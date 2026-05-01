Portland Gen Electric Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Portland Gen Electric (NYSE:POR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Portland Gen Electric reported Q1 GAAP net income of $45 million or $0.38 per diluted share, with non-GAAP net income of $68 million or $0.58 per share.
The company experienced a 10% year-over-year growth in industrial customer demand, despite mild winter weather affecting residential and small commercial usage.
Portland Gen Electric reiterated its full-year earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share and long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance of 5% to 7%.
The company is progressing on strategic priorities, including regulatory filings for the Washington acquisition and clean energy resource procurement, targeting a mid-2027 close for the Washington transaction.
Management discussed advancements in cost management initiatives to mitigate weather impacts and affirmed commitment to maintaining operational excellence.
Portland Gen Electric anticipates a regulatory approval process for the Washington acquisition to take about a year, with discussions on potential customer benefits ongoing.
The company is focusing on capital investments to support customer growth, clean energy, and long-term reliability, with plans to manage volatility in energy usage and power costs through engagement with regulators.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ern Swartz (Senior Manager of Investor Relations)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
OPERATOR
And now Operator, we are ready for questions. Thank you ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask the question, please press star 11 on your telephone then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Start one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Julian Dimou Dumoulin Smith with Jeffries. Your line is open.
Julian Dimou Dumoulin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Julian Dimou Dumoulin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Julian Dimou Dumoulin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. Awesome. Maria, just to clarify the earlier comment you made at this point, don't expect any kind of further settlement conversations on either the Holdco or Transco. Right. Just I heard your comment about, you know, you remain pretty far apart on some of these key issues.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Now, the process still allows for settlement conversations and we're engaging with parties and working through the issues. Okay, all right, great. Thank you for that. Sorry, I wanted to make sure that came across correctly. No, no, thank you.
Julian Dimou Dumoulin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Shah Parisa with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.
Whitney Motilemo
Hi, good morning team. This is Whitney Motilemo on for sure. So thinking broadly on recovery tools with the RCE mechanism no longer available, how are you thinking about the path to future reliability related costs in a way that remains timely and investable? Should we assume the fallback is simply broader GRC treatment or are there other tools you think Oregon could still support for event driven cost recovery?
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Whitney Motilemo
Yes, thank you. And then just as a Follow up as it relates to the multi year rate planning. Obviously Portland is super supportive of Oregon's transition to that, but staff's been arguing with just the transition framework and the company finds it super restrictive. So as Oregon moves into the multi year rate plans, what do you think the main principal Portland is trying to protect?
Whitney Motilemo
Is it the ability to retain the existing statutory tools during this transition or the ability to continue using narrower just mechanisms for high priority capital without needing a full rate case? And that's it.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Whitney Motilemo
Sounds good. Thank you, Maria. Thank you Joe.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Ellenhoff with Siebert William Schenk. Your line is open.
Chris Ellenhoff (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everybody. Morning Chris. Maria, can you just talk about what you're seeing in the Oregon economy? I know it's been struggling a little bit, but can you give us some color on are you seeing some recovery? Is it still sort of where it was as an adjunct to that customer growth year over year was a little lighter than first quarter of last year. Is that part of that issue or are there some other factors at play?
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
First of all, we consider customer growth to actually continue to be quite strong, particularly in the non downtown areas, slightly under 1% and we continue to also see good business formation and new entrants particularly on the data center side but also on the high tech and semiconductor manufacturing side. We're very encouraged. Our customers are focused and they continue to invest in many parts of Oregon.
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Okay Chris, if I can just add on the load right Just for when you ask to the patterns right. We saw this the combination of what was some warm months and just some unusual flows of weather even within the
Chris Ellenhoff (Equity Analyst)
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Chris Ellenhoff (Equity Analyst)
But overall net should be relatively close
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Chris Ellenhoff (Equity Analyst)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Chris Ellenhoff (Equity Analyst)
and to continue the conversation. Right. Okay. Thanks for the caller. Appreciate it.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
No, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Aidan Kelly with JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Aidan Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Hey, guys. Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for the time today. Just with the applications in Oregon and Washington now underway, could you speak to the initial feedback from stakeholders on the pending acquisition as well as the upcoming milestones we should watch for and just any sense of kind of what the customer benefits you're highlighting for the commissions at this time?
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Aidan Kelly (Equity Analyst)
to engaging with all stakeholders as we move forward.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Great. Thanks for the insight there.
Aidan Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Aidan Kelly (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. I'll leave it there. Take care.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Greg Oriel with ubs. Your line is open.
Greg Oriel (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Hey, thank you. When would you be in a position to include the 25 RFP into the CapEx plan?
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Greg Oriel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Please stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Fremont with Ladenburg, Sallman and Company. The line is open.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Morning, Paul. Good morning. Thank you very much. I guess my first question is should we Think about the prospects for settlement being the best between now and when hearings are scheduled in early June.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Well, I hope so. The sooner we can settle, the better. But I want to make sure that we give all parties an adequate time to establish good understanding and being able
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
No, we still have good expectations of being able to settle. And I would reiterate as well that we have put a number of issues behind us as we work through the process.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
And then have you received the counter proposal that was referenced in your regulatory filing from the intervener parties and judging, I guess by your comments earlier, you know, it sounds like even in the counter, even if you did receive one, that there are still sort of major issues to be resolved.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
No, we haven't. The parties are working on that and we are continuing the discussions.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then I guess it looks as if to us as if the Washington utility subsidiary of Berkshire may not be earning at levels that are close to their authorized return levels. Is there something that you plan on doing to potentially narrow the gap between what they're earning and what they're authorized to earn?
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so it's not through merger synergies that you would expect to sort of improve.
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
And there absolutely will be synergies on the O and M side and on the power cost side. Great.
Paul Fremont (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Travis Miller with Morningstar. Your line is open.
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thank you. Got two quick ones and then follow up, it's a higher level one. Two quick ones. The 26% increase in the data center prices you talked about through the tariff, are those for all existing and prospective customers, or would those be just for
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
prospective data centers for existing and new customers?
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
All data center customers. And we worked very collaboratively with each of those customers, and there's no surprises.
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Travis Miller (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Milana Rujia with Mizuhu. Your line is open.
Rujia
Joe Terpik (Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO)
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
We're really encouraged with, yeah, we're really encouraged with the regional leaders interest in accelerating the growth in Eastern Washington and have had terrific conversations with our existing customers as well as with new potential customers. Okay.
Rujia
Thank you for the answer.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Maria Pope (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, I am showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the call back over to Maria for closing remarks. Thank you very much for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Portland General and we look forward to seeing you at upcoming conferences. Have a great day.
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