Transcript: Eldorado Gold Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VbJHuSmZ
Summary
Eldorado Gold reported a 13% decrease in gold production for Q1 2026 year-over-year, with total revenue exceeding $532 million due to significantly higher gold prices.
The company is advancing two major growth projects: Scouries in Greece and Macavena Bay in Saskatchewan, expecting both to enhance production and cash flow in the second half of 2026.
A 155 million USD increase in capital expenditure for Scouries was announced, primarily due to additional labor costs associated with completing electrical and instrumentation work.
Eldorado Gold expects to commence copper production from Macavena Bay and Scouries, diversifying its portfolio with exposure to copper in stable jurisdictions.
George Burns announced his retirement as CEO, with Christian Milao set to take over, ensuring leadership continuity as the company transitions through key operational milestones.
Full Transcript
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Fernyhough (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Simon Hilley (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)
Christian Milao (President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. To join the question queue, you may press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. We will pause for a moment as callers turn the queue. The first question comes from Don DeMarco with National Bank. Please go ahead.
Don DeMarco
Thank you operator and good afternoon George and team. First question looking at Scurious, you know, given that labor cost pressures contributed to the CAPEX increase, is there a read through to potentially cost pressures on operating costs going forward?
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Don DeMarco
Okay. And so then looking at the next couple quarters before first concentrate, are there any risks on the horizon, maybe lingering cost pressures, whether related to labor contractors, et cetera, that might require additional capital that might be unforeseen at this time?
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Don DeMarco
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Sam Overwater with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Sam Overwater
Hey, good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. Just a couple more questions on scories. We were quite surprised by the increase in capital costs and you mentioned it was related mainly to the workforce at the electric plant. But what else happened? What else changed since the previous increase in Q4?
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Sam Overwater
Okay, great, thank you. Then ot you said 60% was the contract work with the balance being materials FX et cetera. Could you give it a little bit more of a breakdown between what the materials FX and what else like the split of that 40 remaining? 40%?
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Sam Overwater
Okay, amazing. Thank you. Last question for me. What are the remaining risks in your opinion, whether that be capital or operating to start up and what contingencies do you have in place to make sure we hit this Q3 timeframe?
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Sam Overwater
Amazing. Thank you for the color and best of luck with ramping up these two projects. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Once Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. The next question comes from Josh Wilson with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Josh Wilson
Thank you very much. Just going back to this labor conversation on screes, I understand the need for the additional contractors to meet the timelines, but we. Was there some difference in thinking versus the prior plan in terms of labor productivity being challenged or what sort of. What really is prompting this change?
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I mean, it's really taking more hours of electrical and instrumentation to get this finished. So, yeah, for sure we haven't hit the numbers we expected. And again brought in three European contractors to button this thing up and get it running.
Josh Wilson
Thank you. And I understand it's only been a short amount of time since the forayan acquisition is closed. I noted the second quarter will have more comprehensive of an update. Is there any sort of perspective you
Simon Hilley (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)
Josh Wilson
Thank you very much.
George Burns (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Josh.
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