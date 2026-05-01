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May 1, 2026 1:52 PM 38 min read

Transcript: Ensign Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/736338497

Summary

Ensign Group reported strong financial performance with a Q1 revenue increase of 18.4% and raised its annual 2026 earnings guidance to $7.48-$7.62 per diluted share.

The company highlighted record occupancy rates and growth in skilled nursing operations, with consistent demand despite concerns about managed care volumes.

Ensign Group has acquired 22 new operations, primarily in Texas, and expects continued growth supported by demographic trends and strategic acquisitions.

Operational excellence was demonstrated by improved clinical outcomes and low turnover rates, with 85% of operations achieving a four or five-star quality rating.

Management emphasized the company's decentralized model and strong local leadership as key drivers of its success, with a focus on clinical excellence and community trust.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Barry Bourke (Chief Executive Officer)

Chad

Spencer (Chief Operating Officer)

Suzanne

Barry Bourke (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)

Barry Bourke (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)

Suzanne

Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of David McDonald with Truist. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David McDonald (Equity Analyst)

Chad

Suzanne

David McDonald (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Raj Kumar with Stevens. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Raj Kumar

Barry Bourke (Chief Executive Officer)

Suzanne

Raj Kumar

Great. Yeah, appreciate the question. Color there. And maybe just from a modeling perspective, you know, kind of integrating these, you know, large portfolio of assets. And so as you kind of think about seasonality, you know, from a skill mix and occupancy perspective, and then kind of the impacts of the onboarded portfolio to the kind of consolidated metrics, how should we kind of be thinking about that as we think about the remainder of the year?

Suzanne

So I would say that our pattern would be typical to our normal pattern. Right. That we've seen outside of the COVID years, where you really typically see a Q2, Q3 more seasonally light for a skilled mix, and then really a stronger Q4 barrier. Spencer, do you have any other color?

Spencer (Chief Operating Officer)

No, I think that's right.

Raj Kumar

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of AJ Rice with ubs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)

Suzanne

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)

Barry Bourke (Chief Executive Officer)

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, Juan.

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