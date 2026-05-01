Forum Energy Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Forum Energy Technologies reported a strong first quarter with an 8% increase in revenue, 14% rise in EBITDA, and a 300% boost in net income year-over-year, driven by their 'beat the market' strategy.
The company achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 106% and increased its backlog by 44% compared to the previous year, reaching the highest level in 11 years.
Future guidance is optimistic with a forecasted second-quarter EBITDA of $24 to $30 million, and the company has raised its full-year EBITDA guidance midpoint to $103 million, anticipating market share gains and backlog conversion.
Operational highlights included the commercialization of innovative products like Duracoil 95, Unity ROV operating system, and Duralide manifold system, along with advancements in rig floor automation with the FR120 iron roughneck.
Management emphasized the strategic execution of cost savings, achieving $15 million in annualized savings, and continued share repurchase activities, indicating a strong balance sheet with extended credit facilities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Rob Kukla (Director of Investor Relations)
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lyle Williams (Chief Financial Officer)
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
as a reminder. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Jeff Robertson with Water Tower Research. Your line is open.
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)
Thank you. Good morning, Neil, with respect to the Unity ROV system and the trade show, are you seeing demand for that product outside of traditional energy? And then secondly, if we think about Unity and the cooling systems you all have, are there orders for those systems that are in the backlog or are you working on that?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)
Can you comment, Neil or Lyle, on what the margin profile looks like in the backlog?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lyle Williams (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)
And if I can have one more with respect to the Middle east and like Qatar's lng, that's part of it's gone offline. Are there conversations underway with customers in the Middle east that would increase demand for fet's business as the oil producers and gas producers maybe look to diversify their production capacity and maybe put a bigger emphasis on developing their own natural gas for internal consumption?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst at Water Tower Research)
Thank you.
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Jeff.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Steve Farrazzani with Sidoti. Your line is open.
Steve Farrazzani (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Farrazzani (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
And then in terms of the strength in Q1, it sounds like you are also impacted by some delivery pushouts. Given the higher 2Q guidance. Fair to assume those deliveries were either completed or will be for sure completed in 2Q?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, yes. I think we're specifically talking about coiled tubing, which we had customers a little unsure at the end of the quarter and just waited. But that is actually an area where we're seeing customers now kind of accelerate.
Steve Farrazzani (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
So that's one of the initial indications that we've received. Got it. Have we seen the full benefit of your cost reductions now with the plant consolidation, or can we expect more to contribute to margins as the year goes on?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I think that the Q2 guidance fully assumes all of our cost reductions where I think we still had some being taken care of in Q1, and we also had some, you know, just operationally, you know, when you, when you consolidate facilities, we, you know, you always have some challenges there. But going forward in Q2, we feel really, really good about the cost savings and our ability to execute there.
Steve Farrazzani (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Lyle Williams (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Farrazzani (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
And in terms of the use of it, any change to your buyback strategy?
Lyle Williams (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Farrazzani (Equity Analyst at Sidoti)
Thanks, Neil. Thanks, Lyle.
Lyle Williams (Chief Financial Officer)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Dan Pickering with Pickering Energy Partners. Your line is open.
Dan Pickering (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Pickering (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
for us to achieve. Okay, thank you.
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Neil, you mentioned Venezuela. Are you seeing, what are you seeing in Venezuela? Is it inquiries about what you could do if companies go in there? Are you seeing companies that are already there asking for more stuff? Is this a Q2 revenue impact? Is it a later in the year into 27 revenue impact?
Dan Pickering (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
It's both.
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Pickering (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
And Then you talked about Argentina and the Duraline order that you'd been working on for a while. Is that to go? Is that going in with a pressure pumper that has equipment there already or is it new capacity, new equipment moving in that you're going along with?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'm not positive if the, if the pumps are in country yet or not, but I believe that's additional fleets that are being added to get the work done. Yeah, yeah, yeah.
Dan Pickering (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
That's a market we see a lot of opportunity. Last question for me as we bring it back to, you know, generally in the U.S. can you talk a little bit about sort of pricing behavior? When we see your results in Q1 and you're talking about Q2, is there really, is that a flat pricing environment that you're discussing? Are we seeing any upward bias anywhere? Is it kind of a steady market right now?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Pickering (Equity Analyst at Pickering Energy Partners)
Thank you, guys.
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Dan.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from John Daniel with Daniel Energy Partners. Your line is open.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at Daniel Energy Partners)
Hey, Neil, the first question is with the GHT product line, can you speak to what you're seeing from the sort of the North American frac companies replacement orders and inquiries?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at Daniel Energy Partners)
Okay, and then my follow up, and not to get too technical, but on the Duraline it was characterized as more efficient. Can you elaborate on what makes it more efficient?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at Daniel Energy Partners)
And once you sell those systems, what type of consumables are going along with it? What's the repeat revenue opportunity, if you will?
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Daniel (Equity Analyst at Daniel Energy Partners)
Okay, that's all I got. Thanks for including me.
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Carlson. Your line is open.
Eric Carlson (Equity Analyst)
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Carlson (Equity Analyst)
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Carlson (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Neil Looks for closing remarks.
Neil Lux (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you for your support and participation on today's call. And we look forward to our next meeting in July to discuss FET second quarter 2026 results.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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