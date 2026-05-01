Mohawk Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning everyone and welcome to Mohawk Industries first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star and then one on your touchtone telephones. To withdraw your questions, you may press star and two. Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Nick Manthy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Thanks, Jamie. Good morning everyone and welcome to Mohawk Industries Quarterly Investor Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Paul De Kock, President and Chief Operating Officer. Today we'll update you on the company's first quarter performance and provide guidance for the second quarter of 2026. I'd like to remind everyone that our press release and statements that we make during the call may include forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in our press release and our periodic filings with the securities and Securities and Exchange Commission. This call may include discussion of non GAAP numbers. For a reconciliation of any non GAAP to GAAP amounts, please refer to our Form 8K and press release in the Investors section of our website. I'll now turn the call over to Jeff for his opening remarks.

Thank you, Nick. Our performance for the first quarter was in line with our expectations despite a challenging environment. Our adjusted EPS was $1.90, up approximately 25% versus the prior year. Our results include benefits from productivity restructuring and product mix offset by inflation and volume. Last year was impacted by the system conversion and had four fewer days. Our net sales were approximately 2.7 billion, an increase of 8% as reported or decreases 2.6% on a constant basis across our regions. The commercial sector continued to outperform residential new home construction remains soft and consumers continue to defer home purchases and remodeling projects due to economic uncertainty. We're implementing productivity actions and executing our previously announced restructuring projects to enhance our results during the quarter, we repurchased 607,000 shares of stock for $64 million as part of our current stock buyback authorization. Our strong balance sheet provides strategic and operational flexibility to take advantage of opportunities that arise at the end of February. The conflict in the Middle East intensified increasing volatility in global energy markets. The full impact of the conflict is unpredictable given the disruption to the worldwide supply of oil and natural gas. Higher gasoline and diesel prices were the fastest and most visible impact of supply disruptions and are contributing to a more cautious consumer outlook. Energy prices as well as the cost of oil and natural gas derivatives are also increasing which affects the costs of many of our products. Depending on the duration of the conflict, the economic impact will vary across our markets with increased inflation reducing consumer sentiment and discretionary spending. U.S. natural gas prices have been less impacted due to the significant domestic production, though oil prices in the U.S. have risen as they follow worldwide trends. In the US 10 year treasury yields have increased creating a corresponding rise in mortgage rates. The European continent, will be more affected due to the dependence on oil and gas from the Middle East and we have made forward purchases to limit our exposure. European governments are reviewing initiatives to lessen the impact on businesses and consumers such as cutting energy taxes, implementing fuel price caps and coordinating European gas storage.. The energy markets will remain volatile until the global supply normalizes. We're implementing price increases across many products and geographies and further price increases could be required. The impact of higher cost of raw materials will be greater in the second half of the year due to our flow through of our inventory. We are continuing to launch new product collections with industry leading designs and features to enhance our sales and margins. We're implementing operational strategies that we've used to navigate past disruptions which prioritize adaptability and cost control. We're maintaining flexibility to align with evolving demand, supply, availability and volatile costs. We're focused on the controllable parts of our business including sales initiatives, inventory levels and discretionary spending and investments. Now Nick will provide the details of our financial performance for the quarter. Thanks Jeff.

