$1000 Invested In Tower Semiconductor 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Tower Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSEM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,444.09 today based on a price of $217.46 for TSEM at the time of writing.

Tower Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.