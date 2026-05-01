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May 1, 2026 12:55 PM 29 min read

Transcript: Summit Hotel Properties Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2oxvw6qi/

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties reported a 0.2% year-over-year increase in RevPAR for Q1 2026, driven by a 5.6% increase in average rates, particularly in March.

The company successfully closed the sale of a Hilton Garden Inn and is in the process of selling two more hotels, aligning with its strategy to recycle capital from lower-growth assets.

Summit Hotel Properties raised its full-year guidance for key operating and financial metrics, reflecting an improved outlook driven by strong demand trends expected to continue into the second quarter.

Operational highlights include strong performance in urban markets like San Francisco and Miami, with significant RevPAR growth driven by high-impact events.

Management remains focused on optimizing profitability, prudent capital allocation, and maintaining a strong balance sheet, with no debt maturities until 2028.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kevin Mellotta

Trey Conklin (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question please press star 11. Again, the first question comes from Austin Werschmidt with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Austin Werschmidt (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come From Michael Bellisario with Bayard. Your line is open.

Michael Bellisario (Equity Analyst)

John Stanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. The next question will come from Chris Waronka with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Chris Waronka (Equity Analyst)

John Stanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Waronka (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Chris.

Logan Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And the next question will come from Logan Epstein with Wolf Research. Your line is open.

John Stanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Logan Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Logan.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to John for closing remarks.

John Stanner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Well thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to seeing many of you on the conference circuit here over the next several weeks. Thank you again and hope you all have a nice weekend.

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