Looking at our Q1 2026 financial results, net sales for the quarter were $2.7 billion, up 8% as reported and a decrease of 2.6% on a constant basis. Our global ceramics segment delivered stronger mix and we lapped the impact of the order management system conversion in flowing North America which partially offset the slower market conditions across our markets. Gross margin was 23.5% as reported and 24.8% on an adjusted basis. This is up 70 basis points from prior year as the benefit of restructuring and productivity initiatives of $32 million and favorable FX of 20 million offset the increased input costs of $28 million. SG&A expenses were 19.4% as reported and 19.3% excluding charges in line with prior year levels. That gave us an operating Income as reported of $112 million or 4.1% of net sales. We had $38 million in nonrecurring charges, primarily related to our restructuring actions initiated last year. Our adjusted operating income was $149 million or 5.5% of sales. That's an increase of 70 basis points versus prior year. The benefits of lapping the prior year order management system conversion of $30 million and our restructuring and productivity initiatives of 36 million were partially offset by increased input costs of $38 million. Lower volumes given the weaker market conditions were offset by extra days in the quarter. Interest expense was $2 million, a decrease compared to prior year due to the reduction in short term debt and the benefit of increased interest income. Our adjusted tax rate was 19.4% and we are forecasting the full year tax rate for 2026 to be between 19 and 20%. That gave us an earnings per share on both a reported and adjusted basis of $1.90. Turning to the segments, Global Ceramics had net sales just under $1.1 billion. That's a 10.4% increase as reported and basically flat on a constant basis. The ceramic business delivered positive price mix given strength in the commercial channel and continued success in the countertop business, offset by lower volumes in the residential channel. Adjusted operating income was 55 million or 5% of sales. That's an improvement of 20 basis points compared to the prior year as the combination of productivity initiatives of 21 million and positive price mix of 13 million were only partially offset by an increase in input costs of $30 million. Flooring North America, net sales were $880 million. That's a 2% increase as reported or a 4.1% decrease on a constant basis as sales were impacted by slower conditions in both new residential construction and residential remodeling. We had an adjusted operating income of 35 million or 4% of sales. That's an improvement of 100 basis points compared to prior year as we lapped the impact of the order management system conversion of $30 million which was partially offset by increased input costs of 13 million and the net impact of lower volumes. In Flooring Rest of the World, we had sales of $751 million as reported. That's a 12.2% increase or a decrease of 4.4% on a constant basis. With the decrease in volumes in the residential remodeling market impacting our flooring categories, partially offset by volume growth in both our panels and insulation businesses. Adjusted operating income was $74 million or 9.8% of sales. That's an improvement of 70 basis points compared to prior year as the combination of productivity gains and lower input costs of 14 million were more than enough to offset negative price mix. Corporate expenses and eliminations were 14 million in the quarter and we estimate the full year 2026 expenses to be between 52 and 55 million. And now looking at the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at 872 million. We had free cash flow of 8 million in the quarter which is in line with seasonal trends. Inventories were just shy of 2.7 billion, up less than 1% compared to prior quarter due to inflation. Property, plant and equipment ended the quarter at just under 4.7 billion. Capex spending in the quarter was $102 million and we plan to invest approximately 480 million in 2026. Focused on cost reduction initiatives, product innovation and maintenance. The balance sheet remains in a very strong position with NET debt of $1.2 billion and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9. In summary, our strong balance sheet provides us flexibility to navigate a challenging macro environment while staying positioned to pursue opportunities as the market recovers. Now Paul will review our Q1 operational performance.

