Mohawk Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zseygt3s/
Summary
Mohawk Industries reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.90, up 25% from the previous year, with net sales of $2.7 billion, an 8% increase.
The company is implementing productivity and restructuring actions to enhance results, repurchasing 607,000 shares for $64 million, and preparing for potential further price increases due to escalating energy costs from Middle East conflicts.
Guidance for Q2 2026 expects adjusted EPS between $2.50 and $2.60, with the company focused on cost control, product innovation, and maintaining flexibility amid challenging market conditions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Nick Manthy (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Lorberbaum
Nick Manthy (Chief Financial Officer)
Paul De Kock (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Jeff Lorberbaum
OPERATOR
Trevor Allinson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for taking my questions, Jeff. I appreciate there's a lot of uncertainty in the market right now. At times in the past you've given a range of outcomes for your business. Can you talk about what that range of outcomes looks like here as we move through 2026 and into early next year? What drives the high end versus the low end and how are you running your business today to account for the uncertainty and prepare for either end of that spectrum?
Jeff Lorberbaum
Trevor Allinson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. That was very helpful. And then second question, perhaps related to those comments. Last quarter you talked about expecting both, sales and adjusted earnings to be up on a year over year basis in 2026. Just given all the macro uncertainty, should we still think that is a good base case for you guys to be able to grow those sales and adjusted earnings this year?
Jeff Lorberbaum
Trevor Allinson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for all the color and good luck moving forward.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Levallo from ubs. Please go ahead with your question.
John Levallo (Equity Analyst)
Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is can you provide some additional color on just maybe the magnitude of the price increases across regions and some of the key products. And what type of realization are you expecting given some of the challenges from a volume standpoint in the market?
Jeff Lorberbaum
John Levallo (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Susan McLauri from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.
Susan McLauri
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My first question is around the benefits of the new products. Can you talk about how the momentum you're seeing there is helping you to enhance the mix and incrementally perhaps offset some of that inflationary pressure that you're seeing. And do you also think that you're continuing to gain share with these new products?
Jeff Lorberbaum
Susan McLauri
Okay, thank you for that. And then turning to the margins, you've done a lot in terms of cost cutting and you're realizing some nice productivity across the business despite the headwinds. Can you talk about the ability to continue to see further productivity and then any thoughts on how we should think about second quarter margins just across the three segments?
Nick Manthy (Chief Financial Officer)
Susan McLauri
Okay. All right, thank you. Good luck with the quarter.
Nick Manthy (Chief Financial Officer)
Yep, thanks, Susan.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Adam Baumgarten from Vertical Research. Please go ahead with your question.
Adam Baumgarten (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
Adam Baumgarten (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, that's helpful. And then just I believe you guys
Jeff Lorberbaum
Adam Baumgarten (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Steven Kim from Evercore. Please go ahead with your question.
Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
Yes, Steve, we did see some positivity in Q1 on a year over year basis. And you're right, we're seeing, given the conflict, we're seeing the natural gas and oil prices go up in Europe and so we would expect that inflation to begin in Q2 and ramp up in the back half.
Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)
And the role of new products in that and particularly I'm thinking in areas like the hybrids products in North America, for example. I'm curious as to whether or not you think that, let's say that category will be a little more settled and allow you to scale up production better than if, let's say the consumer response
Jeff Lorberbaum
had occurred. last year, for example. Is that a reasonable way of thinking about it? I don't think there's going to be that much difference relative to the new products because we're going to have, we have the capacity to support whatever is needed in the marketplace and react to it as we go through. So I think what the bigger impact is helping us increase the margins as the business increases and you get leverage in all the fixed costs over the
Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)
business as it occurs. Okay, great. Thanks very much.
Jeff Lorberbaum
Thanks, Steven.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Rafe Jidrasich from Bank of America. Please go ahead with your question.
Rafe Jidrasich (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Good morning. Just to start, can you give an update on the Russia business? Just like how big it is and then how it's been performing?
Jeff Lorberbaum
We don't break it out in that detail, but the Russian business has been performing well. There's been no impacts on the business and how we operate it. We continue to generate cash in the business. The business has slowed down with the general economy over there, and we're adapting to it. We have a leadership position in the category and we're complying with all the regulations.
Rafe Jidrasich (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. And then I think last quarter you gave a little bit of color, like what you were expecting full year for inflation. And obviously the environment's moving around a lot. Is there any way to quantify the level of inflation in the first half relative to what you're expecting in the second half?
Jeff Lorberbaum
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Phil Ung from Jefferies. Please go ahead with your question.
Phil Ung (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
Phil Ung (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
Phil Ung (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right, thank you so much. Thanks, Phil.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Sam Reed from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.
Sam Reed (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much, guys. I just wanted to circle back to the prepared remarks. I heard a comment about your order backlog growing. I just curious, is that restricted to any particular end markets or categories? Would just love some additional context there. And then I also heard a comment about some of your channel partners reducing inventories. So perhaps two things that might be a little diametrically opposed there. Just want to flush those out. Thanks.
