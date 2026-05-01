Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 20 Years

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.11%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion.

Buying $100 In REGN: If an investor had bought $100 of REGN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,539.94 today based on a price of $704.00 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.