Full Transcript: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hcYqCUqf
Summary
Hudbay Minerals reported record quarterly revenue of $757 million, adjusted EBITDA of $422 million, and adjusted net earnings of $159 million for Q1 2026.
The company highlighted its strong cash position, ending the quarter with over $1 billion in cash, and emphasized its focus on cost control and maintaining low consolidated cash costs.
Hudbay Minerals plans to advance the development of the Copper World project and has received $420 million from Mitsubishi as part of a joint venture, enhancing financial flexibility.
Operational highlights included record mill throughput in Peru and strategic advancements in Manitoba and British Columbia, with all operations on track to meet 2026 production guidance.
The company maintained a positive outlook on copper and gold production growth, expecting a 24% increase in copper output over the next three years and a pathway to 500,000 tonnes of copper production by the mid-2030s.
Management expressed confidence in managing external cost pressures, such as fuel price increases, and indicated that the company is well-positioned to handle potential political changes in Peru.
Hudbay Minerals is advancing its U.S. copper growth pipeline, with significant progress in Copper World and an acquisition of Arizona Sonoran, aiming for long-term growth and increased production.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Peter Kukilski
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you may press star then 1. On your telephone keypad, you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Our first question is from Ralph Profidi with Stifel Financial. Please go ahead.
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Peter Kukilski
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, I agree on the long lead and there are some also critical path items that we've been moving along. We started construction of our water line, we've taken some initial blasts, we're pioneering our haul roads as we speak and so those are already in our budget for the year. But Like Peter said, the big ones are already in place. ball mills, SAG mills, all those costing things are coming forth.
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
Ralph, if I could just add one more. You will. You will recall that when we announced the joint venture transaction last August, that we increased the budget in 2025 for long lead items. So we didn't just react to this today. We've been thinking about this for well over a year. So we've been placing orders, we've been thinking about getting ourselves ready for the FID decision well over a year in advance.
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. That's very helpful. And maybe as a follow up, a point of clarification, Peter, on the LS Judicial review, that this is a process that is actually, you know, sort of attracted to the regulatory government process itself that sits outside of sort of HUD Bay. And, you know, are you needing to have a legal strategy around this to preserve the 2028 timeline for new Ingerbell?
Peter Kukilski
Ralph Profidi (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you for that clarity and for your answers.
OPERATOR
The next question is from George Eady with UBS. Please go ahead.
George Eady (Equity Analyst)
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Kukilski
George Eady (Equity Analyst)
Okay, yeah, no, that's helpful, thanks. And then pivoting slightly and my Line dropped for two minutes earlier, so I might have missed this. But at Cactus, when will we get an updated PFS with HUD Bay's sort of overlaid view and respective post transaction? Could that be by year end or is it still going to be sometime next year? And also what's the latest on the permit amendments too, please?
Ross
George Eady (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks Ross. All the best. Thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Fahad Tariq with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just any color on input cost pressures or supply constraints that you're seeing. I don't think I saw anything in the presentation or in the press release. If you could just comment on that, that would be helpful. Thanks.
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
And Fahad, I would also add that, you know, one of our primary cash flowing assets, which is Manitoba, is largely insulated from the effects of oil price since we use very, very little oil in Manitoba at all. We use, you know, most of our underground equipment is driven by, is electrically driven or battery driven in any case.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, that's really clear. And then maybe just switching gears to kind of the growth profile. Can you remind us in terms of the sequencing between Cactus and potentially Copper World phase two, how you're thinking about that, assuming that those permits happen at some point and you have the, you're in a kind of beneficial situation of being able to select between the two.
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Dalton Barreto with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning guys. Just staying on that whole sequencing theme between Copper World Phase 1 and Cactus. Just given what's been going on with sulfur and sulfuric acid pricing, you know, demand for U. S made cathode and then just the timing of the sequencing. Has anything changed in your thinking as it relates to the feasibility study around the Albion facility?
Peter Kukilski
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Understood. And then once the feasibility study drops mid year outside of the financing package, what are some of the other gating items to get you to fid?
