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May 1, 2026 12:08 PM 37 min read

Park Hotels &amp; Resorts Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1752378&tp_key=1b20bde68a

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts announced a $96 million renovation project for the Ali' I Tower at Hilton Hawaiian Village, which will impact 2026 financials slightly.

The company has strengthened its balance sheet with $2 billion liquidity and significant progress on refinancing 2026 maturities, including a new $700 million loan.

RevPAR growth guidance for 2026 increased by 50 basis points to a range of 0.5% to 2.5%, with adjusted EBITDA guidance raised by $7 million.

Royal Palm is set to reopen in June, with expectations for substantial operational improvements and potential benefits from the World Cup.

Management is actively working to dispose of 12 non-core assets and expressed confidence in progress by year-end.

Hawaii market is expected to perform well, with potential benefits from global travel shifts and investment in property upgrades.

Group demand is strong, particularly for June, with significant growth in key markets like New York, Orlando, and Hawaii.

Operational focus includes managing labor costs, insurance reductions, and real estate tax appeals to optimize expenses.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Flores Van Dykem (Equity Analyst)

Tom Baltimore

Flores Van Dykem (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Maybe a follow up question on the World Cup. I know that your Royal Palm asset I think is opening up in June. Is that. And that is a market potentially that could get impacted by the demand for the World Cup. If you can talk broadly about what the impact is going to be or are you seeing so far, I think it's everybody's sort of muted on the World cup impact, but if you can give us a little bit more color on that, that would be great.

Tom Baltimore

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Smedes Rose with Citi.

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thank you. I just wanted to ask you. Hi. I wanted to ask you, in your guidance, it looks like the expense expectations moved up around 40 basis points versus your prior guidance. And I was just kind of wondering what was behind that.

Shawn

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Okay, yes, thanks. That's helpful. And then, Tom, you mentioned that you think the Hawaii assets this year can trend towards the upper end of your expected ranges. Can you just remind us what that range was for this year?

Tom Baltimore

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. Appreciate it. All right. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Dwayne Fenningworth with Evercore isi.

Peter

Yeah, hi. This is Peter ON for Duane, thanks for taking the question. I think I'd like to maybe just piggyback off Smead's last question on Hawaii and bigger picture, Tom, if you could just kind of lay out the building blocks of, you know, the recovery in Hawaii, getting back to kind of pre strike levels, what do you need to see happen and what kind of kind of the cadence of that recovery look like?

Tom Baltimore

Peter

Great. Thanks for the detail. And then my follow up. You know, you mentioned group pace improving from the beginning of the year. Group pace X, Hawaii and Miami. Could you highlight maybe some markets that you saw some sequential improvement and the flavor of those bookings, Is it corporate groups in the year, for the year, is it convention blocks? Booking up some details there would be helpful.

Shawn

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is from Ari Klein with BMO Capital Markets.

Ari Klein (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. Maybe following up on Hawaii first, I guess is that market benefiting from some rotation from Mexico? Maybe it's also benefit Puerto Rico. And then Tom, you kind of touched on this. But if oil prices do materially impact airline prices, do you think that disproportionately impacts Hawaii relative to the rest of your portfolio? Thanks.

Tom Baltimore

Shawn

Ari Klein (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Chris Voranka with Deutsche Bank.

Tom Baltimore

OPERATOR

Our next question is from David Katz with Jefferies.

David Katz (Equity Analyst)

Hey David, thank you for. Hey, how are you? Thanks for taking my question. So I feel like we always cover the quarters quite well. And I wanted to ask something a little longer term. Ian always reminds us about the pipeline of longer term repositionings. Clearly Royal Palm gets done.

Tom Baltimore

OPERATOR

Our next question is from dan Pollitzer with JPMorgan.

Dan Pollitzer

Hey, good afternoon everyone. Thanks for the question. I just had a quick follow up on the second quarter. I think you mentioned revpar in that range, but you know, I think you had a comment on May and how it's tracking. I was wondering if you could just kind of give a little bit more detail what was driving that because I think you kind of characterize it as mixed.

Shawn

Dan Pollitzer

Got it, thanks. So just for my follow up, I know we spent a lot of time talking about the World cup as it relates to Miami, but I guess more broadly, as you think about, you know, where your, where your footprint is and across the portfolio, you know, have you seen kind of a change in terms of the demand, you know, for World cup maybe versus say three or six months ago?

Shawn

Dan Pollitzer

this event right now. Got it. Thanks so much.

Chris Darling (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question is from Chris Darling with green. Hi. Thanks. Good morning, Chris. Hey, Tom. Quick one, circling back to Hilton Wine Village, maybe framing the trajectory there in a different way. Can you update us on where your RevPAR index share is today and where you see that metric heading over time as you sort of realize the benefit of the capital you've invest over the last few years?

Shawn

Chris Darling (Equity Analyst)

Shawn

All right, appreciate the thoughts.

OPERATOR

That's all from me. Yep, thank you. Our next question is from Cooper Clark with Wells Fargo.

Cooper Clark

Great, thanks for taking the question. Could you just talk us through some of the building blocks for the updated OPEX guide for the full year and what you're expecting to see from a growth perspective on wages and benefits, insurance and utilities.

Shawn

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Our next question is from Robin Farley with Umar.

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Tom Baltimore

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Tom Baltimore for any closing remarks.

Tom Baltimore

Appreciate everybody taking time and look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming meetings. One hosted by Wells Fargo, JP Morgan and of course naread and safe travels and look forward to seeing you all.

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