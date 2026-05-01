Transcript: Wabash National Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/310958583
Summary
Wabash National reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $303 million, slightly below guidance, with an adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of negative $38 million due to lower production volumes.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as digital enablement, parts and services expansion, and operational efficiency improvements to position for market recovery.
Wabash National expects revenue growth in Q2 2026 to range between $380 million and $400 million with adjusted EPS guidance between negative $0.40 and negative $0.60, indicating recovery from Q1 lows.
Despite current market softness, there is optimism for 2027 as freight indicators improve and customer engagement increases, suggesting readiness for capital spending.
Operational highlights include a 19% increase in backlog sequentially, improved safety metrics, and ongoing investment in digital tools and AI to enhance customer experience and operational efficiencies.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brent Yeage (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Pat Kesslin (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question-and-answer session. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally. Please remember to unmute your device. Our first question comes from the line of Mike Schliske with VA Davidson. Mike, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Mike Schliske
First, on the guidance you put out there for next quarter, do you have the backlog. Are your backlogs now that we're already past well past fourth season and well past it in March, are your backlogs at this point? Do you fully have that book for the quarter, do you think? Or are you still kind of waiting on a few orders here?
Brent Yeage (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, good question. We have complete visibility to the backlogs that went into our guidance.
Mike Schliske
Okay, great. Thank you for that. I also want to ask about the truck body business. I assume that some of the very largest truck bodies that you make are some of the weaker areas. If I'm wrong, correct me there and kind of what you're looking for macro wise in truck buys to really feel good that things will in fact get better after the next quarter or two here
Brent Yeage (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Schliske
Got it. Maybe can you also update us on maybe? It's another two part question. What is your current status and plan for reefers and do you think you have to hire or you know, get a wrap up period to get that started again, get that rolling. And I guess also the other part of it would be if you do see improvement in demand generally, you know, dry vans too, you have the people that you need to ramp that up too. Once that arrives.
Brent Yeage (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Schliske
Okay, appreciate that color guys. I'll pass it along. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Mike.
John Cummings (Moderator)
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to John Cummings for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
Thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to connecting with you throughout the course. Have a wonderful day.
D
This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.
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