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May 4, 2026 5:02 AM 49 min read

Exxon Mobil Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757821&tp_key=a161f92d44

Summary

Exxon Mobil Corp delivered strong operational performance despite disruptions in global energy markets, achieving record production levels in Guyana and increasing Permian production.

The company expanded its LNG footprint with the Golden Pass facility, increasing US export capacity and progressing towards final investment decisions on projects in Papua New Guinea and Mozambique.

Exxon Mobil Corp maintained its focus on long-term value creation, advancing key priorities and leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Financially, the company saw improved earnings per share and a positive impact from a stronger portfolio mix and cost reductions.

Management highlighted the importance of scale, integration, and technology in navigating market disruptions and reiterated confidence in the company's strategic direction and ability to generate sustainable growth.

Full Transcript

Jim Chapman (Moderator)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Chapman (Moderator)

Operator

open the line for our first question. Thank you. The question and answer session will be conducted electronically. If you'd like to ask a question, please do so by pressing the star key followed by the digit 1 on your telephone. The first question comes from Devin McDermott of Morgan Stanley.

Devin McDermott (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Hansen (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Devin McDermott (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Appreciate all the thoughts. Thanks guys.

Operator

The next question is from Bob Brackett of Bernstein Research.

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Hansen (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Very clear. Thanks. Thank you, Bob.

Operator

The next question is from Anran Jayaram of JP Morgan.

Anran Jayaram (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to see if you could elaborate on how you view some of the resource expansion opportunities in Guyana as well as your initial assessment of the situation in Venezuela.

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. The next question is from Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs.

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thanks, dear. You bet. The next question is from Betty Jang of Barclays.

Betty Jang (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question is from Doug Leggett of Wolff Research.

Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question is from Viraj Borgataria of RBC Capital.

Viraj Borgataria (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Okay, understood. Thank you. You bet. Thank you. The next question is from Jason Gableman of TD Cowan.

Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question is from Manav Gupta of ubs.

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Alastair Sign of Citi.

Alastair Sign (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Yeah, good morning. I wonder if I can come back to that slide 5 and you obviously chemical margins squeezed in March, but wondering if there's been any recovery in April. Back to those 10 year averages and how you see sort of your own feedstock available. Look, I think you reference potential for the product solutions business to have 3% lower utilization this quarter. But just wondering how specifically that shakes out for the chemical products piece.

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Hansen (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

I would just, you know, highlight, Darren, that, that, that North American advantage extends to our refining footprint as well. Again, this is a, a view of a global footprint, but more, more, more and more heavily weighted to North America. And again we, we benefit from those, from that low cost energy supply that we have here in North America as well.

Operator

Thank you. Appreciate it. You bet. Thank you. The next question is from Jean Ann Salisbury of Bank of America.

Jean Ann Salisbury

Hi. Good morning. For the damaged trains in Qatar, can you give any more color about what drives the three versus five year timing to get those back online? I've read it that there's a two to three year lead time for new cold boxes. Is that right? That that's the primary factor? And are there options to speed that up?

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Very clear. Thank you. Thank you. The next question is from Sam Margolin of Wells Fargo.

Sam Margolin (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Hansen (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I might just add on that that's one of the reasons why you saw a slight difference in our press release. And what we revealed is to help understand what the underlying activity and the value generated in the quarter was beyond what was booked with respect to Gap. And that's. That was the reason for that additional disclosure.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. We have time for one more question. Our final question will be from Nitin Kumar from Mizuho.

Nitin Kumar (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Hi, good morning and thanks for getting me on. Darren, you spent a lot of time on the hydrocarbon side of your business and global disruptions. Could you give us a little bit of an update on the power opportunities in The Gulf Coast. You know, there's been a lot of debate around the pace of development and capital spending by the data centers. So just want to get an update on where things lie with that.

Darren Woods (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Chapman (Moderator)

All right, thanks everyone for joining this call and thanks for your questions. We're going to post a transcript of this call to the investors section of our website by early next week. And we look forward to connecting again later this month during our annual shareholder meeting, which is on May 27th. And that concludes today's call. Have a good weekend.

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