Thank you Nick Our global ceramics segment delivered improved sales and profitability year over year. Our regions are responding to their local markets with new styles and sizes that are improving our average price and distribution in both residential and commercial. Our premium collections increased our mix with advanced technologies that enhance the visuals. Across our regions, productivity improvements and restructuring actions are improving our results. In the U.S. we benefited from stronger commercial sales and increased retail partnerships which offset ongoing weakness in the builder channel. In March, we introduced our spring collection which emphasizes higher end decorative wall tile and large polished floor tile. To enhance our mix, we announced price increases on ceramic tile and quartz countertops to offset the higher material and transportation cost. We continue to expand our countertop business with quartz volume growing as we ramp up our new production and introduce higher value products. The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled that imported quartz countertops from around the world are harming domestic production and the Commission is determining tariffs and quotas to safeguard the industry. In our European ceramic business, we delivered solid sales and margin improvement with investments in sales, personnel, showrooms and new collections in the region. We have greater participation in the commercial channels which is outperforming the residential markets. The industry has announced limited price increases at this point given the market softness. We have purchased a portion of our natural gas requirements this year which will reduce the impact of higher energy prices. Our Latin American ceramic businesses have been less impacted by the conflict. We are raising prices in Mexico and Brazil in response to increasing natural gas and transportation costs in Mexico. Our volume improved as we expanded distribution, improved service times and grew sales with large size polished porcelain collections in Brazil. Our new product introductions are improving our mix with growth in the higher value porcelain category. U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Brazil were significantly reduced which will improve our export volumes to the United States. Brazil's economy remains sluggish and the central bank is now cutting interest rates to stimulate growth. Our flooring rest of the world segments result were driven by productivity, cost improvements and additional days in the period. As the new year began, the European market was showing some improvement after multiple central bank rate cuts and lower inflation. With the war in Iran, consumer confidence declined as fuel and energy cost increased. We are implementing price increases to offset the higher costs impacting our business in the quarter. Our laminate sales benefited from growing retail partnerships and the success of our new collections which combined elevated style and performance. We updated our LVT designs, added offerings at new price points and expanded our retail distribution. Our sheet vinyl sales to the Middle East were disrupted and alternative transport options are improving shipments. Our panels business improved sales and margins with our premium products and we implemented price increases. We have since announced additional price increases to cover further inflation. Our new MDF recycling plant is expanding production and will further benefit our costs. Our insulation business performed well and improved our costs by re engineering our products. We're growing our insulation sales in Germany and Eastern Europe to support the startup of our manufacturing facility in Poland. Our businesses in Australia and New Zealand improved results with favorable pricing mix and cost. Our new carpet collections, national promotions and increased participation in the new construction channel enhanced our performance. Our flooring North America segment remained slow during the quarter given lower remodeling and new construction activity and inventory reductions in the channel. Our results were positively impacted by restructuring system improvements and additional days in the period partially offset by lower volume and inflation. Commercial continued to outperform residential and we are improving our position in retail and new construction channels. During the quarter, we announced pricing actions in response to material, energy and transportation increases. Mortgage rates rose almost half a point in March leading to slower new home sales and declining builder sentiment. While new home sales softened, we have increased our presence in the top national and regional builders. We improved our hard surface mix with our best in class laminate, hybrid and LVT collections. Our proprietary accessories coordinate with our hard surface offering increasing complementary sales. Our new carpet introductions are being well received with a focus on our premium polyester and Smart Strand collections. In February, we launched the industry's first carpet collections, certified by the Asthma and Allergy foundation to significantly reduce household allergens using natural probiotics. Our commercial order backlog has seasonally improved with our carpet tile collections outperforming. Our recently acquired rubber flooring products are being embraced by architects and designers and are creating additional specification opportunities for our other commercial products and I will now return the call to Jeff.

Thank you Paul One month into the second quarter, we continue to adapt our business to changes caused by the Middle east conflict. Thus far, we've announced price increases across much of our portfolio due to inflation and our order backlog has continued to grow across our regions. The commercial channel remains solid while residential remodeling and new home construction could be impacted by lower consumer confidence. Our high end collections are performing better in the market and our new products are enhancing our mix. We're maximizing our flexibility to react to changes in our supply chain, operating costs and market demand. Presently, we're containing cost, reengineering products and limiting capital expenditure. We'll not see the full impact of our pricing actions and rising costs until the third quarter. The degree to which the Middle east conflict will impact our markets depends on the duration of the disruptions and the inflationary pressure. Given these factors and one less shipping day in the second quarter, we expect our adjusted EPS to be between $2.50 and $2.60, excluding restructuring or other one time charges. We are managing all aspects of the business we can control and responding to market changes as they arise. In the past, Mohawk has adapted to cyclical changes as well as dramatic market disruptions while enhancing our business for the long term. Increased new home construction is necessary to satisfy growing household formations and we expect deferred remodeling of aging housing stock across our regions will significantly increase flooring demand. As we navigate the current conditions, we're prepared to capitalize on a rebound in our industry that lies ahead. We'll now be glad to take your questions.