Peter Kukilski
Well, obviously getting our partner on board. So the partner would have to. But the partner is already on board in many respects. But they have their own internal approval process that we need to respect. And so there will be some time between the completion of definitive feasibility study and the final investment decision in respect of what our partner needs.
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
But they're actively working with us, we're meeting with them. They absolutely don't want to be a barrier. We're all aligned on rocking the box and meeting that first production. So they've been really great to work with and we don't see any delays.
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
And where are you spending the money? Yeah, we're 420 million that they deposited in January in terms of at close. We're using that capital to advance a feasibility study and that will be the first capital spent when we FID this project.
Peter Kukilski
Yeah, we don't see the FID being a barrier to the rock in the box. And first production is all of the allowances that we've made and the critical path items that we're focusing on are
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
keeping us on track. Great, thanks. Maybe just finally, Peter, can you possibly comment on some of the political going ons in Peru right now? Whether that's translating at all into any, any form of social unrest?
Peter Kukilski
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks Peter. That's all for me.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Stefan Ioniano with Cormark securities, please go ahead.
Stefan Ioniano (Equity Analyst)
Hi, sir, can you hear me? Okay, sorry. Maybe just following on the Peru theme in the slide. You do mention sort of preparing for Maria Reina and Caballito exploration. I sort of assume that that's sort of more local, sort of social considerations. Is there any update on when we might be able to put a drill rig in the ground there?
Peter Kukilski
Stefan Ioniano (Equity Analyst)
Okay, okay, great. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Matthew Murphy with bmo. Please go ahead.
Matthew Murphy (Equity Analyst)
Hi, just wanted to ask one about the labor balance at Lawlor. You mentioned it a few times. Some challenges in Q1, and maybe you can elaborate a bit on what you're seeing and how you're addressing it.
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Peter Kukilski
And I think, Matt, what we, you know, what we were pretty straightforward on in the results release is that we remain on track to achieve the annual production guidance ranges in Manitoba regardless of any labor issues and ups and downs that we might see. The team has it well in hand and we'll still be within guidance with our cost guidance with those extra costs as well.
Matthew Murphy (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Lawson Winder with Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Kukilski
I think I would also add to
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
what Eugene says is that we want to have all options available to us. But right now the most important thing for us is delivery. And I'm confident that the culture of consistent operational and financial delivery that we're building will absolutely ensure that we really are the gold standard in the copper space as we referred to in our release.
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
we can increase that that by in terms of moving ahead. We're starting the pre fees and that'll take the better part of a year or two.
Lawson Winder (Equity Analyst)
It's mostly studies, studies, some drilling, some geotech hydrology. Okay, fantastic. Thank you all very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Pierre Valencourt with Haywood Securities. Please go ahead.
Pierre Valencourt (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Peter or Andre. You know just following on the discussion with respect to sequencing in Arizona. Do you feel comfortable giving like a date in terms of production start for Copper World, for Cactus for phase two? Just you know, to give you just, just to give us a broad sense of what, you know what this is going to look like going out into the long term
Peter Kukilski
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, and we're not slowing down cactus studies or anything like that. So we're going to move those forward as fast as we can. And depending on where we are with Copper World and metal prices and all that, if it makes sense then we could like Peter said, we could start the stripping and like stuff that we know that is very easy and while we're doing some of the detailed engineering. But we want to keep that optionality open.
Pierre Valencourt (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that's why I was asking just how much of an overlap. So if you start in mid 29, do we maybe consider a startup at Cactus within 18 months, 24 months of that startup? Or do you need longer lead time?
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Pierre Valencourt (Equity Analyst)
And I guess in terms of phase two that's pretty much open ended. I gotta say for copper wool just,
Peter Kukilski
you know, I wouldn't say it's open ended. I think that we will apply for permits pretty quickly once phase one is up and running. And then the question Is what's the duration of the permitting? But then it certainly will take longer to permit phase two than it will take to bring cactus into production. But phase two is not a massive
Andre Lauzon (Chief Operating Officer)
Eugene Lee (Chief Financial Officer)
Pierre Valencourt (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
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