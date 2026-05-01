Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NXP Semiconductors 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.12%. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In NXPI: If an investor had bought $1000 of NXPI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,450.32 today based on a price of $292.01 for NXPI at the time of writing.

NXP Semiconductors's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.