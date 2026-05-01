Here's How Much $100 Invested In Everspin Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.97%. Currently, Everspin Technologies has a market capitalization of $502.33 million.

Buying $100 In MRAM: If an investor had bought $100 of MRAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $418.09 today based on a price of $21.54 for MRAM at the time of writing.

Everspin Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.