of sevens and a chunk of tens. Obviously the world has been pretty volatile here in the beginning part of the year. And so we look at for us pricing if we were to go today on a seven year would be right around five, just a little bit higher and then on a ten we would be in the, in the low to you know, pushing mid 5 range for, for a 10 year bond. So we'll continue to be, you know, to monitor the markets and be opportunistic and we're in a great position that if, if we don't feel, and if we don't see an attractive window to access that market, we have capacity to address that maturity and we'll, we'll be patient and opportunistic.

Understood. And then second question, but just quick follow up on your churn because obviously first quarter was impacted by weather conditions. So you saw decline in both moving and more substantial on vacates front. And you mentioned that so far second quarter is positive territory for moving but still down year over year on Vacades. Just trying to understand whether we can expect some acceleration in Vacades as a kind of flowing through Q1 being slower or you don't see that in the most recent data. So as it relates to the weather, you know, I think the reality in the storage business is that it impacts both the move in and the move out. If your intention on a, on a miserably snowy Saturday was to vacate, you likely defer but eventually you're done with the product. So at some point when the weather clears and it's comfortable to access, you depart. Similarly for the most case on the move inside, it's more of a deferral now there. If it was a move in from someone who's in transition from point A to point B, then they defer but they still need to transact. If it was a solution to another problem where you had some variability to your need, then perhaps that Customer doesn't come back within the near term and waits for another day. So it has a little bit of an impact in the near term, but over the course, course of time I think it tends to work itself out. So I think the trends we've seen are very consistent with what, what has been occurring over the last year or so, which is, you know, the impact of supply has, has certainly been felt on the move inside customers have more options within a market. I think as we said on the earlier remarks, that impact continues to decline and we expect it to continue to decline. So that's been a bit now more of a helpful tailwind than a headwind on the vacate side. I just think we're seeing a customer base, particularly in the more urban stores for whom we are a more semi permanent solution to their particular need as opposed to the more typical, you know, pre Covid where it was a transaction in which a customer was simply moving from point A to point B and had a more defined timeline for their length of step.

Thanks for taking the questions. Chris, you mentioned large language models in the context of advertising spending. Can you just give us an update on how Cube is using large language models and how it's changing dynamics for acquiring clients? So very early stages in terms of certainly our product and how folks are searching for it. So we're still seeing only about 1 or 2% of the customer conversions to a rental coming through channels, search channels, not paid search, but increasing gradually. And again I think it is, it's interesting because it's creating an opportunity for sort of a longer tail search that brings in a disparate characteristics in terms of what the customer is searching for. So as an example, looking not only for geographic convenience. So again, self storage near me continues to be the most searched term, but also bringing in the more qualitative of not just convenience but high quality service, good value. It's creating an opportunity to begin to have a bit more of a spatial search. So help me understand how to store all the possessions in my one bedroom apartment, et cetera. And so what feeds into that though is not all that different than what we would have seen, you know, as we somewhat evolved from yellow pages to paid search. It's the geographies, the geography, but being able to have reviews or other content that enhances and validates that your store has those characteristics that that customer is searching for. Good value, great customer service Et cetera. So very early stages continues to evolve and then, you know, the monetization of that is not quite there yet either in terms of how are some of these LLMs ultimately going to monetize the value of having that customer come through that channel so early and interesting. And we're doing a lot of work with our great team here internally on the marketing side and with a lot of our external partners to continue to make sure that we are well positioned as this evolves. Maybe a follow up on that. Are you finding that customers who are using the large language models can be more efficient in the amount of space that they take? I'd imagine if you didn't have the capability to assess really what amount of space you needed for say a one bedroom apartment, if you ask a large language model and says you need a 10 by 10, you might have otherwise taken a 10 by 20.