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star and then one on your touchtone telephones. If you are using a speakerphone, we do ask that you please pick up your handset prior to pressing the keys to withdraw your questions. You may press star and two and in the interest of time, we do ask that you please limit yourselves to a single question and a follow up. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster. Our first question today comes from Trevor Allinson from Wolff. Please go Ahead with your question. Hi, good morning.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace and we're preparing for multiple options and staying flexible. If we look at the best case as we think forward, the supplies in the Middle east could open up in the near term and could return the supplies to normal over the next six months. This would remove the economic uncertainty and would improve the category and the flooring industry in the second half. We would expect the inflationary pressures to remain though throughout the year. The alternative view is that the disruption in the Middle east stays for a significant period of time. The inflation continues to increase and it could result in a pullback by both consumers and businesses. In this case, we have alternative plans to adjust our business strategy to manage through at lower rates. Our strategy is to remain flexible and to adapt to the changes that occur. As a reminder, most flooring projects being initiated today are really to meet the changing needs because they've been down since 2022 and should limit some of the downside. If it gets worse, we expect a significant recovery and given these four years of postponed foreign purchases.

In February, we had expected the category to improve and we're really focused on maximizing the opportunities this year. With the war interrupting things, the environments really changed and we're focused on managing the inflation's impact on our margins. At this point, as we just went through, the potential impacts are really unpredictable and it's too early to tell where it's going to end up. We'll have to see how the conditions evolve.

for the Middle East? Conflict has really dramatically increased our material, energy and transportation costs across all the different product categories. We're seeing some differences in each region and product categories given different dynamics. And as you'd expect, Europe's more affected given that the use of the energy from the Middle east, some. Some of our products are also. So we have to increase the prices to cover the freight costs as well. We've announced increases across the businesses, generally in the mid to high single digits with significant variations by both product and geographies. And just a note, the imported products that we in the industry have, have really long supply chains and the price increases due to that will lag. Some of the others.

Got it. And then maybe just to push a little bit more on this if I can, let's just say that things stay as they are today. Do you believe that you have enough pricing in the market to offset, the current level of inflation, or would additional pricing be needed just to offset what we know today? Yes, John, thanks. I think if you look at Q1, our price mix and productivity offset the impact of inflation. We expect similar dynamics in Q2, as Jeff outlined. We announced some more price increases in response to the inflation and we'll really see the full impact of both the inflation and the pricing in the second half. And we will adjust as necessary as the environment evolves. Okay, thank you guys. Thanks, John.

In each of the different businesses, the new product introductions, there are a significant portion of them that are higher value products with more differentiation and command higher prices in the marketplace. With that, each of the different businesses is introducing unique products with different features and benefits. Ceramic is driven a lot by technologies of different sizes as well as different visuals with different decorating technologies to be able to create them. On the other side, we're introducing LVT collections with all the latest technologies and multiple alternatives for PVC, in the marketplace with better performance, better scratch resistance and other characteristics. The carpet categories, we're introducing premium products in polyester and the anti allergen carpets, which have never been done, which is a concern by many consumers in each of the categories. I could go on with you. There's different products in each one to provide reasons for the consumers to trade up and spend more money.

Yes, Susan. So I think on the productivity, we generated over $200 million of productivity and restructuring savings last year. This year we have another 50 to 60 million of restructuring savings that we should realize. And then in addition to that, over the last few years, we've had additional productivity ranging from 80 to 100 million. We'll continue to evaluate different ways to rationalize our cost structure as we go forward and the environment changes. I think you asked about Q2. We're really assuming the present demand trends continue through the second quarter, and there's somewhat of a limited impact from the conflict. The market volumes have been declining and we've seen oil and gas prices increase, which will begin to impact our costs in Q2. We do expect price and mix will improve and help address that higher inflation. And then back to your original point, productivity and restructuring will continue to lower our costs similar to Q1. Okay, so is it reasonable to assume that you see a fairly normal seasonal sequential lift in the margins? Yes. Typically, Q2 is our strongest quarter of the year. So going from Q1 to Q2, that's what you would expect.

Hey, good morning, everyone. Just a question on input cost, headwinds, can you maybe size as it stands today, what you're thinking about for the back half, as you said, you're going to kind of see the peak levels at that time frame. Yeah, I think, you know, we're seeing inflation across the different materials and energy and transportation. You know, we're not going to quantify a precise impact given it's changing pretty much daily. You know, and really, as you said, in terms of cadence, the impact will begin in Q2 and ramp up into Q3.

