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May 1, 2026 1:56 PM 42 min read

Transcript: Xenia Hotels &amp; Resorts Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/934224251

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported strong Q1 2026 results, with net income of $19.8 million and adjusted EBITDA RE of $81.4 million, marking a 12% increase from last year.

Same property RevPAR grew by 7.4%, with significant contributions from the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort and broad-based strength across the portfolio.

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA RE guidance by $6 million to $266 million at the midpoint, reflecting confidence in continued performance.

Capital expenditures for the year are expected between $70 and $80 million, with significant projects completed, including the W Nashville food and beverage reconcepting.

Management highlighted a robust transaction market and potential for acquisitions, while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation, including debt reduction and share repurchases.

Full Transcript

Reagan (Moderator)

Abdul Martinez (Director of Finance)

Marcel Verbas (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Atish Shah (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. And if you'd like to remove your question, please press Star two. As a reminder, if you're using a speakerphone, please remember to pick up your handset before asking your question. Our first question comes from the line of Michael Bullisrio of Baird. Your line is open.

Michael Bullisrio (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good afternoon everyone. Afternoon. First, just want to start on the demand front. Can you talk a little bit more about the urban improvement that you saw? Was that business or leisure? Picking up any specific markets or comments to add some color there would be helpful.

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Michael Bullisrio (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. And then just one more probably for you here, Barry, just the Hyatt loyalty program changes and the different tiering now, what's your take on how that might impact demand and revpar for several of your bigger Hyatt resorts that presumably get a lot of redemption business? Thanks.

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ari Klein of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Ari Klein (Equity Analyst)

Atish Shah (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line. Austin Morishman of KeyBank, your line is open.

Austin Morishman (Equity Analyst)

Atish Shah (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Logan Epstein of Wolf Research llc. Your line is open.

Logan Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks for taking the question. Maybe one on just because you have the upcoming renovation at the Ondaz Napa. Maybe just touch on that market and that hotel specifically on how it's performing and the outlook there given broader. Northern California has been performing pretty well so far in the year.

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Logan Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Marcel Verbas (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jack Armstrong of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jack Armstrong (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. You touched on it briefly, but could you walk us through how you're thinking about the best uses of incremental capital right now, given where your shares are trading? Did you say that repurchases are likely still at the top of that list?

Atish Shah (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Atish Shah (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. Once again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Hino of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Alex Hino (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the question, guys. I'm on for David, but just wanted to, you know, dive into kind of the state of the union for luxury and upper upscale. I know over the last couple months we've heard a lot about the K shaped economy. And this week we got a little bit of commentary around kind of the C shaped economy suggesting some deceleration at the top end. So just wanted to get your reaction there and any commentary you can provide.

Marcel Verbas (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Bloom (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you so much. That will conclude our Q and A session. So I'll now pass it back over to Marcel if you like to give any closing or further remarks.

Marcel Verbas (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Reagan. Thanks everyone for joining us today. Appreciate the interest, appreciate the questions. Obviously it was a great quarter for us and we look forward to the rest of the year. Look forward to seeing many of you at the various conferences coming up and thank you for being as attentive as you were today after many hotel earnings calls over the last couple days. So with that we'll conclude our call.

Reagan (Moderator)

Thank you. That will conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation.

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