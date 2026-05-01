Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In QQQM: If an investor had bought $1000 of QQQM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,009.12 today based on a price of $275.58 for QQQM at the time of writing.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.