If you look at each of the different product categories. They're all driven by different things. So you have our carpet, LVT and insulation. They're all oil based and energy intensive. So the materials are being driven by the changes in gas and oil and the materials as well. In the ceramic business it is really heavily caused by natural gas and transportation costs. And the transportation costs are both for raw materials as well as for shipping our products. And the other businesses are wood based, which is laminate wood and panels. They have significant chemical costs in them to put them all together as well as energy and transportation costs for those we said before just to remind you that we're assuming, not assuming that inflation in Europe is higher and we purchased a portion of the natural gas ahead to limit the volatility. We do see that US and Mexico have more stable natural gas prices and are less affected by it. And we've announced price increases to cover all this again as we go through.

and maybe your competitors had some price increases out on certain products earlier in April and it's been about a month. Just curious how those are going as it stands for that. Yes, that's correct. We've recently announced more price increases of mid to high single digits and with these level of inflations the industry must pass them through in the marketplace. I mean all the price are going up. The market seems to be understanding it and we think we're going to have to push them through because we need it. And it's possible given what's going on with the energy markets, we could need more.

Yeah, thanks very much guys. Appreciate it. I think I heard you say in flooring rest of world that inputs were a positive even though I think for the company as a whole it was a headwind of I think you said $38 million. So just trying to understand, can you give us some context around that? And I imagine you're anticipating that will probably flip negative again based on your comments. But could you just provide some context around the inputs in flooring the rest of the world?

Okay, that's helpful. Secondly, and maybe a Little more broadly, I want to touch on the innovation comments that you made. There was a comment in your press release about re engineering products and I wanted to get some understanding of what that meant. Like are there certain products that you particularly want to call out and then maybe at a higher level. There's a lot about the wars, the lingering impact of the war that we don't know. But the one thing we do know is that it's put a pause on shipments and yet innovation is continuing, I would assume uninterrupted. And so what I'm curious is, do you actually have a situation where that delay this pause, if you will, in actually production and shipping could actually be a positive for you as you continue to work on innovation in R&D. Is this something that could actually lead to a competitive advantage for you as you develop new products such that when the conflict ends, when consumer confidence improves, you could actually capitalize on the R and D. That was done during, let's say, a more quiet period. Is that a reasonable way of thinking about it or is that not.

It's a continuous process. And when you bring new products to market, depends on which market, it takes anywhere from nine months to a year and a half to put them into the marketplace and then to mature over time. So it's not an immediate impact to get them pushed through the marketplace as normal, is it? So I mean the other part is just the big piece is the industry and category started going down in 22. It started with consumers pushing out things, housing sales going down around the world. And there's a huge kind of demand and need for people in housing. The housing stock continues to get older and when more confidence comes back, we're expecting many years of catch up from what hasn't been spent the last three or four.

Yeah, Rafe, the inflation will really begin to increase in Q2 and ramp up into the second half. Our pricing and other actions are intended to pass through those costs. As Jeff outlined, it really varies by product and region and we will adjust our pricing as the levels of inflation change. Just asking like another, just the first half. Do you have an aggregate, like what's the inflation, I guess, embedded in the first half? Yeah, I mean, we're not going to break it out in that detail, but we do have inflation in the first half of the year, just given the different aspects of our input costs. Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. Thanks, Ray.

Hey, guys, I think it's more of a recent practice, but any color on how much you buy head in Europe on the gas side of things? And were you able to lock in some of that price before the war? And then, Jeff, I think in 2022, you, you know, some of your competitors in Italy had some issues on the gas side of things and Italy is a big import of LNG. Are any of your competitors having trouble sourcing energy? Are they hedged? I was a little surprised when the comment that pricing in Europe for ceramics was a bit more muted.

Yes, we did buy gas before it went up. We continue to buy gas at the period and we continue to make decisions of what to buy on a going forward basis to reduce the volatility of the European gas prices. We'll have to see what happens in the marketplace with the inventories and the gas prices and the volatility? If the gas keeps going up, the industry will have to respond to it. As we go through, there are other areas around the world, like India, where they don't have enough natural gas that cut back the industry. And the ceramic production, we believe is off almost by 80% because they don't have the gas to do it. That should also create opportunities as we go around.

