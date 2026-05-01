Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Sterling Infrastructure 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 75.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 87.12%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In STRL: If an investor had bought $1000 of STRL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $25,389.42 today based on a price of $532.67 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.