So just kind of walk through those considerations about how the customer might be benefiting as well. Yeah, so again, very, very early in this whole journey. So not at a point to draw any conclusions, but one of the, you know, one of the headaches frankly in our industry is that our customers in general are not always the most spatially aware. It's sometimes difficult to understand how all the contents of your one bedroom apartment may fit into a 10 by 10 storage cube. So to the extent that the LLMs and the various inputs help that customer make the right decision on the front end, I think that's very helpful from a frictional cost perspective to us because having to have them begin the journey and then discover that they either went too large or too small and they need to relocate to another cube is an operationally frictional cost to us. Okay, great. Thanks for the call. Thanks. Our next question comes from the line of Eric Liebchau with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Yeah, I appreciate the question. Overall, what we would, what we would hope to do is to again be consistent with our long term objective to have the highest quality portfolio. So most likely what we would do is look for assets that we could contribute that are in, you know, perhaps out outside of top 40 MSAs or assets within top 40 MSAs that are more on the outer ring of that particular MSA versus, you know, kind of core inside. Then, you know, you go through that analysis and say, do you, do you want to target assets that have markets that have been, you know, underperforming or under pressure from supply and the like and would you be, you know, potentially, you know, leaving some meat on the bone for some of those assets as those markets inevitably recover and start to outperform? All those things are considered, you know, all of those things are consideration. So it's complicated and, but we continue to work through that because, you know, at the moment within the current environment, we think it potentially could be a pretty attractive path for us.

Yeah, hi, just a quick one. Are you seeing any pockets of opportunity? We're starting to see development make more sense at some point and you know, where we could see activity pick up in the next few years for you? Good morning. No, is the short answer. I think there are always going to be a unique opportunity in a market where you don't have supply in the trade ring, whether that be ground up or a conversion of an existing asset. So it's, it's not zero, but I think the inputs in terms of costs and then the ultimate underwriting of rental rate for the new customers to fill up the new store continue to make development quite challenging on a broad scale. Got it. Okay. And then maybe just something on ecri. I know you talked about the consumer being good and accepting ecri, but if you, if you look at the move outs that, that tend to happen. Do you have a sense as to what portion leaves, you know, in conjunction with ECRI versus they just don't need storage anymore. And maybe how that compares to the split compares to, I don't know what you've seen in normal times over the past.

Yeah. To the best that we can get at that. Again we are, you know, we're observing that customer that gets a rate increase and then their behavior in the weeks and months following that and comparing that to, you know, our expectations based on historical data over a long period of time. And we haven't seen any change in that trend. The, the stated reason, the overwhelming amount of time for why a customer chooses to leave the portfolio is because they no longer have the need for the storage cube that brought them to us in the first place. Got it. Okay, thank you.

And I think the, I think you put that in a, in a laundry list or a bucket of a lot of things that we and a handful of sophisticated operators bring to the table. And so, you know, I think that's one of those areas where Chris touched on a little while ago. We're early stages but as the, as the search for the product evolves from an AI perspective, opportunities to improve operational efficiencies, pricing systems, the larger players are going to most likely be, you know, be the winners and be on the, on the front end of a lot of that evolution. And I would think that if I were an owner of a store and looked at how challenging of an operating business that we're in, that those large players like us have those tools, have those advantages. So I would just put that in the bucket with a whole bunch of other things that have us stand out as to, as to why our platform is going to help create the most value for their self storage asset.

I think it'd be a combination of those things. Certainly our business development team and you know, we're at trade shows and a lot of our third party opportunities come from referral and so we need to do a good job and continue to do a good job for our existing owners because Their referral is one of our most important contributors to adding stores to the platform. But at trade shows and our quote unquote dog and pony show, certainly we need to do a good job to explain all the things that we do and how we do them in ways that we believe are superior to the way that others do them. And so that again, that's another piece of that story and that's another piece of our sophisticated platform that we need to both perform on and do a good job of explaining to potential customers of ours.

Hey there. This is Chris. Josh ceded his closing remarks to me, but thank you all for listening. We're very enthusiastic by how the spring has started here for our business and our company. We're quite excited by all of the things we're working on internally, which I think will continue to create value over time and continue to create a great customer service experience for the users of our product. So looking forward to the quarter and seeing how the busy season unfolds here and we'll be excited to report back you in a few months. Thanks everyone and have a great weekend.