Okay, that's helpful. On the North American carpet, I believe you and your biggest competitor have a large concentration in share. There's a bunch of smaller guys. Give us some perspective. How does the cost curve look for carp in the US between the two of you guys? And does that drop off pretty hard and just given where raws are kind of shaping up and then back up if you don't see much traction? I mean, are some of these smaller guys, like cash flow negative, operating at a loss? And how would you guys kind of stack up in that situation as well?

Yeah. Thank you for the question. The market is soft in carpets in general. Remodeling and new construction sales have slowed. We've announced the price increases to cover the inflation. We're introducing the new products to also improve our mix. And we're taking further actions to cut our cost and carpet volumes we expect should improve as the market recovers. There has been some limited capacity taken out of the industry by us and others, and there have been some smaller ones to go out, but not enough to change anything.

Let's see. Well, first, as we came into the new year, the expectations for we and the entire industry was greater than they turned out with the war. So as we came into the year, there were channels that started lowering some of their inventories. As we started into the year, the backlog as we've gone through, what we've said is the trends of our business from March to April haven't changed. The incoming orders are similar to those. The backlog has actually increased in April, and so we don't see any dramatic change in it. Now on the other side, when you have price increases like we're having, there is some pull forward of it, but we don't have enough view into the inventories of our customers to know how much that is. That's helpful. And maybe switching gears, it's great to

Our next question comes from Colin Verren from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead with your question. Great. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to follow up there on the April backlog building. Is that across the portfolio or are you seeing pockets of weakness and strength? Just given what's going on in the Middle East, I thought it sounded like there was probably a little bit of caution. So maybe some downside into volume trends into April, but it sounds like they're building.

Yes. Thanks, Mike. So again, we're really assuming that the present demand trends continue through the second quarter and there's a limited impact from the conflict. Market volumes have been declining now for a little while and so we don't expect any big change in Q2 at this point. We haven't seen a decrease in the sales and order trends and we're going to have the impact of the increase in prices as we go through starting the second quarter and ramping up in the third quarter. And we just have to see how things evolve. The real question which we all have to answer is what's going to happen to the consumer confidence and spending patterns given the inflation that's coming through the marketplace and how's the consumer going to react? We're all going to get to find out together,

I'm not sure there's a dramatic difference in any of them. The biggest differences would be the amount of inflation based on how big the cost increases impact each product category. And then it may sound different. The ones with the highest ones may be the easiest because the industry has to force through more. Is it on the other side, as we said earlier, the imported products with long backlog, with long supply chains, those product categories, it's going to take a while before the chemical costs flow through it, but they're going to flow through it.

Thanks. Good morning everyone. First question, I just wanted to circle back to the price increases relative to the cost inflation that you expect to see in the back half. Just wanted to be sure of two things. First, when you talk about the cost increases, it's the ones that you've already announced in April, mid to high single digits, if that's really at this point what we're talking about. And second, as you see the cost inflation today, is the are the price increases sufficient to offset the back half cost Inflation?

Yes, Mike. I think again, our pricing that we've announced along with other cost actions are intended to offset the higher costs. We have announced mid to high single digits across most of our categories. And then as you know, inflation is really changing daily and weekly. We will adjust and adapt as we go through the second half of the year, but our intent is to pass them through. It's possible we'll have to announce additional price increases if the things keep inflating. Right, right. Okay. And I guess the second question just on mix, if you're seeing any green shoots of mix, I'm really thinking about North America here. Ceramic and North America flooring. How would you characterize the mix trends in residential? Have they improved at all? And could this be any help at all as well in the back half as you combat some other margin pressures? Let me try to frame it. The consumers today, the higher end consumer has more money and is spending more. So that's helping on one side. On the other side, the guys in the middle are either postponing or trading down. And there is huge pressure in the builder market to put in low cost products in order to keep the price of the home. So you have both things going at the same time. I think that the people with money will continue to spend. We talk to some of our retailers. They say some of them have the traffic slower, but the people coming in are spending more money. So we're going to have to see how the whole thing evolves. A lot of it's really around consumer confidence and how they react to all this stuff. We could show you some help from some positive comments out of our leadership. All right, thank you very much.

