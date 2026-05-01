If You Invested $100 In TTM Technologies Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.75%. Currently, TTM Technologies has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion.

Buying $100 In TTMI: If an investor had bought $100 of TTMI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $910.60 today based on a price of $159.12 for TTMI at the time of writing.

TTM Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.