Jeff Lorberbaum
Sam Reed (Equity Analyst)
hear the commercial end market strength, maybe just restricting the question to the US in the past you've called out institutions and hospitality as areas where you've been growing. Just curious, what's the latest on commercial end markets and where are the areas where you're seeing the most strength?
Jeff Lorberbaum
Thanks. Yes. So around the world we see the commercial channel continuing to outperform residential. And so the segments that are performing better would be the hospitality segment, education segments and also healthcare and government are doing well. And so to increase specifications we were expanding our showrooms, product features and specialized sales forces to go after those segments.
Sam Reed (Equity Analyst)
All helpful context. I'll pass it on.
Colin Verren (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
I guess just any clarification there would be helpful. It's generally across all the businesses, the backlogs are generally higher than they were a month or so ago. And again we're having difficulty separating the ongoing business trends from inventory changes in the customers and we're not going to be able to know that for a while.
Colin Verren (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. And then just following up on the natural gas is there any way to help us understand how much of the gas you have already hedged for this year versus how much you would need to buy just to service sort of production levels for the remainder of the year.
Jeff Lorberbaum
It's different by business, it's different by country. In some countries you can't do it that the country purchases it and the price is the same. In other countries we can purchase ahead. So it's not as simplistic an answer as you'd like to have.
OPERATOR
Understood. Thank you and good luck. Thanks Colin.
Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)
And our next question comes from Mike Dahl from rbc. Please go ahead with your question. Hi, this is Mike. Just a follow up on the near term demand comments. What are you guys Specifically assuming in the 2Q guide in terms of demand trends, it sounds like is it more of the same from what you've seen in April and then on that order backlog comment and the sequential increase, is there any way you could help frame that on a year over year basis?
Jeff Lorberbaum
Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)
right? Fair enough. I guess just on that, from all the pricing that you've announced, are there regions or products where you can kind of rank order where you think you have the most pricing power versus the least, or if it's easier just by segment? When we think about modeling the pricing tailwinds,
Jeff Lorberbaum
Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Appreciate the color. All right, thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Michael Rayhutt from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.
Michael Rayhutt (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Lorberbaum
OPERATOR
Thanks, Mike. Our next question comes from Keith Hughes from Truist. Please go ahead with your question.
Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Yes, the last time we saw this kind of inflation, a couple years ago during COVID you saw some pretty significant hit on mix. Is there anything that's changed in the industry or any reason we wouldn't feel at least some of that pressure? These are pretty significant price increases you're talking about.
Jeff Lorberbaum
It's possible that we could see some declining mix in a piece, but we're raising all the product categories to cover it. But it's not abnormal that some of the customers trade down given the, as I said before, the higher end customers have money, so it's not going to affect them. So the higher end of the business has been doing better. But it is possible there will be some mixed decline as people try to maintain budgets.
Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And we talked a lot about price Increases and cost increases on this call
Jeff Lorberbaum
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Bulley from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.
Anika d' Alakia
Good morning. You have Anika d' Alakia on for Matt today. Thank you for taking my questions. So first off, we've seen industry peers announce price increases over the past few months, but as they too see some degree of incremental cost inflation, have you seen a continuation in disciplined pricing across the industry? Or is there evidence of share gain coming at the expense of price either for Mohawk or competitors across LVT Carpet and Ceramic? Thanks.
Jeff Lorberbaum
The increases are flowing through the marketplace. It takes a while to go through. We will not see the full impact of them for another few weeks or even more. So we'll have to see. But so far we're seeing more discipline than normal given the amounts of the increases. Everybody needs more to cover the cost.
Anika d' Alakia
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then second, I wanted to talk a little bit more about the setup in Europe. So Europe you mentioned. Europe has understandably become more impacted following the Middle east conflict. Any color on the trends you guys are seeing since last quarter? Specifically, are consumers deferring projects or is it more a function of mix down? Thanks.
Jeff Lorberbaum
OPERATOR
That's helpful. Thank you. Thank you.
Brian Byros (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from Brian Byros from trg. Please go ahead with your question. Hey, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions today. I guess how quickly can you pass
Jeff Lorberbaum
Brian Byros (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then margins expanded in Q1. I think that might be the first time in maybe five or six quarters here. So it's nice to see some level of expansion even after all the restructuring efforts. And that was on lower volume still.
Jeff Lorberbaum
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from David McGregor from Longbow Research. Please go ahead with your question.
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Yes, good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my questions. I guess I wanted to focus on the commercial business for a moment, and
Jeff Lorberbaum
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
I guess I was sort of asking the question more from an M and A standpoint.
Jeff Lorberbaum
Yeah, from M and A, we would consider the right commercial businesses that fit with ours and that we think we can add value to and their opportunities should arise over time in both the US Markets as well as the world markets.
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
And with that, ladies and gentlemen, we'll be concluding today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference call back over to Jeff Lorberbaum for any closing remarks.
Jeff Lorberbaum
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.