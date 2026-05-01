$100 Invested In AST SpaceMobile 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.9%. Currently, AST SpaceMobile has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion.

Buying $100 In ASTS: If an investor had bought $100 of ASTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $867.69 today based on a price of $70.91 for ASTS at the time of writing.

AST SpaceMobile's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.