is carpet where you're seeing the biggest inflation coming right now just based on the fibers that you use? No, we see inflation across the board in all the different categories. And we have all the chemical input costs going up with similar levels. And as that filters through, we'll have to take up the prices. And then in Europe, we see higher increases. Like we said, the impact of energy in Europe is much more significant. And so in some of our product categories, we see much higher impacts than on the flooring side and we are acting appropriately. Okay, thank you. If I had to pick one, that was highest. We have in Europe a polyurethane insulation business, and the chemicals are a large part of it. And there are some shortages in the marketplace. So we're putting through really significant increases in the category along with the competitors in the marketplace.

The market was showing some improvements in January following the multiple rate cuts that the European Central bank had executed. But after the start of the war, consumer confidence declined, and so that reduced the discretionary spend in the market. As we discussed, energy prices are higher in Europe. They're causing greater inflation, and we'll have to push up the prices more. But consumers have record savings and mortgage rates are much lower in Europe, and that should support growth as the confidence come back.

on price in today's market relative to previous price increases? Inflation pressures are well known, but the demand side isn't really there. So curious how those conversations go and kind of just how quickly that can be reflected in today's market. Once you announce an increase, the entire world knows this is going on. Our customers know what's going on. Our competitors have the same pressures we do. So the marketplace understands that it has to happen. And in some cases, it may feel a little easier up to this point or not, but we're not through fully implementing it. On the other side, there is a concern that there's more to come. And so all of those things are affecting the way the industry is acting.

So it feels like there's still going to be pressures for the rest of the year. But do you guys look at Q1 as some type of indicator of kind of what financials you can put up when things start to turn? Kind of putting that into context would be helpful for thinking about Mohawk beyond the next few quarters. Thank you. Yeah, I think Q1, the market conditions were still very pressured. And so we think that looking forward, in the near term, our margins will depend on how the conflict evolves. We'll have the inflation, and we're taking price to mitigate it. As Jeff mentioned, consumer confidence could be lower and could impact volumes. But we're really focused on our productivity and restructuring efforts to lower our costs. And we do believe that over the long term, there's a potential for margins to grow from here. As we started earlier, we talked about potential good outcomes and bad outcomes. Either one is still possible, and we have to be prepared to adapt to either one. We're hoping for the best.

maybe it's a strategic question, Jeff, but just given the relative resilience of the commercial businesses, as well as maybe a different competitive structure and more opportunities for growth in that market segment, have you considered allocating capital to the expansion of that side of your business and bringing the residential commercial mix more into balance. The commercial business is much smaller than the residential business. The opportunities are much less so achieving at the same market shares. The commercial business is dramatically smaller than the other. With that, we continue to invest more money in product innovation. In the commercial market, it's easier to sell and promote features and benefits that are differentiated. So we continue to invest to create differentiated offerings that we can specify in the marketplace. We're investing in more showrooms, we're investing in our sales organization to create more specifications. So we agree with you that it's a good place to be.

Got it. Okay. Second question is just the obligatory tariff expense question. I guess a lot of noise and moving parts on this, but what's your current expectation for 2026 gross tariff expense prior to mitigating actions? Yeah, the tariffs were reduced from a few months ago, but really with the inflation occurring because of the conflict, the net effect is our costs are going to increase and that's why we're taking the pricing adjustments to mitigate the higher costs. Okay. You haven't quantified that for the Street? No, I think the tariff environment is changing and so we'll see how it evolves. Understood. Thanks very much. Thank you.

We've managed global turmoil many times in our history and it's always followed by an industry recovery. We expect multiple years of above growth trend. When it happens this time, as that occurs, our industry, the pricing and margins increase, our mix and priority improves with people buying higher value products, and we have significant leverage off of our cost structures and all the actions we've taken over the past few years. We appreciate you taking the time and being with us today. Thank you very much.

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