Transcript: Wabash National Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Wabash for 14 years and has played an important role in shaping our culture and our strategy. His impact on the organization is lasting and we are grateful for his leadership and commitment to Wabash. We wish him all the best as he enters this new chapter of his life. As we entered the first quarter, we did so with a clear eyed view of the environment in front of us. Freight markets were uncertain and customers continued to act cautiously. Order patterns were uneven, asset utilization inconsistent and capital decisions across the industry were being evaluated carefully. At the same time, we were encouraged by early signs of stabilization and improving fundamentals that typically precede a broader recovery. Now, as we move into the second quarter of 2026, both our customers and our visibility continues to improve and it shows an environment that is building to set up for a constructive 2027 as spot rates, contract rates, capacity and demand all are coming together to drive back to replacement demands for equipment and possibly beyond as fleets begin to plan more confidently. Against that backdrop, our priorities have not changed. We are focused on controlling what we control, protecting margins through the cycle and executing against our long-term strategy. That means aligning costs to demand, maintaining pricing discipline and continuing to invest in areas that differentiate Wabash, particularly parts and services, digital-enablement and our manufacturing operations. The actions we have taken positions us favorably for the market's return versus prior down cycles. We are deploying capital more effectively, more efficiently and at levels above what has been historically possible, managing liquidity with discipline and building a business that will emerge from this cycle stronger, more resilient and better positioned to perform as market growth accelerates. Execution remains the focus in Q1. Key operating metrics, including on time to promise first time quality and total recordable incident rates, continue to improve and set new benchmarks. That performance reflects the experience, commitment and capability of our team and I want to recognize our employees for their continued focus and discipline. Market conditions in the first quarter were largely consistent with what we saw exiting last year. We are encouraged by the progress beginning to take shape across several underlying indicators. Improvements in spot rates and manufacturing activity, for example, are increasing visibility into recovery as evidenced by the 19% increase in backlog versus prior quarter to 837 million. While geopolitical uncertainty continues to influence customer behavior at present, with fleets remaining conservative, extending asset lives and prioritizing flexibility over expansion, the tone is shifting quickly and customers are increasingly engaging to discuss their future needs. As expected, the early stages of this recovery continue to be supply driven. Capacity continues to contract and as enhanced driver eligibility enforcement designed to improve safety across the industry, improves freight rates and begins to restore carrier profitability. At the same time, key freight indicators are exhibiting some of the strongest year over year performance, including the ATA for Hire Truck Tonnage Index having its largest year over year increase since October of 2022, and the logistics managers index increasing 4.2 points sequentially the fastest level of expansion since May of 2022. As this recovery builds, capital spending will follow. Wabash is well positioned to respond with the capabilities, capacity and customer relationships to support increased demand and increased market share. Looking ahead, our near term demand outlook remains balanced as customers convert improving profitability into capital spending decisions. Beyond that, the outlook is increasingly constructive as we move into 2027, multiple leading indicators continue to trend positively, customer conversations are becoming more optimistic and the very positive impact of the recent change in section 232 tariffs and the forthcoming positive progression of the anti dumping and counter daily duty process further supports our confidence as we approach the Q3 and Q4 bid season for 2027. While we prepare to exit this stage of the market cycle, operational discipline and cost management remains foundational to how we run the business for both near term assuredness and long term improved profitability. That means staying disciplined on costs, protecting liquidity and remaining ready for multiple scenarios. The plant idling actions announced in our January 2026 call are progressing as planned with 3 million of the costs referenced in our prior call recognized in Q1 2026 and in line with projections. Beyond those actions, we continue to evaluate opportunities to rationalize our portfolio and right size fixed costs while remaining committed to our strategy of delivering industry leading supply chain solutions from first to final line. Our objective is straightforward renew costs in a sustainable way that protects margins and liquidity today and creates leverage for improved profitability and cash generation as volumes recover. We remain agile and prepared to adjust spending including capital expenditures as conditions evolve. At this time, we have been deliberate about what we do not Investments in safety, quality and customer support remain non negotiable. We continue to fund initiatives that expand recurring revenue and strengthen customer relationships, particularly within parts and services. The result is a cost structure that is more flexible, more resilient and better aligned with current market realities while preserving our ability to scale efficiently as demand improves. Recent developments related to Section 232 tariffs and the pending anti dumping and