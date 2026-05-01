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May 1, 2026 12:01 PM 29 min read

Civeo Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fusxhf9y/

Summary

Civeo reported a strong start to 2026 with consolidated revenue up 20% and adjusted EBITDA up 78%, driven by improved occupancy in Canadian assets and growth in Australian services.

The company raised the lower end of its revenue guidance for 2026, indicating an expected 8% growth, while maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance due to potential inflationary impacts from global energy disruptions.

Civeo continues to focus on disciplined capital allocation, repurchasing shares and extending credit agreements to enhance financial flexibility and support future growth opportunities.

Operational highlights include strong performance in Australia due to acquisitions and integrated services growth, and improved occupancy and margins in Canada.

Management remains confident in future opportunities, especially in North America, with a robust bid pipeline and potential infrastructure projects, although final investment decisions remain a key factor.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Regan Nielsen (Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations)

Colin Gary (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Stephen Gangaro

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Gangaro

Thanks. And have you seen from customers yet? I might actually ask you this last quarter, but have you seen from customers any kind of concerns about availability? I mean we're seeing it clearly on the power side around data centers and pricing becomes less important than access to power, in your case, accommodations. But are you seeing any of that concern from your customers yet? And if not, do you think it's close?

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Gangaro

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Gangaro

Thank you. Everything seems to be extending longer than we think, which is a positive. But that's great color. Thanks for taking the questions.

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anytime. Good to talk to you, Steven.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Stephen Ferrazzani with Sidoti and company. Please proceed.

Alex

Hi, good morning. This is Alex on for Steve. Thanks for taking questions. You alluded to this. Hey, you alluded to this in the prepared remarks. But maybe I could follow up a little bit just for clarity on how much of the strong Canadian 1Q performance you would attribute to customer timing, aka pull forwards.

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alex

Very helpful context. And then one more from us on Australia. You've continued to report strong and growing Australian services revenue. Could you talk a little bit, you know, about what the labor market is like there now? Any challenges with staffing or any room to expand?

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alex

Understood. Thanks for taking ours. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Dave Storms with Stonegate Capital Partners. Please proceed.

Dave Storms

Apologies. Is that better?

OPERATOR

Yes, we can hear you now.

Dave Storms

Perfect. Okay. Sorry about that. Wanted to hold on Australia for a second here. We've talked in the past about 200 met coal being an important benchmark. I know you mentioned the challenged cost environment. Can you help us maybe understand a little better about how that push and pull looks now? Is 225 or 250 met coal a better benchmark going forward in the current environment? Or maybe just help us understand the push and pull there.

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms

Understood. Appreciate that. And then maybe just one more. You mentioned some of the turnaround activity in Canada being pushed out due to commodity prices. Just looking across your customers, is there a potential for that to be pushed out again further, should commodity prices remain elevated? Or is there maybe a hard backstop in the Q3, Q4 that would require your customers to bring in that turnaround activity?

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms

Understood. I think that's a very fair answer. Thank you for taking my questions and good luck in the next quarter.

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thanks, Dave.

OPERATOR

The next question will come again from the line of Stephen Gangaro with Stifel. Please proceed.

Stephen Gangaro

Thanks. Two follow ups, one to the question you just answered. When we think about the difference between the high end and low end of guidance, is that primarily related to the turnaround activity?

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Gangaro

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Gangaro

Great. This is very helpful caller. Thank you, Bradley.

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Steven.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Q and A session. I'd like to hand the call back to Bradley Dobson for closing remarks.

Bradley Dodson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you so much and thank you everyone for joining the call today. We appreciate your interest in Civio and we look forward to speaking to you on the second quarter earnings call, which we expect to happen late in July. Have a good day.

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