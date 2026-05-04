CubeSmart Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
CubeSmart reported first-quarter results with a 0.6% increase in same-store revenue growth, marking a positive turnaround since mid-2024.
The company is experiencing strong demand trends with a 240% increase in net rentals, particularly in stable urban markets like the Northeast and Midwest.
Strategically, CubeSmart continues to focus on building a high-quality portfolio, engaging in joint ventures, and repurchasing shares due to favorable valuations.
Occupancy has improved, narrowing the year-over-year gap to 20 basis points by the end of April, with move-in rates up by 2%.
Guidance for 2026 remains unchanged, with expectations for positive revenue growth and improved occupancy and rate trends.
Management highlighted strong performance in the Acela corridor and improving conditions in Sun Belt and West Coast markets.
The company continues to manage expenses effectively, despite a 5.8% increase in same-store operating expenses due to factors like snow removal and marketing costs.
CubeSmart's balance sheet remains strong, with plans to address a bond maturity later in the year, and it continues to explore strategic use of joint ventures for growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to CubeSmart first quarter 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the call over to Josh Schutzer, Senior Vice President of Finance. Josh, please go ahead.
Josh Schutzer (Senior Vice President of Finance)
Chris Maher (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Samir Kanal (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning everyone. Hey Chris, looking at your advertising expense, growth was up, you know, year-over-year I guess. When do we start to see the impact of that come through? You know, average occupancy was up slightly sequentially. Just help us understand kind of how to think about occupancy with the spend you're doing.
Chris Maher (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Michael Goldsmith. Goldsmith, my apologies with ubs, your line is now open.
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Ravi Vaidya with Muzohu. Your line is now open. Please go ahead
Ravi Vaidya (Equity Analyst)
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thanks. Our next question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Juan Sanabria (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Just hoping you could talk a little bit about their 26 earnings. Guidance implies a bit of an acceleration but flat on same store revenues. Just hoping you could talk through the dichotomy and the acceleration versus flat between earnings and same store rev.
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Juan Sanabria (Equity Analyst)
No, that's helpful. Thanks Tim. And then just switching gears on the third party management. You guys have had some success on the gross side growing the relationships with the net number has a little bit of shrinkage. So just curious on how we should think about the net number going forward and the different pushes and pulls in that business.
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Appreciate that. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Todd Thomas with T Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Chris Maher (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Eric Wolf with Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Nick Japir (Equity Analyst)
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
just lever up the balance sheet to repurchase shares for the reasons that I mentioned earlier. Thank you very much. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Griffin with Evercore isi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Michael Griffin (Equity Analyst)
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. That's it for me. Thanks for the time. Thank you. Appreciate it. Our next question comes from the line of Viktor Fediv with Scotiabank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Viktor Fediv (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning everyone. You mentioned that you'll be addressing the September 2026 note maturity potentially like existing capacity or opportunistic issue. And so given where credit spreads are
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Viktor Fediv (Equity Analyst)
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Understood, thank you. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Brendan lynch with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Brendan Lynch (Equity Analyst)
Great. Good morning.
Chris Maher (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Liebchau (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for taking the question. Tim, I know you talked a little bit about potential co ownership or JV structure to contribute some assets. I guess as you think about that potential structure, would you, would you focus more on your core urban assets in the Midwest or Northeast that have been more stable the last couple of years or potentially look at more, you know, Sunbelt markets where trends have been a little choppier.
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Liebchau (Equity Analyst)
Great, Appreciate that. And I guess just rough numbers. Are you still seeing, you know, acquisition cap rates kind of in the, in the lower 5 range for class A or have those kind of moved at all year to date?
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
I think that's, I think that's a safe characterization. I mean we see things, some things that trade even tighter than that. But I would say, I would say very low fives is, you know, tends to be where things are trading. Sometimes you get into the mid fives. A lot of sellers based on what they're looking forward imply something very, very tight even inside some of those numbers.
OPERATOR
All right, appreciate it. Thanks guys. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Mueller with J.P. morgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Mike Mueller (Equity Analyst)
Chris Maher (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks. Our next question comes from the line of Spencer Glimcher with Green Street. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Spencer Glimcher (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. I appreciate all the color you provided on the third party management business. Just curious if you think that over time your more sophisticated AI usage or machine learning will bring a greater portion of smaller operators to your platform.
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Spencer Glimcher (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that's fair. Do you think it'll be incumbent upon you and the team to go out and make that point like very clear to smaller operators is as part of just kind of like an outreach and trying to have others see the growing value of your platform or do you think that that will just naturally bring smaller operators to you without kind of additional work on your end?
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Spencer Glimcher (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much.
Tim Martin (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you, Spencer.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Josh for closing remarks.
Chris Maher (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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