countervailing duty rulings are expected to provide meaningful relief for the domestic industry. Wabash is proud of its US Manufacturing footprint and workforce and as these measures take effect and the playing field begins to level in late 2026 and into 2027, we are confident in our ability to compete, grow, share and benefit from greater pricing stability. We are also well positioned operationally. The additional dry band capacity from the Lafayette South Plant, completed in late 2023, provides scalable and efficient capability to produce approximately 10,000 incremental trailers versus prior upcycles. That flexibility allows us to support customers effectively as conditions normalize. As the market recovery continues to solidly take hold over the next few quarters, uncertainty across the industry will continue to subside, but until then we will continue to provide quarterly guidance only as we navigate this transitionary period. This approach allows us to deliver more accurate and relevant outlooks while acknowledging limited visibility on timing. Customer engagement is increasing and our sales team remains active. As mentioned earlier, backlog improved 19% sequentially, which is a historic high rate of growth for the first quarter. For the second quarter, we expect revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million and adjusted EPS in the range of negative $0.40 per share and negative $0.60 per share. This outlook is consistent with our expectation that Q1 2026 represented the low point for the year, with the sequential improvement expected in each subsequent quarter. We remain focused on execution, liquidity and readiness to capture profitable growth as market conditions continue to improve. I would now like to highlight some of our strategic initiatives Digital enablement continues to be a key differentiator for Wabash at the recent NTEA event which showcased SpecSync, which significantly removes friction from the quoting and product configuration process for our customers. The response exceeded expectations and we are focused on scaling these capabilities across their network as we create breakthrough advances in both speed and quality of the customer experience, key enablers to capturing additional market share in a forthcoming expanding market across the organization. We're using digital tools to improve selling, tracking and supporting our products, enhancing fleet visibility enabling smarter maintenance decisions, improving inventory efficiency and elevating the customer experience through data driven AI insights. These capabilities are particularly critical within parts and services where they support more predictable revenue streams and reinforce our shift from products to solutions. What is coming into focus for Wabash are clear opportunities through the recent advancements in AI technology to leap forward in operations, supply chain, working capital, efficiency and the customer experience. I am very excited to share in the future what we will look to accomplish over the next 36 months and beyond in terms of growth of profitability and customer satisfaction. The synergies from these initiatives lead us to target drive in share of more than 25% in the first half of the cycle. I also want to touch on upfit business which remains an important component of our strategy and a clear example of how we are expanding beyond traditional equipment manufacturing. Demand for vocational body based solutions remains attractive, particularly across utilities, telecom, landscaping, highway construction and solid waste where fleet complexity and uptime requirements create a strong need for local, faster and customization. New site openings are progressing in three of the largest using metroplexes designed to serve the Chicago, Atlanta and Phoenix areas. These markets set within state concentration that drives many units and the new locations are intended to improve proximity, reduce lead times and increase win rates by bringing install and customization capability closer to where customers operate. We are already supporting major national accounts out of our Atlanta location and we're confident the growth we have seen in our existing upfit locations will translate to the same new sites as volumes ramp and capacity utilization improves at peak. We expect the additional upfit sites to generate incremental revenue in the range of 10 to 20 million dollars per site and gross margins approaching 20%. There is more we can do with these assets over time and into the future. I will describe how we will grow the addressable markets of each of these and future locations on additional calls over time. Our work to deploy digital tools, AI insight and upfit capabilities strengthens our parts and service platform, deepens customer relationships across their products and creates a natural pull through for additional offerings. They also strengthen our transportation products business in addition to recurring revenue. Together they help reduce cyclicality and improve our margins. I'm going to end my comments discussing workplace safety. I want to recognize the organization's continued drive for safety excellence. In the first quarter of 2026, our overall injury rate improved 7% versus the fourth quarter of 2025 and 19% versus Q1 of 2025. Total injuries declined 9% sequentially and 42% year over year. An injury rate of less than 1 is attainable and Wabash is on a mission to achieve it. It reflects the level of operational discipline we are driving today on our shop floor and the readiness we have to perform as the market moves upward. I am very proud of our people on the manufacturing floor and I'm eager to have them show what they are truly capable of when they rise to meet the challenges and the opportunities contained within the acceleration of demand at the start of a new industry period of expansion. With that, I'll turn it over to Pat for his comments. Thanks Brent.